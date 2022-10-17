MARIETTA, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to decapitating his mother and setting her body and the house on fire. Lionel Justin Gore, 35, of New Matamoras, has the possibility of parole after serving 25 years of his prison term, WTAP-TV reported. He pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in the November 2021 death of Diane Gore, according to court documents.

MATAMORAS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO