ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD seizes drugs, makes arrests after series of investigations

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yKglz_0icGPFCB00

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police announced a series of arrests following investigations by the Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force and Violence Reduction Team.

The investigations were conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

On Oct. 10, detectives executed a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue with help from IMPD SWAT. Police arrested 45-year-old Ryan Hatton and 30-year-old Daquan Elliot.

Coroner identifies 3 weekend homicide victims

Charges against Hatton include dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, dealing in a narcotic drug, manufacture of a schedule I or II drug and dealing in marijuana with a previous conviction for drug dealing, according to court records. Elliot was charged with possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.

On Oct. 12, police were patrolling in the 2900 block of Dr. Luther King Jr. Street in response to what they described as an “uptick in violence.” Detectives then began an investigation into alleged drug dealing in the 2400 block of Indianapolis Avenue.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jRkA3_0icGPFCB00
    Image via IMPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Am5Uc_0icGPFCB00
    Image via IMPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSSCG_0icGPFCB00
    Image via IMPD

They located Corey Bryant, who was wanted out of Vigo County on a drug-related warrant. Police attempted to stop him on N. Illinois St. However, Bryant refused to stop. Police terminated their pursuit due to heavy traffic in the area. A short time later, though, officers located Bryant walking in the area and detained him.

Bryant was in possession of several drugs, police said, including various amounts of what was believed to be crack cocaine, crystal meth and marijuana. He was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, resisting law enforcement, dealing in marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident, according to court records.

Victims’ families mystified as evidence is tossed from triple murder trial

On Oct. 13, detectives executed a search warrant in the 4800 block of W. 30 th St. They discovered 26-year-old Samuel Cross, a convicted felon, in possession of a firearm. Detectives later obtained a search warrant for a North College Avenue address associated with Cross, where they found 2,992 disposable THC vape pens, 760 THC cartridges, 2,800 grams of THC, 98 pieces of edibles and approximately 10 lbs. of marijuana.

Preliminary charges against Cross include dealing in marijuana and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, police said.

Lebanon man arrested after Boone County chase; police say he drove through yards, ditched car in field

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision each case. IMPD is not releasing booking photos of the individuals at this time.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 12

WhatRuBettingUrLifeOn?
1d ago

Only if they could use that money to feed the hungry people in our city....

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Woman taken to hospital for overdose after arrest

A woman was arrested after Purdue Police allegedly found methamphetamine, syringes and marijuana in her car. Andrea Gonzalez was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and driving while suspended, according to a probable cause affidavit. She was pulled over...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Muncie woman sentenced after supplying heroin to overdose victim

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman has learned her sentence after she was found guilty of dealing heroin to another woman who then overdosed and died. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Vera R. Morgan to 32 years in prison for the charge of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. Another eight years were added […]
MUNCIE, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Accused Drug Dealers Arrested, Crystal Meth & Crack Cocaine Recovered

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have arrested four accused drug dealers, including one man wanted out of Vigo County. A multi-team investigation began on October 10th. IMPD made their way to Central Avenue and arrested two men, Ryan Hatton, 45, and Daquan Elliot, 30. Both men have been charged with possession and dealing in meth and cocaine. Elliot was hit with an additional charge of possession of a syringe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
AVON, IN
FOX59

Police identify man killed in Hancock County scooter crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Hancock County are investigating a deadly Tuesday morning crash involving a scooter. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. on County Road 400 West at the I-70 overpass just south of 300 North. That’s located east of Mount Comfort. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD make arrest in Friday’s deadly shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Friday evening. Milton Porter was taken into custody on Monday under a preliminary charge of murder. Porter is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Calvin […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy