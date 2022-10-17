Read full article on original website
Carscoops
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Has No Trouble Hitting 200 MPH
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
Engadget
Mercedes-Benz' EQE SUV is its first electric crossover to get the AMG treatment
As part of its ambitious electric vehicle plans, Mercedes has taken the wraps off its latest model, the EQE SUV — along with a bonus high-performance AMG version. Highlights of the new models include slippery aerodynamics, a large 90.6 kWh battery and very quick 0-62MPH times on the AMG model.
Truth About Cars
Mercedes-AMG C 63 Appears as a 671hp Plug-in Hybrid for 2024
Affalterbach rather backed itself into a corner with the C 63 – at least in terms of its powerplant. For ages, the octopot racket was a key part of the package, meaning any replacement featuring less than eight cylinders would need to blow the doors off itself in order to avoid derisive looks from the cognoscenti.
Top Speed
Manhart Gives The Mercedes-AMG G63 800 Buff Horses
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is perhaps one of the most highly-tuned luxury SUVs out there. Despite its boxy old-school profile and off-road-focused demeanor, a plethora of tuners have invested in the on-road performance aspect of the G-Class, usually at the expense of off-road capability. One such tuning company is Manhart, which has introduced its new G800 Inferno kit to replace the previous G700 Inferno.
New $2.2MM Pininfarina Battista hypercar with four liquid-cooled motors & 1,900 horsepower reaches first U.S. customers
THE first US deliveries for the shockingly fast $2.2M Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar have been made. Both models, a built-to-order Battista and an ultra-rare Battista Anniversario, were shipped from Italy to a single wealthy owner. Eye-popping specs defining the Pininfarina Battista’s performance include 1,900 horsepower, a 210mph top speed, and...
New CLE63 Coupe To Replace Mercedes-AMG C63 And AMG E53 Spied For The First Time
In case you missed it, Mercedes-Benz has decided that it offers too many products. Thus, it is getting rid of some unnecessary niche fillers and presenting a new lineup of luxury cars that should be more distinguishable from one another. This decision is most evident in the coupes that Mercedes offers, with the C-Class and E-Class coupes set to be replaced by one model that will bridge the gap between the two.
mailplus.co.uk
Rolls-Royce unveils its first fully electric car
IN 1900 motoring pioneer Charles Rolls predicted an electric future for a clean, noiseless motor car. Tomorrow the luxury marque he co-founded will make good on his prediction when Rolls-Royce takes the wraps off the Spectre, its first fully electric car. The Spectre boasts a 577 horsepower (430kW) electric motor...
Rolls-Royce Owners Will Use Next-Gen Infotainment System By Saying "Hey Spirit"
Believe it or not, exotic luxury cars and the latest technology do not often go hand in hand. Rolls-Royce, for example, often lags behind its parent company BMW, using an older version of the iDrive system in its vehicles. This may soon change, according to a new trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) uncovered by CarBuzz.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: Products Shaping the Conversation
Tesla has released a new home charging station that works with its own vehicles and EVs from other companies as well. The indoor/outdoor Tesla Wall Connector ($550) strikes a competitive price point (as far as EV wall chargers go) and can add "up to 44 miles of range added per hour." Compatible with most North American electric vehicles, the charger requires an additional SAE J1772 Charging Adaptor to charge a Tesla model (included in all initial Tesla purchases). Tesla’s original proprietary Wall Connector ($400) is known as a more efficient and user-friendly option compared to the competition. Releasing a universally compatible version paves a new way for at-home EV charging and could keep Tesla on top. Only time will tell.
