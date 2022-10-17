ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Daily Mail

Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style

Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
FanBuzz

Steve Nash's Job is Hanging by a Thread

The Brooklyn Nets have stayed under the radar over the past season. They traded for and traded away James Harden in a span of 13 months. Their biggest star, Kevin Durant, asked for a trade, only to reconcile with the front office. Kyrie Irving ... did Kyrie Irving things. Ben Simmons allegedly left the team group chat after being begged to suit up for a do-or-die playoff game and most recently missed a shot so bad it ended up in Hoboken.
SkySports

LeBron vs Kareem: Final leg of James' journey to beat Abdul-Jabbar's record to become NBA's all-time top scorer begins

Of all his many, many accomplishments, the fact LeBron James will likely become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history this season perhaps stands above them all. Barring injury James will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the scoring king of the greatest sports league in the world. Not bad for a player whose first instinct is always to pass to a team-mate with a better scoring opportunity.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Three reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks will win the NBA title...and three why they won't

For the first time since 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks coaches and players had a full offseason and training camp to rest, recover, implement new wrinkles on offense and defense and just generally prepare for what they hope is another long march to the NBA Finals. And, they return a roster full of veterans well versed in carrying championship expectations. ...
Variety

ESPN Launches NBA ‘Alterna-Cast’ Led by Stephen A. Smith (EXCLUSIVE)

Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on yet another job for ESPN. The “First Take” commentator and “NBA Countdown” analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. When Smith debuts the first of four scheduled “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on October 26, he intends to give NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. Viewers will see “a very relaxed format,” he...
