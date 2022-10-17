ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Knives Out’ Sequel Adding Something New For Daniel Craig’s Character: A Male Lover

By Raven Brunner
 2 days ago

Daniel Craig’s Knives Out character Benoit Blanc is gay? Duh . Who thought he was straight? With his sultry accent, fashionable looks, and the questionable amount of Blanc and Ransom Drysdale fanfiction on Ao3 – it seems as though everybody already knew. Well, at the London Film Festival, Knives Out director Rian Johnson confirmed the character’s sexuality with a simple “yes.”

Per Insider , Johnson was asked a question about whether Blanc was queer. He replied, “Yes, he obviously is,” before referring to the actor who stars in the highly-anticipated sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery , as the detective’s partner. “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.” Daniel Craig added, “No spoilers [but] who wouldn’t want to live with that person?”

Twitter had a field day with this revelation – however, many are insistent that this isn’t anything new. One wrote, “They tied a yellow bandana around Benoit Blanc’s neck and said AKSHULLY he’s gay.”

They tied a yellow bandana around Benoit Blanc’s neck and said AKSHULLY he’s gay pic.twitter.com/TnR5HvacWI

— Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 (@MediumSizeMeech) October 16, 2022

Another tweeted , “Imagine thinking Benoit Blanc was ever straight. Couldn’t be me.”

And a third gave Blanc a hearty welcome, writing in all caps: “The LGBT community has happily welcomed Benoit Blanc!”

Upon its initial release in 2019, Knives Out was a massive success, both in critical reception and box office performance. The whodunit follows Craig’s Foghorn Leghorn-accented detective as he investigates the death of a very-wealthy author Harlan Thrombey. The film boasted an all-star cast including Craig, Chris Evans , Jamie Lee Curtis , Michael Shannon , and Toni Collette , and is known as Ana de Armas ’ breakthrough role. The sequel is set to release December 23 on Netflix, following its limited theatrical release on November 23 and its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10. The film screened at the London International Film Festival on Sunday, October 16, closing the event.

The sequel continues the murder mystery fun as Blanc shows up at billionaire Miles Bron’s private island and investigates an untimely death. Much like its predecessor, it has received glowing reviews and has big-name celebrities like Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn , Janelle Monáe , and Kate Hudson (in a myriad of fabulous outfits ) in its cast – along with many undisclosed cameos.

Curious about who plays Blanc’s boyfriend? Tune into Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery December 23 on Netflix to find out.

