From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO