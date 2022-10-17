ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Independent

Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die

The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike

At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
ALABAMA STATE
KTLA

2 inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards

Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez...
TEXAS STATE
Athens Messenger

Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate

COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
NELSONVILLE, OH
Salon

Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison

The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
LOUISIANA STATE

