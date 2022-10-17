Read full article on original website
South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program awarded $1.8 million by Dept. of Justice
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s Project Safe Neighborhoods Program (PSN) was awarded more than $1.8 million by the Department of Justice to support their mission in addressing the gun violence epidemic. U.S. Attorney Boroughs announced the award earlier today. The funding will be dispersed to several counties including...
Clemson, DHEC update food pantry resource map to help families locate food pantries
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials announced there is a new, updated food map to help families in need find food pantries in South Carolina. Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Environmental Affairs, created a statewide map showing food pantries.
SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.
2022 South Carolina School Report Cards released
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today the SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) released the 2022 South Carolina school report cards. Officials say the reports show improvement despite disruptions in schooling during the pandemic. These are the first cards to contain ratings since 2019. In all, 20.6% of schools statewide received an overall rating of Excellent.
South Carolina Emergency Division unveils virtual earthquake guide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Emergency Management Division is making sure all South Carolinians know what to do during an earthquake. The division launched a new virtual guide that reminds what to do the moment the ground starts shaking which is to quickly drop to the ground, cover your body under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on.
It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s Earthquake Preparedness Week in South Carolina and it’s time for the annual Great Southeast Shakeout Earthquake Drill! It starts this Thursday at 10:20 a.m. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division will unveil the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource today. During the...
South Carolina early voting begins Oct. 24
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Election day is Tuesday, November 8, but new legislation passed this year allows South Carolina residents to vote early. The State Election Commission believes this is more convenient for voters to have two extra weeks to cast their ballots instead of just one day. Starting Monday,...
High school students attend Midway Physics Day at the SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday, The University of South Carolina and the South Carolina State Fair invited high schools to come out for a Midway Physics Day. USC students gave physic demonstrations to teach high school students about the push and pull forces on the rides. Organizers say these events can lead students to pursue a career in physics.
Gov. McMaster suspends town councilman
Mayesville, SC (WOLO)– Monday Governor Henry McMaster announced the suspension of Mayesville Town Councilman Terence Wilson. Back in July, deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Wilson had been arrested for threatening the life of the town’s mayor. The Governor’s Office says he is suspended until...
BMW plans to invest $1.7 billion in manufacturing plant in S.C.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) —It was announced Wednesday that BMW will be investing over a billion dollars in an effort to expand it’s manufacturing capacity and footprint here in South Carolina. Tthe car manufacturer will expand it’s plant in Spartanburg with a one-point-seven billion dollar investment to start producing electric vehicles and an additional 700-million to build an electric-battery plant in woodruff.
South Carolina gas prices dropping, average $3.37 a gallon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some good news for drivers! South Carolina is among the states with the least expensive price at the pump. The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil— it’s down $7. According to the Energy...
SLED agents arrest 52-year-old man for voyuerism
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents announced the arrest of Richard Ray Bailey Jr., 52, for Voyuerism. Authorities say the Kershaw County man was charged with the 1st offense following an incident where the defendant allegedly placed a phone underneath a bathroom door to record or take photos of the victim while they were undressed.
ONE-ON-ONE: Election official explains how to vote early as soon as next week
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — While Election Day is three weeks away, you will soon be able to vote in South Carolina. New legislation passed this year allows for an early voting period. “If you haven’t heard the news, early voting is in South Carolina now,” said John Michale Catalano...
Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living. The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are...
