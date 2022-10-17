Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Fall Art Crawl Friday in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A dozen venues will feature work from more than 25 central Minnesota artists during the Fall Art Crawl in St. Cloud. Coordinator Tyler Bevier says the event is a great way to showcase the area’s downtown and diverse talent. “The venues range from restaurants to tea shops to retail galleries downtown to showcase their art for sale. And it’s a great way for the community to come together and see the different works we have here in St. Cloud.”
St. Cloud Area Chamber Hires Planning and Development Director
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a director of downtown planning and development. Tyler Bevier will work with the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance and other organizations on event planning, community development, business attraction and retention. The group will provide administrative support and political advocacy to attract downtown attract private investment to downtown St. Cloud.
SCRAPS Moves Into City Hall
(KNSI) – As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. A store run by the City of St. Cloud helps put the adage into practice. The St. Cloud Recycled Art Project Shop, or SCRAPS, sells various forms of refuse to area artists for only five dollars per grocery bag.
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
Beloved St. Cloud steakhouse to close after almost 50 years
A beloved St. Cloud steakhouse has announced it's closing its doors after almost 50 years in business. The owners of Bonanza at 3440 W. Division Street announced last week that it will officially close its doors for good on October 28. "We are sad to announce that after 48 years...
One Of The Best Beaches In The Country Is In… Minnesota?!?
It's hard to think about beaches in late October when you're scrambling to finish outdoor projects and getting your snow blower tuned up for the cold Minnesota winter that is quickly approaching. If you are thinking about beaches, you're probably planning a winter vacation to a warm destination. You don't...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Open House on Future Changes to Mayhew Lake Road
(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Sauk Rapids want to know what the public thinks about possible changes to Mayhew Lake Road. The changes are proposed between 35th Street Northeast to Highway 23. The two groups are looking at future traffic needs, the best road type to meet those needs, and to improve safety. Conception designs will be available for viewing.
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?
Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
St. Cloud Fire Department to Hold Informational Explorers Program Meeting
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department is holding an informational meeting this afternoon as it looks to reboot its explorer program, which was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is open to those between the ages of 14 and 20 interested in a career in firefighting....
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph
The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Site of 2022 Governor’s Deer Opener Set, Online Tools Available For Hunters
(KNSI) — The 2022 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener will be hosted in the Twin Cities. The event will be held Thursday, November 3rd, at the Three Rivers Park District’s Elm Creek Park Reserve. The 4,900-acre property spills into Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove. The celebration will include a deer management listening session and a deer hunters’ reception.
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
Nearly 1 million Minnesota frontline workers have received ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Labor and industry reports nearly 997,000 frontline workers have received their COVID ‘Hero Pay’ bonuses. Over one million Minnesotans were approved for the $487 payments. The only workers who remain to be paid are those who need to update their payment information.
Unique Minnesota Business Takes Family Fun to a New “Extreme”!
Maybe it's because I grew up around construction and big machinery was just a way of life, that I have always found it fascinating. On top of that though I have always and will always remain a kid at heart. All combined it's probably why I got EXTREMELY excited when I found this unique Minnesota Business:
Army Corps studying dam removal that could restore free-flowing Mississippi River in Twin Cities
Two Mississippi River locks and dams in the heart of the Twin Cities are the subject of a federal study to discern whether they might be closed, sold - or even removed entirely. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers kicked off its research this month into the Lower St. Anthony...
