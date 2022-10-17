Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
Whites now more likely to die from covid than Blacks: Why the pandemic shifted
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. - Skill Wilson had amassed more than three decades of knowledge as a paramedic, first in Memphis and then in Fayette County. Two places that felt like night and day. With only five ambulances in the county and the nearest hospital as much as 45 minutes away, Skill...
Horn Lake-based American Contract Bridge League raises more than $1 million for Alzheimer's Association
HORN LAKE, Miss — Mid-South Bridge players are laying out their cards to help the Alzheimer’s Association. The American Contract Bridge League (ACBL) is based out of Horn Lake, Mississippi. This summer, they raised more than $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association with the Longest Day event.
Mayor Jim Strickland presents $684 million plan to make Memphis "world-class sports tourism destination"
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Mayor Jim Strickland presented a plan to the Memphis City Council Tuesday to build up the sports scene in the city, to the tune of $684 million. During his presentation to council members, the mayor said the capital investment would go to four areas:. Renovating FedExForum.
Tennessee Woman Loses $390,000 in Cryptocurrency Romance Scam After Getting Her Mother's Inheritance
One woman from Tennessee thought she met someone special, bonding over a shared culture, and he has her invest $390K in cryptocurrency. The only problem is, it wasn’t real. She wasn’t really getting the incredible returns it showed on the bogus app. It was all a lie.
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
Are you a seeker of unique treasures? Then this gift shop might be for you
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "Unique treasures for those who seek," is the tagline for the new gift shop that just opened on Cooper Street. Robbie Johnson Weinberg and her daughter Fannie Weinberg, are the owners of Paradox at PeCo. The official opening date was Saturday, October 15th. "We believe that...
Memphis Mud Yacht Club: Low river levels create mess at Mud Island Marina
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good luck getting out of the mud. The Mississippi River continues to plunge to historic lows and it’s causing a big, muddy problem at the Mud Island Marina. As FOX13 found out, it certainly isn’t floating anyone’s boat. The water level has gotten...
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
Two Shelby County natives hit the stage for the Miss United States pageant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County women will be representing at the Miss United States competition this weekend at the Cannon Center in downtown Memphis. Kyndal Hayes from Germantown is representing Tennessee, and Cordova native Lily K. Donaldson is representing the state of New York. Hayes is Ms. Tennessee...
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 2: The Ties That Bind
Civil Wrongs is produced in collaboration with the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. Out on Summer avenue, near Sycamore View Road, two historic markers tell the story of public lynching. The markers note the details of two crimes: One, the murder of a 15-year old...
Opinion | Did firings at Shelby County D.A.’s office create unnecessary chaos? | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been plenty of fallout from the abrupt dismissal of several employees by Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy. In all, seven assistant DAs were let go, along with two investigators. Meanwhile, Mulroy is bringing in several new prosecutors – hires he says will bring...
actionnews5.com
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
Here's how non-profit organizations can apply for Memphis City Council Community Grant Program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council Community Grant Program reopened its application period and is now accepting grant applications until October 31. Those who wish to apply for the grant program must apply online. All applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on the final day. To apply...
Saint Francis is making time to help women get their mammograms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prevention is key to beating breast cancer. But between work, family, and just life in general, not everyone can get a mammogram during typical office hours. So Saint Francis Hospitals are staying up late for those who need it. The hospitals are hosting Mammos After Dark.
University of Memphis Dietitian trains students on proper nutrition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday October 18th, ten 9th grade girls from Hutchison School visited the R. Brad Martin Student Wellness Center at the University of Memphis, in the Tiger Food Lab, to learn about healthy eating, cooking techniques, and steps to becoming a Dietitian. The Tiger Food Lab houses...
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis
This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
Hazardous fumes are filling up the Memphis air, EPA warns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Environmental Protection Agency told the City of Memphis Sterilization Services of Tennessee on Florida St. could be putting out hazardous fumes into the air. The plant uses a colorless, odorless gas called ethylene oxide, or EtO, to clean medical equipment. This week, members of the...
Bivalent COVID-19 boosters for ages 5 and up now available in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is now offering bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccines for children as young as age 5, if they meet the qualifications. The vaccinations are available free of charges at the following locations on a walk-in basis Monday-Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.:
Comments / 0