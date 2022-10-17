IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team.

The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD SWAT. Police arrested 45-year-old Ryan Hatton and 30-year-old Daquan Elliot.

Charges against Hatton include dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, manufacture of a schedule I or II drug and dealing in marijuana with a previous conviction for drug dealing, according to court records. Elliot was charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.

On Oct. 12, police were patrolling in the 2900 block of Dr. Luther King Jr. Street in response to what they described as an “uptick in violence.” Detectives then began an investigation into alleged drug dealing in the 2400 block of Indianapolis Avenue.

Image via IMPD

Image via IMPD

Image via IMPD

They located Corey Bryant, who was wanted out of Vigo County on a drug-related warrant. Police attempted to stop him on N. Illinois St. However, Bryant refused to stop. Police terminated their pursuit due to heavy traffic in the area. A short time later, though, officers located Bryant walking in the area and detained him.

Bryant was in possession of several drugs, police said, including various amounts of what was believed to be crack cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana. He was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

On Oct. 13, detectives executed a search warrant in the 4800 block of W. 30 th St. They discovered 26-year-old Samuel Cross, a convicted felon, in possession of a firearm. Detectives later obtained a search warrant for a North College Avenue address associated with Cross, where they found 2,992 disposable THC vape pens, 760 THC cartridges, 2,800 grams of THC, 98 pieces of edibles and approximately 10 lbs. of marijuana.

Preliminary charges against Cross include dealing in marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision each case. IMPD is not releasing booking photos of the individuals at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.

