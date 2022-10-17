ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

Pilot forgets to remove tow bar before takeoff

The pilot moved the Piper PA32R out of the hangar at the airport in Kimberling City, Missouri, using a tow bar and his personal vehicle. He told investigators he did not remove the tow bar from the airplane. The pilot and passenger then departed on a cross-country flight. Witnesses at...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Life of Suicidal Subject.

A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week. He located the subject in a parking area near Douglas. The Trooper arrived on the scene and determined the person needed medical assistance and was still armed with a knife. Through training and experience, the Trooper...
DOUGLAS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy