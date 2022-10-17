ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Government says Steve Bannon should get 6-month sentence

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uyM7E_0icGOv9M00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that Steve Bannon should serve six months in prison and pay a $200,000 fine for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The longtime ally of former President Donald Trump should serve a hefty sentence because he "pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt" and he publicly disparaged the committee itself, undermining the effort to get to the bottom of the violent attack and keep anything like it from happening again, federal attorneys wrote. He has not yet provided any documents or answered any questions, they said.

“The rioters who overran the Capitol on January 6 did not just attack a building—they assaulted the rule of law upon which this country was built and through which it endures,” federal attorneys wrote in court documents. “By flouting the Select Committee’s subpoena and its authority, the Defendant exacerbated that assault.”

Bannon’s defense attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. His lawyer, David Schoen, has said the case would be reversed on appeal.

The Justice Department push comes shortly after the committee took the extraordinary step last week to subpoena Trump himself, something the members said was necessary to get the full story of what happened that day. It's unclear how Trump will respond to the summons, but a refusal to comply could open up a similar path in court — though holding a former president in contempt would be an unprecedented and fraught process.

Bannon, meanwhile, is set to be sentenced Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and another for refusing to provide documents. The committee had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon initially argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, but the committee was skeptical because the adviser had been fired from the White House in 2017 and was thus a private citizen when he was consulting with the then-president in the run-up to the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump's own lawyer, meanwhile, told Bannon's lawyer in October 2021 that he didn't believe there was immunity for him, and he should cooperate with the subpoena, according to Monday's sentencing memo.

Federal attorneys are also asking for the maximum fine, saying Bannon refused to cooperate with routine questions about his finances and said he could pay whatever the court imposed.

Defense attorneys argued during the trial that he didn’t refuse to cooperate and that the deadline dates “were in flux.” They pointed to the fact that Bannon had reversed course shortly before the trial kicked off — after Trump waived his objection — and had offered to testify before the committee.

But that offer came with strings attached, federal attorneys wrote, including the dismissal of the criminal case against him. When it became clear that wasn't in the cards, the possibility of cooperation faded, court records state.

Bannon was convicted after a four-day trial in July. Outside the courthouse, he compared the trial to a battle and said "we're not going to lose this war," then referred to members of the committee as "gutless."

It was not the only time Bannon disparaged the committee in “exaggerated and sometimes violent” language in news conferences and on his “War Room” podcast, prosecutors wrote.

“The defendant’s statements prove that his contempt was not aimed at protecting executive privilege or the Constitution, rather it was aimed at undermining the Committee’s efforts to investigate an historic attack on government,” federal attorneys said in court documents. “To this day, he continues to unlawfully withhold documents and testimony that stand to help the Committee’s authorized investigation to get to the bottom of what led to January 6 and ascertain what steps must be taken to ensure that it never happens again. That cannot be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon says 'We're going to destroy the Democrat Party as a national political institution' - as judge sets his trial for 'We Build the Wall fraud' for November 2023

Steve Bannon arrived in New York court on Tuesday morning declaring he planned to destroy the Democratic Party, before being told he will stand trial for fraud late next year. Donald Trump's former adviser previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud related to his 'We Build the Wall' not-for-profit scheme.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Steve Bannon dubbed a ‘monstrous gaslighter’ after saying he’s worried about left’s ‘dangerous rhetoric’

Far-right agitator Steve Bannon accused the left of spewing “dangerous rhetoric”, a comment which earned him the title of “monstrous gaslighter” by online observers who were quick to point to examples of his own problematic history with inciting violence.“On media, it’s getting more and more frantic,” began the former Trump advisor on a Tuesday episode of his podcast. He’d noted earlier in the segment how the tightening races of Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms is causing the other side to “throw guys under the bus”.“It’s getting more and more, you know, I think dangerous rhetoric pointed at Republicans and...
GEORGIA STATE
shefinds

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Regretting His Demand For Special Master In His DOJ Case: ‘Giant Backfire’

