ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
The Spun

Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback

There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team

After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
IRVING, TX
FanSided

FanSided

292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy