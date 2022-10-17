Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick explains why he didn't attend Robert Kraft's wedding
Robert Kraft got married Friday in a wedding attended by celebrities and New England Patriots past and present. Bill Belichick was among those absent, and he explained why in his weekly appearance on the “Greg Hill Show.”
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
Patriots reporter indicates there is turmoil between Mac Jones, team
Bailey Zappe has played well in his two starts with the New England Patriots this season, which has led to some speculation that the rookie could supplant Mac Jones even when Jones is fully recovered from his ankle injury. That juicy narrative seems to be taking on a life of its own.
Julian Edelman Reveals His Pick For Patriots Starting Quarterback
There could be a quarterback controversy brewing up in New England. Mac Jones, who started the first three games of the season, is still banged up with a high ankle sprain. Bailey Zappe has appeared in the last three games and has played at a level that could challenge Jones when he's healthy.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
Why did Patriots HC Bill Belichick force the team to return to the field?
The New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns with ease this past weekend, 38-15. However, rarely after a win has a coach ever made his team return to the field. Yet, Patriots HC Bill Belichick forced his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium prior to boarding the buses, reported Zack Cox for NESN.
Dallas Cowboys of today are eerily similar to the ’92 team
After winning four straight games and then suffering a disappointing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys took solace in knowing they won games with their backup quarterback, Cooper Rush, and have an easy schedule on the horizon. Nevertheless, losing to one of their most hated rivals in franchise history is always a hard pill to swallow.
