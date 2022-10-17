Read full article on original website
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
2 inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Life-saving measures failed and Tunstall was […]
Attorneys ask US Supreme Court to intervene in death row case
Just days before the state is set to execute a death row inmate, attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
Alabama sets execution date in 1988 contract killing of pastor's wife that led to two death sentences and one suicide
Alabama has set a November execution date for a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire killing of a pastor's wife. The scheduled execution follows criticism over the state's last two lethal injection attempts, including one that was called off after the execution team had trouble finding a vein. Kenneth Eugene...
Texas Seeks Death Penalty For Woman Convicted Of Murdering Friend, Stealing Unborn Baby
The penalty phase has begun to determine whether or not Taylor Parker deserves life or death for the 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the abduction of her unborn baby. The penalty phase has begun for the woman recently convicted of brutally murdering a pregnant woman and cutting the baby...
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection.John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old Pablo Castro in 2004, as he took out the trash while working at a convenience store in Corpus Christi.Prosecutors said Ramirez robbed Castro of $1.25 then stabbed him 29 times. Castro's killing took place during a series of robberies conducted by Ramirez and two women following a three-day drug binge. Ramirez...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
Mississippi man convicted of murder and previously sentenced to death will now be paroled
Those convicted of murder are not eligible for parole in Mississippi, but court rulings paved the way for a man previously sentenced to death to receive parole and be scheduled for release. Frederick Bell had been serving a sentence at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman for the May 1991...
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
Arizona Supreme Court allows death row execution to proceed
The Arizona Supreme Court is allowing the state to move forward with the execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper next month.
Video appears to show Oklahoma deputy punching teen at state fair
The attempted arrest of a 17-year-old boy was captured in widely shared video, officials said Tuesday, appearing to show him being punched in the head by an Oklahoma sheriff’s deputy. The incident unfolded Saturday night at the Tulsa State Fair as the teenager was being detained by Tulsa County...
California prison guard apologizes for assault on inmate, then gets lengthy sentence
A California prison guard who attacked a 65-year-old inmate who later died — and then tried to get his colleagues to cover up his actions — apologized in court Monday, and then was sentenced to 12 years and seven months in prison. Arturo Pacheco, 40, is one of...
Inmates across Alabama's notoriously macabre prisons are on strike: 'I'm just a slave'
Thousands of Alabama inmates are participating in a labor strike to draw attention to the cruel conditions behind bars in the state.
A Texas pastor welcomed a death row inmate into his church and is set to pray over him at his execution
CNN — Once a month, Pastor Dana Moore gets into his car and drives 300 miles across Texas to Livingston, where he walks into a state prison, takes off his belt and shoes and is ushered through a metal detector before stepping through metal gates that clang shut behind him.
Judge dismisses lawsuit over death of female jail inmate
COLUMBUS — A federal judge ruled that a woman who sued the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville over her mother’s death while incarcerated there has not met the “high legal thresholds” to prevail on her legal claims. In an opinion and order filed Sept. 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, Judge Edmund A. Sargus Jr. says that while the death of Jennifer Ohlinger, of Gallipolis, was “undeniably tragic,” and jail staffers could have responded more quickly...
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
