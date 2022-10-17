Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on yet another job for ESPN. The “First Take” commentator and “NBA Countdown” analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. When Smith debuts the first of four scheduled “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on October 26, he intends to give NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. Viewers will see “a very relaxed format,” he...

4 MINUTES AGO