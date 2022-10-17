ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robstown, TX

Trump to hold rally in South Texas two days before early voting

By Patrick Svitek, Texas Tribune
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04jqW7_0icGPbQ300

AUSTIN, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election.

The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.

The rally will start at 7 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, according to a media advisory. It said speakers in addition to Trump would be announced later.

The advisory said he would speak “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of 33-0 Trump Endorsed America First candidates in the Great State of Texas.”

Among Trump’s endorsees is Gov. Greg Abbott, who is fighting against Democrat Beto O’Rourke for a third term. Abbott’s campaign did not immediately say whether he would be at the rally.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Angry man at hospital arrested after punching nurse, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man refused to leave the hospital and assaulted a nurse, according to Brownsville police. Enrique Rangel, 51, was taken into custody at approximately 3 a.m. Monday at the 1000 block of West Jefferson Street on a charge of assault on EMS personnel, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
Chron.com

Willie Nelson talks with Uvalde victim's family during Beto "Vote 'Em Out" rally

Texas music icon Willie Nelson offered words of comfort to the family of a Uvalde shooting victim during a performance at a Beto O'Rourke rally Sunday night. The Houston Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace captured the poignant moment on Twitter. Nelson, 89, was wrapping up his set at the Moontower Saloon in Austin, when he spotted the family of Jackie Cazares, one of 19 students killed by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. Before leaving the stage, Nelson, who lost his 33-year-old son to suicide in 1991, took a moment to talk directly to the family.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman suspected of swiping stolen debit card

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who they allege attempted to use a stolen debit card. According to the Brownsville Police Department, Andraluz Christine Howard, 39, is suspected of attempting to use a stolen debit card at the 1300 block of Palm Boulevard on Oct. 10. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

16 condos destroyed by overnight fire in Port Isabel

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An overnight fire at the Oyster Cove Condominiums in Port Isabel on Tuesday night destroyed two buildings at the complex. According to Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Multiple fire departments arrived to help put out the blaze and finally did so at around […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: 3-year-old who died had tested positive for flu; state investigating cause

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 3-year-old died this week of respiratory symptoms after testing positive for the flu in Hidalgo County, authorities say. Carlos Sanchez, Hidalgo County Public Affairs Division Director, told ValleyCentral that the final determination for the cause of death would come from state health officials and could take weeks. “She tested […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Flies swarm taco truck, cook handles raw meat with bare hands

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Elsa and McAllen for this week’s Food 4 Thought segment. As soon as you walk into La Reynera Supreme Bakery in Elsa, the sweet smell of conchas, cakes, and all-around delicious treats will tingle your senses. The perfect health inspection report creates the sprinkles on top of this […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy