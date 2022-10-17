ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Urn found on Forest Park golf course

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
Century-old St. Louis business to be sold to public company

ST. LOUIS — Gross & Janes Co., a century-old provider of untreated railroad crossties based in Kirkwood, is being acquired by a Pittsburgh-based public company. Kopper Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), which provides treated wood products, said Monday that its Koppers Inc. subsidiary has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Gross & Janes. Terms of the deal, expected to close within the next 30 days, weren't disclosed.
St. Louis-area trampoline parks look to new attractions as business rebounds

ST. LOUIS — Sky Zone trampoline parks in the St. Louis region are reaching new heights, in every sense of the word. Two locations of the Los Angeles-based indoor trampoline park chain, located at 631 Gravois Road in Fenton and at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, recently expanded to include new attractions like air courts, multi-court sporting arenas with an air-filled floor that allow for tricks and stunts and drop slides that send guests free-falling.
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head

In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times

Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
