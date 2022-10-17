Tesla has released a new home charging station that works with its own vehicles and EVs from other companies as well. The indoor/outdoor Tesla Wall Connector ($550) strikes a competitive price point (as far as EV wall chargers go) and can add "up to 44 miles of range added per hour." Compatible with most North American electric vehicles, the charger requires an additional SAE J1772 Charging Adaptor to charge a Tesla model (included in all initial Tesla purchases). Tesla’s original proprietary Wall Connector ($400) is known as a more efficient and user-friendly option compared to the competition. Releasing a universally compatible version paves a new way for at-home EV charging and could keep Tesla on top. Only time will tell.

1 DAY AGO