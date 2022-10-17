ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
FLORISSANT, MO
The Fabulous Fox has a fantastic lineup of shows to celebrate its 40th Anniversary

ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox is aptly named because not only is the building stunning to be in, but the acoustics are beyond compare. This year is extra special because the Fox is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. From Hadestown to Frozen to Wicked, this season is a stunner – and you will want to check out the ticket packages coming out for the 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Three Hour Drive To This Town For Halloween Could Be Absolute Best

We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. For some of us, it is the most enjoyable holiday of the year. Yes, even more than Christmas. You get to decorate in scary ways, dress in costume etc. Some towns go over the top with activities for Halloween. Eureka Missouri may be the best town for this holiday. Either for a day trip or a weekend. Lets see why.
EUREKA, MO
Spooky Spots: Stifel Theatre workers have experienced things they cannot explain

ST. LOUIS — It is the season of Halloween, and many people are turning their attention toward ghosts, apparitions and other phenomena that have no explanation. “So, this is a ghost light,” said Stifel Theatre Senior Public Safety Manager Eric Cornman, while standing by himself next to a lamp on stage. “When this is the only light on, it will prevent you from falling off the edge. It’s so you can always see the edge of the stage.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Expect a wide variety of kosher items at new U. City Costco

There are 828 Costco warehouses around the world, including the new University City store. The U. City Costco, which joins 10 other 2022 openings, has some noteworthy Jewish roots. Its location at 8695 Olive Blvd. was Torah Prep School of St. Louis until 2021. The co-founder of Costco was the late Jeff Brotman, a Jewish Seattle attorney. Brotman’s co-founder Jim Sinegal is a protégé of Sol Price, the founder of PriceSmart, who was also Jewish.
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
Money saver: A great price on an electric heater

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With the overnight freeze, you may be thinking it’s time to get warm. Check out this deal from Tanga. You can get an electric heater for $34.99 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout. Other popular retailers are selling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL
