2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lesser-known Missouri fruit is thought to predict winter weather severity
Our cold snap this week is a strong reminder that Winter is coming. One fruit, native to Missouri, has a history of helping predict how rough the season will be.
Foodscaping is the new landscaping in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — We're living in a time when we're seeing food deserts and more people having a hard time affording their next meal, but there seems to be an effort to change the food landscape at our homes, schools and beyond. A different type of landscaping is popping...
5 Missouri destinations make TripSavvy’s 2022 Editors’ Choice list
ST. LOUIS – Missouri had five places listed on TripSavvy’s new 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards. TripSavvy broke down their lists into 18 different categories and then broke them down further into regions. Places in Missouri made it onto the list in four different categories. Johnson’s Shut-Ins State...
Yes, You Can Walk to Missouri’s Tower Rock in the Mississippi Now
When I first saw this, I had to make sure it wasn't April 1 thinking someone was pranking us. But, it's true. You really can walk out to Missouri's Tower Rock in the middle of the Mississippi River right now. I first saw this shared by the Riverfront Times. Normally,...
Urn found on Forest Park golf course
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The search is on for the owner of an urn that was found in Forest Park. The urn was found at Probstein Golf Course on August 29. It was taken to the St. Louis Police Department’s Property Custody Division and then sent to St. Louis Cremation in hopes of identifying the remains and their owner. After no identifying information was found on the urn, it was returned to the police.
VIDEO: See St. Louis from 260 Miles Up
International Space Station camera captures an "exceptionally clear" view of the Lou
Live like rural royalty on this 50-acre estate in Labadie, Missouri
LABADIE, Mo. – A rural oasis located 40 miles west of Downtown St. Louis offers enough countryside and opportunity for farm living that would make the case of “Green Acres” do a double take. This 50-acre country estate, located a mile-and-a-half southeast of the Missouri River in...
Century-old St. Louis business to be sold to public company
ST. LOUIS — Gross & Janes Co., a century-old provider of untreated railroad crossties based in Kirkwood, is being acquired by a Pittsburgh-based public company. Kopper Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP), which provides treated wood products, said Monday that its Koppers Inc. subsidiary has agreed to acquire substantially all the assets of Gross & Janes. Terms of the deal, expected to close within the next 30 days, weren't disclosed.
St. Louis-area trampoline parks look to new attractions as business rebounds
ST. LOUIS — Sky Zone trampoline parks in the St. Louis region are reaching new heights, in every sense of the word. Two locations of the Los Angeles-based indoor trampoline park chain, located at 631 Gravois Road in Fenton and at 10850 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, recently expanded to include new attractions like air courts, multi-court sporting arenas with an air-filled floor that allow for tricks and stunts and drop slides that send guests free-falling.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
9 Bronze River Des Peres Greenway trail markers stolen
They are part of a project that has helped to beautify south St. Louis, but Tuesday morning several big, bronze trail markers for the River Des Peres Greenway are missing after they were stolen.
Drought gives visitors rare chance to reach historic landmark on foot
Thousands in Missouri traveled to the Mississippi River Sunday as receding water levels made it easier for people to explore the major waterway’s many natural wonders. As the water levels of the Mississippi River continued to fall due to a prolonged drought, visitors flocked to the river to see what the receding shoreline revealed.
How the Mississippi River is impacting the economy
ST. LOUIS — The Mississippi River has reached a new low the United States Coast Guard says we haven’t seen in years. While the Mississippi River is normally lower this time of year, the severe lack of rain to keep the river going is now causing economic problems.
St. Louis County Needs a Land Bank Like I Need a Hole in My Head
In truly unwelcome news for people who care about good government, a coalition has been put together to create a land bank for St. Louis County as well as any other county in the state. It’s often said that, in government, nothing succeeds like failure, and that is exactly true about land banks. Why anyone would try to expand a model that has failed in St. Louis and Kansas City and expand it statewide is beyond me.
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
Sweetie Pie’s auctioning off assets weeks after St. Louis restaurant closes doors
The ownership group for Sweetie Pie's, a longtime St. Louis restaurant that closed doors last month, is now liquidating many of its assets in an online auction.
Area Trick-Or-Treat, Events, Plus Parade Dates and Times
Below are the Halloween parades, trick-or-treat dates and times, and events in area communities. East Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Wood River Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. Hartford Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Edwardsville Halloween Parade, 6:30 p.m. Alton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Group behind Jana Elementary radioactive study says tipster led them to their investigation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Dr. Marco Kaltofen isn't new to the St. Louis area. The scientist living in Boston, Massachusetts, has been doing work in the St. Louis area since 2014. He's helped with research on the West Lake Landfill. Now, his work continues not too far away...
