Fairmont, WV

WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail

Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
HAZELTON, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont man accused in shooting death of his son

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Detectives in Marion County have charged a 69-year-old Fairmont man with shooting and killing his son. Based on physical evidence and statements made by Michael Murphy, police believe he shot and killed his adult son at a residence on Mill Fall Road Sunday, Oct. 16. Murphy...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ohio man gets life sentence after cutting off mother’s head, setting body on fire

MARIETTA, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to decapitating his mother and setting her body and the house on fire. Lionel Justin Gore, 35, of New Matamoras, has the possibility of parole after serving 25 years of his prison term, WTAP-TV reported. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the November 2021 death of Diane Gore, according to court documents.
MATAMORAS, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death

On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF

County Road 44 closing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

