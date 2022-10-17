ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Cancer-killing virus shows promise in patients

A new type of cancer therapy that uses a common virus to infect and destroy harmful cells is showing big promise in early human trials, say UK scientists. One patient's cancer vanished, while others saw their tumours shrink. The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus -...
The Independent

Cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, say scientists behind Covid jab

Cancer vaccines could be accessible to patients within the next decade, the husband and wife team behind one of the most successful Covid jabs has said.German couple Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said they are hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.They said the development and success of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 which became widely rolled out in the pandemic “gives back to our cancer work”.The couple – interviewed on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme – co-founded BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, in 2008,...
Interesting Engineering

New genetically engineered herpes virus kills cancer cells

A genetically modified version of the herpes virus has shown great potential in treating advanced cancers, according to a report by the Institute of Cancer Research in London published on Thursday. A promising therapy. Although the treatment is still in early trials, researchers have found that RP2, a modified version...
sciencealert.com

BioNTech Founders Predict Cancer Vaccine Is Only Years Away

The husband-and-wife team who co-founded BioNTech, the biotechnology company that partnered with Pfizer to develop an effective messenger-RNA (mRNA) shot against COVID-19, has predicted that a cancer vaccine could be widely available within the next decade. "Yes, we feel that a cure for cancer, or to changing cancer patients' lives,...
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
McKnight's

Unvaccinated patients with cancer 7 times more likely to die during pandemic, large study finds

Unvaccinated adults with a recent diagnosis of cancer who had COVID-19 had a sevenfold increased risk of all-cause death than their unvaccinated peers with no SARS-CoV-2 infection, according to a new retrospective cohort study. The findings underscore the vulnerability of people whose immune systems may be weakened by cancer or its treatment, the researchers say.
INDIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
nypressnews.com

Cancer vaccine could be available ‘before 2030’ after ‘breakthrough’

The research charity stated cancer vaccines “are made to recognise proteins that are on particular cancer cells”. “An antigen is a substance that triggers the immune system to respond against it,” the charity elaborated. “For example, a virus has antigens on its surface which triggers the immune...
Medical News Today

Common and rare types of blood cancer

The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
survivornet.com

Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery

A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
WLOS.com

COVID-19 vaccine experience could 'accelerate' development of cancer vaccine

(TND) — Insights from the development and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine might accelerate the development of cancer vaccines using the same technology. The couple behind COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech say they expect to have a cancer vaccine ready for wide use by 2030. Both the COVID vaccine and...
Medical News Today

Skin and brain cancers: New discovery may help improve treatment

Cancer encompasses a wide variety of types. Treatment options vary, and some forms of cancer can be fatal. Understanding the underlying mechanisms of cancer growth can be vital to developing treatment. A recent cell study has highlighted a mechanism of action that may influence cancer development. Cancer is a disease...

