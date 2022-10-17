ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MN

Fall Art Crawl Friday in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A dozen venues will feature work from more than 25 central Minnesota artists during the Fall Art Crawl in St. Cloud. Coordinator Tyler Bevier says the event is a great way to showcase the area’s downtown and diverse talent. “The venues range from restaurants to tea shops to retail galleries downtown to showcase their art for sale. And it’s a great way for the community to come together and see the different works we have here in St. Cloud.”
St. Cloud Area Chamber Hires Planning and Development Director

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has hired a director of downtown planning and development. Tyler Bevier will work with the St. Cloud Downtown Alliance and other organizations on event planning, community development, business attraction and retention. The group will provide administrative support and political advocacy to attract downtown attract private investment to downtown St. Cloud.
SCRAPS Moves Into City Hall

(KNSI) – As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. A store run by the City of St. Cloud helps put the adage into practice. The St. Cloud Recycled Art Project Shop, or SCRAPS, sells various forms of refuse to area artists for only five dollars per grocery bag.
Open House on Future Changes to Mayhew Lake Road

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization and Sauk Rapids want to know what the public thinks about possible changes to Mayhew Lake Road. The changes are proposed between 35th Street Northeast to Highway 23. The two groups are looking at future traffic needs, the best road type to meet those needs, and to improve safety. Conception designs will be available for viewing.
St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire. St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
How Old Is The Oldest Living Minnesotan?

Jeanne Calment was 122-years and 164-days old when she finally passed away in France. Calment is the only person in history verified as living past 120-years old. She outlived her daughter and her grandson. That nugget popped up on my Facebook newsfeed today and instantly made me wonder about the...
Two of Minnesota’s Top 10 Colleges are in St. Joseph

The annual Wallethub ranking of the best colleges in the state of Minnesota has come out, and two of the top 10 are in Central Minnesota. To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, WalletHub compared more than 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures. The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America

The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota

Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Site of 2022 Governor’s Deer Opener Set, Online Tools Available For Hunters

(KNSI) — The 2022 Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener will be hosted in the Twin Cities. The event will be held Thursday, November 3rd, at the Three Rivers Park District’s Elm Creek Park Reserve. The 4,900-acre property spills into Champlin, Dayton and Maple Grove. The celebration will include a deer management listening session and a deer hunters’ reception.
