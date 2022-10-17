ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Flint Journal

Flint to honor boxing champ Claressa Shields with Thursday event

FLINT, MI -- Claressa Shields, who became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion last week, will get a hero’s welcome in Flint this week. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is hosting a citywide celebration recognizing Shields, a Flint native, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St in downtown Flint.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball

GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

