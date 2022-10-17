Read full article on original website
West Virginia inmate planned to smuggle items in with officer in jail
Jarrail Lamont Smith, an inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton, was sentenced today to an additional 57 months of incarceration for a bribery charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Smith, 30, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public […]
West Virginia woman’s murder conviction reversed
A woman who was convicted of second-degree murder for the 2019 killing of her husband could face a new trial after her conviction and sentencing were reversed in the West Virginia Supreme Court on Monday.
West Virginia police looking for teen who escaped police custody on the way to jail
UPDATE: 7News has found the name of the escapee who was arrested yesterday after he escaped from police custody. The arrested is Asael Jiminez-Garcia West Virginia State Police say they are looking for a teenager who escaped police custody on his way to the Northern Regional Jail. Police say Joaquin Luna-Hernandez, 18, escaped police custody around […]
WTOV 9
New details emerge from traffic stop that led to arrest human trafficking suspects in Ohio
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — New details have emerged from the traffic stop that led to the arrest of two people who later escaped police custody while in transit to Northern Regional Jail. Jaquin Luna Hernandez and Asael Jimenez-Garcia were arrested on Monday morning around 8:30 on I-70. State police...
wajr.com
Fairmont man accused in shooting death of his son
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Detectives in Marion County have charged a 69-year-old Fairmont man with shooting and killing his son. Based on physical evidence and statements made by Michael Murphy, police believe he shot and killed his adult son at a residence on Mill Fall Road Sunday, Oct. 16. Murphy...
WDTV
Man falls down elevator shaft at abandoned factory in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities told 5 News the man was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital. His condition is unknown. Authorities said they do not know why the man was in the abandoned factory when he fell down the elevator shaft. Crews responded to an abandoned factory in Fairmont Wednesday...
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
UPDATE: Search continues for a prisoner who ran from police in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF): A search is underway right now in the Glen Dale and Moundsville areas for a prisoner who ran from police. Two prisoners got away, but one man is already back in custody. Police are now searching the riverfront area for the second man. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is using their […]
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation scam in West Virginia
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Office warned over the weekend that it has received multiple reports that someone is calling citizens pretending to be Sgt. William Tennant.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Documents detail investigation into trooper misconduct
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Documents obtained by 5 News through a public records request provide new details of a West Virginia State Police investigation into alleged misconduct by one of its officers. 5 News made the request after asking what disciplinary action was taken against Bridgeport-based trooper Anthony Trupo. Trupo...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Search called off, escapee from Northern Regional Jail remains at-large
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV — EVENING UPDATE. The search for two people who escaped West Virginia State Police custody on the way to the Northern Regional Jail, late this afternoon has been called off for the evening. Officials said the prisoners were in a cruiser headed to the jail when...
3 kids, 1 adult sent to hospital in Harrison County wreck
A single vehicle rollover has been reported on I-79 northbound near mile marker 108 by the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.
WDTV
Buckhannon city councilman McCauley attempts to make statement on FBI home raid
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Buckhannon city councilman and former mayor David McCauley was set on speaking out publicly for the first time since the FBI raided his home at Tuesday’s city council meeting. However, Buckhannon mayor Robbie Skinner quickly stopped him from reading his written statement as he was...
Ohio man gets life sentence after cutting off mother’s head, setting body on fire
MARIETTA, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to decapitating his mother and setting her body and the house on fire. Lionel Justin Gore, 35, of New Matamoras, has the possibility of parole after serving 25 years of his prison term, WTAP-TV reported. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the November 2021 death of Diane Gore, according to court documents.
West Virginia man wanted for allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog
BROOKE COUNTY (WTRF) – Authorities are searching for a West Virginia man accused of killing a dog in Brooke County. According to officials, an arrest warrant has been issued for Ron Sebeck of Wellsburg on a felony animal cruelty charge. Sebeck is accused of allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog and throwing it over a hill. […]
PHOTOS: 100-room 1901 mansion for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 63 bedrooms in Wellsburg, West Virginia is something that you just have to see.
connect-bridgeport.com
Another Area Motorcycle Accident Results in Death
On Friday, October 14, Sgt J A Wyatt was dispatched to investigate a two vehicle crash involving a fatality. The crash occurred in Preston County on West Virginia Route 26 at the intersection with Glade Farm Road. The victim, identified as Joel L. Rugg, age 40 of Markleysburg, PA, died...
WTRF
County Road 44 closing in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Engineer’s Office announced that on October 24, County Road 44 (Winding Hill) will be closed for approximately one week. October 31 is the anticipated time of completion for the slide repair.
School bus catches fire in Fayette County with students on board
A school bus carrying 32 students from the Frazier School District caught fire Wednesday morning. Officials are crediting the quick thinking of the driver with preventing the situation from being much worse.