According to legal experts, Donald Trump may have made a critical mistake by asking a judge to intervene in the criminal investigation into his collecting of government documents. By appointing a special master— experts who spoke to the New York Times explain— this could lead to a major “backfire” costing the twice-impeached former president more than he might have expected.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says New York investigation will 'ultimately terminate' the Trump Organization: 'This is going to put an end to the entire company'

Michael Cohen said the New York probe into the Trump Organization would "end to the entire company." Cohen said investigators have what they need to "ultimately terminate" the company. Cohen predicted that one or two of Trump's children may have to "fall on the sword for him." Former President Donald...
NEW YORK STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Steve Bannon asks for probation or home confinement instead of six months in prison for defying January 6 subpoena and urges judge to delay sentencing set for Friday until he has appealed

Steve Bannon's lawyers are asking that their client avoid prison altogether after prosecutors asked for six months' time and accused him of 'bad faith.'. In a 19-page memo in response to a blistering government filing, Bannon's team argues that their client should receive only probation after being found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress.
Salon

"They are going to convict very quickly": Glenn Kirschner on the trial of Donald J. Trump

Over the course of nine public hearings the House Jan. 6 committee has conclusively shown that Donald Trump tried to end American democracy by nullifying the results of the 2020 election. In an exclamation mark to that conclusion, the House committee has now subpoenaed Trump. It's unlikely, of course, that Trump will supply the evidence the committee demands or appear to testify.
msn.com

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Slide 1 of 58: Jared Kushner this week broke his silence about the FBI raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. After studying at Harvard, Kushner made a name for himself as a publisher and young real estate mogul. He went on to marry Ivanka Trump and then help her father win the presidency in 2016. Jared Kushner is tougher than he looks.The 41-year-old was part of Trump's closest circle of White House aides, and an integral part of the Trump family through his marriage to the former president's daughter Ivanka.Kushner's family background in Democratic politics might have made him an unlikely figure for a position in the previous administration. But just like Trump, he comes from a wealthy and influential New York family that made its money in real estate.After studying at Harvard and New York University, Kushner made a name for himself as young real estate magnate and a publisher of the New York Observer. He played a crucial role in the ascendancy of his father-in-law, and became a national figure in the process — even if he doesn't speak much.According to Politico's David Freedlander, "beneath the unflappable golden exterior is someone unafraid to bungee jump or to counterpunch when he feels slighted."The former first-son-in-law this weekend broke his silence on the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month. Speaking to Fox News, Kushner suggested the raid was due to Trump driving "his enemies so crazy," saying "they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him, and that's basically what happened here."Kushner's comments come after rampant speculation that he could have been a mole to the FBI, following reports that Trump aides believe a family member informed on the former president. Here's how Kushner rose to the top of American politics.Read the original article on Business Insider.
VIRGINIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Secretly Tried to Get Jared Kushner to Broker Pardon for Roger Stone, Book Reveals

For years, Fox News star Tucker Carlson has served as a vital voice in Donald Trump’s ear, including privately urging him not to bomb Iran, giving him ideas for crackdowns on immigrants and the homeless, and even gossiping with the former president about another man’s “fucking gross” sexual ongoings. During Trump’s fourth year in office, Carlson also held a secret meeting at the White House with Jared Kushner as part of a pressure campaign aimed at forcing Trump to pardon Roger Stone, according to the upcoming book Confidence Man. “Carlson came to [Trump’s son-in-law and senior White House adviser] Kushner...
Indy100

The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department on Bannon: Toss His Ass in Jail

Steve Bannon should be jailed for six months and fined $200,000 for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, federal prosecutors argued in a sentencing memorandum filed Monday.In a scathing document filed in D.C. federal court, the Justice Department criticized the longstanding ally of Donald Trump for his “sustained, bad-faith contempt of Congress” which “exacerbated” the assault on the Capitol. The government added that it would seek the harshest punishment available for Bannon after he was found guilty of two criminal counts of contempt of Congress in July...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
98K+
Followers
133K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy