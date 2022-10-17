Read full article on original website
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
survivornet.com
Fashion Reporter, 37, Thought Her ‘Tiredness’ Was From Being Overworked: Then A Pre-Pregnancy Blood Test Found She Had Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Elle Halliwell, an Australian fashion and entertainment reporter, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia about six years ago. She’s been in and out of remission ever since. She received her cancer diagnosis after a stomach bug prompted her to see a doctor and...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
BBC
Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients
A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
Cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, say scientists behind Covid jab
Cancer vaccines could be accessible to patients within the next decade, the husband and wife team behind one of the most successful Covid jabs has said.German couple Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said they are hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.They said the development and success of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 which became widely rolled out in the pandemic “gives back to our cancer work”.The couple – interviewed on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme – co-founded BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, in 2008,...
New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells
A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
Urgent cancer warning to millions of women as just 3% can spot signs of stealth killer
AS ONE of the most deadly cancers to affect women - chances are you know what ovarian cancer is. According to charity Target Ovarian Cancer a mere 3 per cent of women are confident in naming all of the symptoms of the disease. It has called for urgent action to...
sciencealert.com
BioNTech Founders Predict Cancer Vaccine Is Only Years Away
The husband-and-wife team who co-founded BioNTech, the biotechnology company that partnered with Pfizer to develop an effective messenger-RNA (mRNA) shot against COVID-19, has predicted that a cancer vaccine could be widely available within the next decade. "Yes, we feel that a cure for cancer, or to changing cancer patients' lives,...
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
McKnight's
Unvaccinated patients with cancer 7 times more likely to die during pandemic, large study finds
Unvaccinated adults with a recent diagnosis of cancer who had COVID-19 had a sevenfold increased risk of all-cause death than their unvaccinated peers with no SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new retrospective cohort study. The findings underscore the vulnerability of people whose immune systems may be weakened by cancer or its treatment, the researchers say.
survivornet.com
New Combination Of Immunotherapy And Chemotherapy Could Effectively Treat Metastatic Bladder Cancer
A new immunotherapy and chemotherapy combination may be an effective treatment for patients with metastatic bladder cancers who cannot receive cisplatin. Patients who cannot receive cisplatin for their cancer have historically fared very poorly. In a study, the new treatment achieved a response in 64.5% of the patients. This treatment...
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
nypressnews.com
Cancer vaccine could be available ‘before 2030’ after ‘breakthrough’
The research charity stated cancer vaccines “are made to recognise proteins that are on particular cancer cells”. “An antigen is a substance that triggers the immune system to respond against it,” the charity elaborated. “For example, a virus has antigens on its surface which triggers the immune...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
WLOS.com
COVID-19 vaccine experience could 'accelerate' development of cancer vaccine
(TND) — Insights from the development and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine might accelerate the development of cancer vaccines using the same technology. The couple behind COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech say they expect to have a cancer vaccine ready for wide use by 2030. Both the COVID vaccine and...
Medical News Today
Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment
Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...
