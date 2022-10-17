Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, CrowdStrike & Eni
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Incorporated (MA), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) and Eni S.p.A. (E). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
IBM Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
IBM - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after the market close. International Business Machines has gradually evolved as a provider of cloud and data platforms, with its Red Hat acquisition strengthening its position in the hybrid cloud market. Currently, the company carries...
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 19th
AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 17.7% downward over the last 60 days. Accenture (. ACN - Free Report) is a professional services company...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PLTR - Free Report) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% over the past...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days. Tsakos Energy Navigation...
Steel Dynamics Q3 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
STLD - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 19th after market close. Steel Dynamics is among the leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States, with a steelmaking and coating capacity of more than 11 million tons. Currently, the steel titan carries...
Is Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
BSM - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Black Stone Minerals is one of 253 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
Why HF Sinclair (DINO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
DINO - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this independent energy company has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 1,612.11%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Can Synchrony (SYF) Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Purchase Volume?
SYF - Free Report) is set to continue its earnings beat streak this earnings season. The third-quarter 2022 results are slated to be released on Oct 25, before the opening bell. The consumer financial services company reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share for the last quarter, beating the Zacks...
Analysts Estimate Alerus (ALRS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
ALRS - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks...
AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Inks Deal to be Acquired by LG Chem
AVEO - Free Report) surged 42.4% on Oct 18 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by the Korean company LG Chem. AVEO stock has surged 218.2% in the year-to-date period, compared to the industry’s decline of 25.9%. Pursuant to the agreement,...
American Express Q3 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?
AXP - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil quarterly results on October 21st before the market open. American Express is a diversified financial services company offering charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services worldwide. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) with an overall...
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) Moves 9.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
KYMR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 9.6% higher at $26.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 4.9% loss over the past four weeks. The price surge can be attributed...
Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
CBNK - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
What's in Store for Ryder (R) Stock This Earnings Season?
R - Free Report) is slated to release third-quarter 2022 earnings numbers on Oct 26 , before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ryder’s third-quarter earnings has been steady at $3.70 in the past 60 days. R has an impressive surprise history. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average being 30.1%.
Is a Beat in the Offing for NexTier (NEX) in Q3 Earnings?
NEX - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the oilfield service provider’s earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. In the trailing four quarters, NexTier beat the...
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.70, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears...
5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength in a Volatile Market
Volatility is lingering on Wall Street after a highly disappointing September. Extreme fluctuations in stock price almost regularly have been the scenario so far this year. The S&P 500 Index posted the third straight quarter of losses, for the first time since 2009. The consumer price index (CPI) for the...
