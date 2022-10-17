ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
JACKSON, TN
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
OXFORD, MS
wknofm.org

Civil Wrongs, Episode 2: The Ties That Bind

Civil Wrongs is produced in collaboration with the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. Out on Summer avenue, near Sycamore View Road, two historic markers tell the story of public lynching. The markers note the details of two crimes: One, the murder of a 15-year old...
actionnews5.com

Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis

This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location

A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy