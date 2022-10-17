Read full article on original website
KSDK
'There’s so much life to be experienced': St. Louis man inspired to live life to the fullest after losing best friend
ST. LOUIS — Joe Fingerhut believes in taking on life’s challenges without the fear of failure. “If you tell yourself you are going to fail, and there’s reasons why you can’t, you find reasons to fail,” he said. Fingerhut is a motivational speaker in the...
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
A St. Louis Teacher Explains Why American Education Is Phony
Students are being failed by the wrong priorities and rampant inequality
Foodscaping is the new landscaping in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — We're living in a time when we're seeing food deserts and more people having a hard time affording their next meal, but there seems to be an effort to change the food landscape at our homes, schools and beyond. A different type of landscaping is popping...
FOX2now.com
The Fabulous Fox has a fantastic lineup of shows to celebrate its 40th Anniversary
ST. LOUIS – The Fabulous Fox is aptly named because not only is the building stunning to be in, but the acoustics are beyond compare. This year is extra special because the Fox is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. From Hadestown to Frozen to Wicked, this season is a stunner – and you will want to check out the ticket packages coming out for the 2023.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
Three Hour Drive To This Town For Halloween Could Be Absolute Best
We are less than two weeks away from Halloween. For some of us, it is the most enjoyable holiday of the year. Yes, even more than Christmas. You get to decorate in scary ways, dress in costume etc. Some towns go over the top with activities for Halloween. Eureka Missouri may be the best town for this holiday. Either for a day trip or a weekend. Lets see why.
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Spooky Spots: Stifel Theatre workers have experienced things they cannot explain
ST. LOUIS — It is the season of Halloween, and many people are turning their attention toward ghosts, apparitions and other phenomena that have no explanation. “So, this is a ghost light,” said Stifel Theatre Senior Public Safety Manager Eric Cornman, while standing by himself next to a lamp on stage. “When this is the only light on, it will prevent you from falling off the edge. It’s so you can always see the edge of the stage.”
Queen of Hearts in Waterloo expected to soar near $500k
Another big crowd turned out in Waterloo, Illinois on Tuesday night. A Queen of Hearts jackpot at Outsider Tavern was worth $413,222.
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
stljewishlight.org
Expect a wide variety of kosher items at new U. City Costco
There are 828 Costco warehouses around the world, including the new University City store. The U. City Costco, which joins 10 other 2022 openings, has some noteworthy Jewish roots. Its location at 8695 Olive Blvd. was Torah Prep School of St. Louis until 2021. The co-founder of Costco was the late Jeff Brotman, a Jewish Seattle attorney. Brotman’s co-founder Jim Sinegal is a protégé of Sol Price, the founder of PriceSmart, who was also Jewish.
'The hard part is leaving this': Sugaree Baking Company to close its doors at end of year
ST. LOUIS — Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood has had a long success in selling lots and selling quickly. After 27 years, co-owners Pat Rutherford-Pettine and her husband Jimmy are selling the business. The couple has had their fair share of challenges. And even still, their...
Money saver: A great price on an electric heater
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – With the overnight freeze, you may be thinking it’s time to get warm. Check out this deal from Tanga. You can get an electric heater for $34.99 with free shipping when you enter our exclusive promo code at checkout. Other popular retailers are selling...
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
saucemagazine.com
11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall
When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
World War II veteran keeps the music going at 100
ST. LOUIS — Music doesn't have an expiration date. And neither do some musicians. At the afternoon practice for the Funshine Strummers, a St. Louis area Ukulele band, it was clear that Ted Piskos hasn't lost his rhythm. Which surprises some people when they find out his age. "I'm...
nypressnews.com
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
SAN FRANCISCO — After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection. “You can start thinking about getting COVID as almost as an accelerant to aging. The viral infection...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville
Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
'It's definitely out in the community': Respiratory virus cases in kids rising across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Pediatricians across the St. Louis area are cautioning parents about a recent uptick in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases this month. The respiratory virus usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But the virus can sometimes lead to hospitalizations, especially in newborns. RSV is a common virus that...
5 On Your Side
