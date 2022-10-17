ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Groundbreaking for Industrial Development in Mesa Technology Corridor

A groundbreaking ceremony has been held by Thompson Thrift for the first phase of Elliot Tech Center, a 1-million square-foot, mixed-use industrial development in the Elliot Road Technology Corridor. The first 25-acre phase should be completed by fall 2023. Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, hosted a...
MESA, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party

When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
GUADALUPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup

PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona

On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

State poised to become gambling world mecca

Arizona is gearing up for a sports year like no other the state could become the sports betting capital of the world – at least for a few weeks. The Valley hosts a national semifinal in the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Then Super Bowl LVII comes to the same stadium Feb. 12. Finally, the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament unfolds at TPC Scottsdale Feb. 10-12 during Super Bowl week.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Yavapai College Women’s Soccer Battles for Playoffs

In its final regular season game, the Yavapai College women’s soccer team is not only looking for a win, but a playoff berth as well. Standing in the way of the Roughriders are the No. 16-ranked Scottsdale Community College Fighting Artichokes who will host YC on Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m. in Scottsdale, Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city. “Your whole neighborhood...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Chandler joins SRP’s Roosevelt Dam project

Water is such a precious resource that some Valley cities, including Chandler, are paying tens of thousands of dollars just for the possibility of increasing their supply for a limited time. Chandler City Council voted to pay more than $61,000 to be part of a Salt River Project study that...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy