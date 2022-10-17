Read full article on original website
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan UFO witness hoping for more reportsRoger MarshLapeer, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
Flint to honor boxing champ Claressa Shields with Thursday event
FLINT, MI -- Claressa Shields, who became the undisputed women’s world middleweight champion last week, will get a hero’s welcome in Flint this week. Mayor Sheldon Neeley is hosting a citywide celebration recognizing Shields, a Flint native, from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Capitol Theatre, located at 140 E. 2nd St in downtown Flint.
City of Flint plans to celebrate boxer Claressa Shields' win at Capitol Theatre
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint is hosting a citywide celebration for Claressa Shields after her recent win. The event is free to the public. The theater has a capacity for about 1500 people, and the event will be first-come, first-served. EVENT DETAILS:. Date: Thursday, October 20. Time: The...
Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc announces college choice
FLINT – Two-sport star Tae Boyd of Grand Blanc will be continuing his athletic career at Ferris State University. Boyd announced his commitment on Twitter.
Breed & Bootleg documentary, directed by MSU faculty and alumni, wins an Emmy
An Emmy is one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, and in mid-Michigan, some Michigan State University professors helped a documentary about Flint rappers win that coveted award.
Powers boys soccer knocks off Swan Valley in district championship game
FLINT, Mich. - The Powers boys soccer team would score two goals in each half to get the win over Swan Valley 4-1 to win the district title Wednesday night at Atwood Stadium. The Chargers advance to the regional semi-finals to take on Detroit Country Day.
Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd commits to Ferris State football, basketball
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc's Tae Boyd is one of the most versatile high school athletes in the entire state of Michigan. And this week, he will continue to show off that veratility at the college level as he committed to joining the Ferris State football and men's basketball teams.
Judy Zehnder, president of Bavarian Inn, dies after battle with cancer
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Judy Zehnder, a member of the Frankenmuth Zehnder family, passed away Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer, her family told TV5. Zehnder was the president of the Bavarian Inn Lodge. She died about 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. She was 77-years-old. The cancer had spread...
Five Flint-area football teams ranked in top 10 by AP, four by coaches association
FLINT – Five Flint-area high school football teams are ranked among the top 10 this week by The Associated Press while four are in the coaches association top 10. In the AP poll, Davison (7-1) is ranked No. 8 in Division while Lapeer (7-1) received honorable mention.
Genesee County Michigan’s Most Famous Historical Buildings
It's not often talked about these days, but for all of the "blight" this and "rundown" that conversations... The towns and cities around Genesee County have numerous State Historical Buildings & sites and several on the National Register of Historic Places, too. That's what we'll see in this detailed gallery today.
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Towing company confronted by New Era Detroit, Trick Trick over alleged predatory practices
DETROIT (FOX 2) - New Era Detroit and rapper Trick Trick confronted a towing company Friday over alleged predatory practices. They are accusing Goch and Sons Towing of illegally towing vehicles after a woman's vehicle was on the verge of being towed while within the 15-minute grace period at Medical Court Apartments near Detroit Receiving Hospital.
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
Community activists travel to Portland to help bridge gap between cops and community
FLINT, Mich. — After years of civil unrest and violence in Portland following the death of George Floyd. Leaders from Flint are traveling to Oregon tomorrow to help bridge the gap between the community and law enforcement. Basically like a mini civil war happening right there. Where law enforcement...
Lansing car wash transforms into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
The “Tunnel of Terror” will give you plenty of scares and leave your car fresh and squeaky clean.
40 Under 40 honored in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Forty individuals were recognized at Blackstone’s Smokehouse in downtown Flint on Tuesday for being leaders and innovators in their industries. The Flint & Genesee Group handed out awards to its first-ever “40 Under 40″ recognition program. The program was created to shine a...
'I couldn't breathe': Oakland County man wins $549,033 from Michigan Lottery
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man thought someone else had won a Michigan Lottery jackpot while he was waiting for his ticket to print, but it was actually him. "I bought two Fast Cash tickets while I was at the store, a Super Lucky 7’s ticket...
Feds: Guns sold by illegal firearms dealer traced to Detroit, Ypsilanti shootings
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of buying and selling guns to felons, according to an affidavit. According to federal agents, Harold Eugene Outley IV purchased 27 firearms from Dunham's Sports stores in Allen Park and Dearborn Heights between March 2021 and April 2022. He did not register these with the state.
Anti-violence advocate and mentor for youths in Saginaw, Cirven Merrill, dies
SAGINAW, MI — Rev. Cirven Merrill, a local anti-violence advocate with a passion for both mentoring youth and counseling former substance users in the Saginaw region, has died. The 63-year-old man died Saturday, Oct. 15, as he was recovering from triple bypass surgery following a heart attack he suffered,...
