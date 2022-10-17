Read full article on original website
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies.
The Average American Has This Much in Savings. How Do You Compare?
If you're curious as to how well Americans are doing on the savings front, you're probably in good company. Social media and the constant oversharing of information has made many of us increasingly crave information -- information that might otherwise be considered private. But if you want to know how your savings stack up, financial guru Graham Stephan may have an answer.
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock.
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood's price target might be outlandish, but there's certainly reason to be optimistic about Roku today. The investment risk outweighs the reward, given the company's beaten-down valuation.
I Bonds' Record 9.62% Rate Expires Soon, and Buying Them Still Isn't Quick
I bonds could be one of the very few bright spots of this inflationary economic period. The higher prices go, the more money you get back on your investment in I bonds. In May, the inflation rate for Series I savings bonds hit a record high -- 9.62%. That rate lasts for six months after purchase, but it won't be around much longer. The Treasury will set the new variable rate for I bonds on Nov. 1, and the final day to buy I bonds at 9.62% will be Oct. 28.
2.5 Million Americans Became Millionaires Last Year. Here's How You Can Do the Same
Believe it or not, it's an attainable goal.
3 Reasons Why PepsiCo Stock Is a Buy
The consumer goods giant isn't having much trouble passing along higher prices.
Reading Financial Statements Series: Tesla Stock Deep Dive
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Reading financial statements can seem like a daunting...
2 of Wells Fargo's Businesses Took a Major Turn for the Worst Last Quarter, But...
Corporate fund-raising and public offerings are also slowing down. Neither business, however, is a critical one for Wells Fargo.
How This 41-Year-Old Went From ‘Living on Credit Cards' to Retiring Early With $3 Million in California
When Jeremy Schneider graduated from college in 2002, the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — wasn't really a thing. But the computer engineering student, who went on to get his master's in computer science the following year, couldn't help but notice that his peers were finding ways to retire well before turning 65.
Why Tesla Stock Was Surging at the Market Open Today
Analysts expect significant benefits for electric vehicle makers from the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla is also looking to hire around 7,000 new employees.
3 Stocks Down 50% I'd Buy Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The market downturn has been relentless for growth...
4 Mistakes First-Time Investors Wish They Hadn’t Made When Investing in the Stock Market
I recently did a very unscientific poll of friends and family about investing in the stock market, and the results revealed an interesting discovery: A notable portion of the people in my life opened their very first taxable investment account at some point during the Coronavirus pandemic. The findings from...
For 529 Plans in a Bear Market, Timing Is Everything
Nobody likes a down market, though most investors probably should. Down markets are where most of the big future gains come from when you are contributing to your investments on a regular basis. Dollar-cost averaging your investments when markets are low is no different than buying anything else when it’s on sale. This is a great way to build wealth for retirement.
Why Lockheed Martin Stock Is Flying High Today
Lockheed Martin delivered solid third-quarter results while also increasing its repurchase authority and boosting its dividend. Investors have known the company is in a period of transition, with growth not expected to accelerate until 2024. This is a solid business with great long-term growth potential that's aggressively returning cash to
My Top 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
PepsiCo is growing at a solid pace and gaining market share. Apple has a clear path toward improving profit margins.
