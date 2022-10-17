‘The Watcher’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?

We don’t currently know the future of this Netflix original. But we can make some educated guesses.

Will The Watcher Have a Season 2?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s new series has yet to be renewed for a Season 2, but that’s not entirely unusual. Typically, it takes Netflix a couple of weeks before the streamer announces the future of a new show. The Watcher essentially has one big argument for why it will likely be renewed and one why it won’t.

On the renewal side of things is its viewership. Over the weekend, The Watcher overtook Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. That’s a huge deal considering that Dahmer stands as one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time, based on the streamer’s own numbers. If numbers like that keep up, Netflix won’t want to let this one go.

But then there’s The Watcher‘s status as a miniseries. That term typically translates to a single season of television, indicating that we may not be getting any new episodes. There have been exceptions to this rule. HBO’s Big Little Lies notoriously started as a miniseries before releasing a new season in the same universe with the same characters. On the opposite side of things, Netflix’s Seven Seconds was changed from drama to miniseries based on some behind-the-scenes magic. Then there’s Ryan Murphy himself to consider. The super-producer is the king of the anthological miniseries. American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Feud are all multi-season projects that are still classified as miniseries because they feature different actors, characters, and stories. This all means there’s precedent for a miniseries to continue after its final episode.

The bottom line? This one is really 50/50.

When Will The Watcher Season 2 Premiere?

Let’s say The Watcher is renewed for a Season 2. We could probably expect that hypothetical series in late 2023 or 2024. In 2018, Netflix won the rights to the story surrounding 657 Boulevard. Yet it wasn’t announced until the summer of 2021 that Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale would be leading the project. According to The Sun, the series was filmed from September of 2021 to March of 2022. That means it takes about nine months to a year to make a new season of this particular show. Fingers crossed we get a new installment every year.

What Could Happen in The Watcher Season 2?

There are really only two directions this one can go. By the way, prepare for some spoilers. The Watcher Season 1 ended with no one knowing who the watcher was as Nora (Watts) and Dean (Cannavale) slowly turned into watchers themselves. If Netflix decides to turn this into a regular series, then a new season would likely pick up after that cliffhanger with a new family. Maybe we’ll finally learn the watcher’s identity or why this house is so alluring to so many people.

If Netflix decides to go the anthology series route, then we won’t have to worry about any of those questions. What makes The Watcher distinct is that it’s a suburban horror series that doesn’t rely on ghosts. If there’s another season, it will likely be another deep dive into another homeowner nightmare that will make everyone want to install deadbolts on every door. Either way, if there’s more of this series, it will be creepy.