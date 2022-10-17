Read full article on original website
generalaviationnews.com
Pilot forgets to remove tow bar before takeoff
The pilot moved the Piper PA32R out of the hangar at the airport in Kimberling City, Missouri, using a tow bar and his personal vehicle. He told investigators he did not remove the tow bar from the airplane. The pilot and passenger then departed on a cross-country flight. Witnesses at...
thecheyennepost.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves Life of Suicidal Subject.
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week. He located the subject in a parking area near Douglas. The Trooper arrived on the scene and determined the person needed medical assistance and was still armed with a knife. Through training and experience, the Trooper...
