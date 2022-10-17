Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal, Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, And Kevin Garnett Agree That Stephen Curry Is One Of The Best NBA Players Ever
Some of the greatest players all think that Stephen Curry is Top 10 all-time in NBA history.
Magic Johnson Revealed What Michael Jordan Told Him At 1 AM The Night Before Game 1 Against Clyde Drexler And The Trail Blazers In The 1992 NBA Finals
Magic Johnson revealed what Michael Jordan told him the night before Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals against Clyde Drexler and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Report: Phoenix Suns don't sign Cam Johnson to rookie extension, will be restricted free agent
No rookie extension for Cam Johnson. ESPN reported Johnson didn't receive a rookie extension from the Phoenix Suns as the two sides had until 3 p.m. Monday to agree on a deal. Johnson will now be a restricted free agent going into free agency next summer. He's in the final year of a four-year deal.
Klay Thompson reveals Golden State Warriors' impressive ball movement is modelled on BARCELONA - after coach Steve Kerr introduced them to LaLiga giants' 'Tiki Taka' style
Klay Thompson and his Warriors teammates celebrated their 2021-22 title on Tuesday night, and the sharpshooter mentioned an unlikely source as inspiration for the team's success. The Warriors held a ring ceremony before their opener vs. the Lakers, and following a comfortable 123-109 win, Thompson took stock of his fourth...
Golden State Warriors receive 2022 NBA championship rings: Complete details
Check out the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which they received Tuesday night before their season opener.
Bill Russell Shut Down Dennis Rodman After He Was Compared With Him And Wilt Chamberlain: "Well, He's Certainly An Entertainer... To Compare Him With Wilt And Me Is, Well, In Error."
Bill Russell was not happy after hearing a Dennis Rodman comparison that included him and Wilt Chamberlain.
Draymond Green and LeBron James seemed pretty chummy Tuesday night
Draymond Green cozied up to LeBron James during Tuesday night’s season opener, at one point leaving his own bench to chat with the Lakers veteran.
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Suns update: Jae Crowder put on inactive list going into season opener
The Phoenix Suns have put power forward Jae Crowder on their inactive list as NBA teams had to submit their opening day rosters by 2 p.m. Monday. The 2022-23 NBA season begins Tuesday. Crowder and the Suns "mutually agreed" he wouldn't attend training camp as Phoenix has been looking to...
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
Steve Nash's Job is Hanging by a Thread
The Brooklyn Nets have stayed under the radar over the past season. They traded for and traded away James Harden in a span of 13 months. Their biggest star, Kevin Durant, asked for a trade, only to reconcile with the front office. Kyrie Irving ... did Kyrie Irving things. Ben Simmons allegedly left the team group chat after being begged to suit up for a do-or-die playoff game and most recently missed a shot so bad it ended up in Hoboken.
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.
Suns HC Monty Williams Confirms Team is Nearly at Full Health
On Monday, Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams confirmed the team would have nearly everybody ready to go for Wednesday's season opener.
SkySports
LeBron vs Kareem: Final leg of James' journey to beat Abdul-Jabbar's record to become NBA's all-time top scorer begins
Of all his many, many accomplishments, the fact LeBron James will likely become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history this season perhaps stands above them all. Barring injury James will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the scoring king of the greatest sports league in the world. Not bad for a player whose first instinct is always to pass to a team-mate with a better scoring opportunity.
NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant
NBA fans discussed which of Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Kobe Bryant would go No. 1 overall in an all-time draft.
Bucks vs. Sixers Prediction and Odds for Thursday, October 20 (Milwaukee Shows Value in Philly)
The Philadelphia 76ers look to rebound in their home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks. Philly lost to Boston in its season opener, but still showed signs of why they are a championship contender. The Bucks, who will be without Khris Middleton, are ready to follow Giannis Antetokounmpo to another deep...
Three reasons why the Milwaukee Bucks will win the NBA title...and three why they won't
For the first time since 2019, the Milwaukee Bucks coaches and players had a full offseason and training camp to rest, recover, implement new wrinkles on offense and defense and just generally prepare for what they hope is another long march to the NBA Finals. And, they return a roster full of veterans well versed in carrying championship expectations. ...
ESPN Launches NBA ‘Alterna-Cast’ Led by Stephen A. Smith (EXCLUSIVE)
Stephen A. Smith has found time to take on yet another job for ESPN. The “First Take” commentator and “NBA Countdown” analyst will tackle the increasingly in-demand job of hosting an alternative broadcast for some of ESPN’s NBA games, the latest effort by the sports-media giant to generate new audiences for the games it shows thanks to pricey rights deals with big sports leagues. When Smith debuts the first of four scheduled “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on October 26, he intends to give NBA fans a look at how he watches sports. Viewers will see “a very relaxed format,” he...
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
