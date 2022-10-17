Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Rifle Coffee Company celebrates grand opening of its first Phoenix outpost
Black Rifle Coffee Company will celebrate the launch of its first Outpost in Phoenix with a grand opening event on October 22.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
SignalsAZ
Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor
A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
Phoenix New Times
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
Phoenix New Times
The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party
When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
azbigmedia.com
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
AZFamily
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
It's day three of Paul's Car Wash and Ian Schwartz is out there all morning long!. Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races. The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. New push...
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
scottsdale.org
State poised to become gambling world mecca
Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Battles for Playoffs
In its final regular season game, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team is not only looking for a win, but a playoff berth as well. Standing in the way of the Roughriders are the No. 16-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes who will host YC on Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
'She was gentle, loving, and unique': Tako, the giant octupus dies at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared some heartbreaking news Tuesday. Tako, the Giant Pacific Octopus passed months after she reached her end-of-life cycle called "senescence." The beloved sea creature has been part of the OdySea Aquarium family...
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
police1.com
Ariz. 'guerilla journalist' jailed for police filming, accessing restricted areas
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa judge has sentenced self-described "guerilla journalist" Christopher Ruff to at least five days in jail in connection his videotaping of four police incidents and walking into a restricted area in Mesa's City Plaza Building after being told not to. The judge two weeks ago...
AZFamily
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
East Valley Tribune
Chandler joins SRP’s Roosevelt Dam project
Water is such a precious resource that some Valley cities, including Chandler, are paying tens of thousands of dollars just for the possibility of increasing their supply for a limited time. Chandler City Council voted to pay more than $61,000 to be part of a Salt River Project study that...
