ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘The Watcher’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teL1K_0icGQwfr00

Even though it only premiered days ago, The Watcher has already taken audiences by storm. At the time of publication, the spooky series had already overpowered Dahmer as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. No matter what the critical opinion may be, The Watcher is a hit. That leaves room for one inevitable question: Will The Watcher have a Season 2?

We don’t currently know the future of this Netflix original. But we can make some educated guesses.

Will The Watcher Have a Season 2?

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan‘s new series has yet to be renewed for a Season 2, but that’s not entirely unusual. Typically, it takes Netflix a couple of weeks before the streamer announces the future of a new show. The Watcher essentially has one big argument for why it will likely be renewed and one why it won’t.

On the renewal side of things is its viewership. Over the weekend, The Watcher overtook Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as the most-watched show on Netflix in the United States. That’s a huge deal considering that Dahmer stands as one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time, based on the streamer’s own numbers. If numbers like that keep up, Netflix won’t want to let this one go.

But then there’s The Watcher‘s status as a miniseries. That term typically translates to a single season of television, indicating that we may not be getting any new episodes. There have been exceptions to this rule. HBO’s Big Little Lies notoriously started as a miniseries before releasing a new season in the same universe with the same characters. On the opposite side of things, Netflix’s Seven Seconds was changed from drama to miniseries based on some behind-the-scenes magic. Then there’s Ryan Murphy himself to consider. The super-producer is the king of the anthological miniseries. American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Feud are all multi-season projects that are still classified as miniseries because they feature different actors, characters, and stories. This all means there’s precedent for a miniseries to continue after its final episode.

The bottom line? This one is really 50/50.

When Will The Watcher Season 2 Premiere?

Let’s say The Watcher is renewed for a Season 2. We could probably expect that hypothetical series in late 2023 or 2024. In 2018, Netflix won the rights to the story surrounding 657 Boulevard. Yet it wasn’t announced until the summer of 2021 that Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale would be leading the project. According to The Sun, the series was filmed from September of 2021 to March of 2022. That means it takes about nine months to a year to make a new season of this particular show. Fingers crossed we get a new installment every year.

What Could Happen in The Watcher Season 2?

There are really only two directions this one can go. By the way, prepare for some spoilers. The Watcher Season 1 ended with no one knowing who the watcher was as Nora (Watts) and Dean (Cannavale) slowly turned into watchers themselves. If Netflix decides to turn this into a regular series, then a new season would likely pick up after that cliffhanger with a new family. Maybe we’ll finally learn the watcher’s identity or why this house is so alluring to so many people.

If Netflix decides to go the anthology series route, then we won’t have to worry about any of those questions. What makes The Watcher distinct is that it’s a suburban horror series that doesn’t rely on ghosts. If there’s another season, it will likely be another deep dive into another homeowner nightmare that will make everyone want to install deadbolts on every door. Either way, if there’s more of this series, it will be creepy.

Comments / 16

Jeanette Smith
2d ago

I hope there is a season 2. I binged watched this and just couldn’t stop and go to bed. Stayed up till 6:00 a.m. . I recommend this highly.

Reply(3)
16
Scheherazade
2d ago

There is no conclusion. I think it’s the realtor. She is profiting greatly by selling this house over and over, she would have their names and other info. She also lied bout other offers to keep the price up. It’s the realtor.

Reply(2)
5
Related
EW.com

The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
VIRGINIA STATE
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen

Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Decider.com

Decider.com

43K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy