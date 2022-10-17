Read full article on original website
10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This November
From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.
New date announced for 'Festival of Slice'
Organizers of the third annual “Festival of Slice” announced the popular event will be moved to Jan. 28, 2023. A press release explained, “Moving the date of the event after the busy holiday season will allow more pizzerias to participate, and it is expected that attendees will have fewer conflicts, as well.”
'La Bohéme' at the NACC - an opera story
The story resonates – that's why Peter and Karen D'Angelo advocated to the NACC opera committee to produce “La Bohéme” at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, Oct. 21-23. The NACC has been celebrating international opera day and the legacy of opera in the Buffalo/Niagara Region...
Journey to bring 'Freedom Tour' to Buffalo's KeyBank Center
√ Diamond-selling rock band will be joined on tour by very special guest Toto. One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, announces the continuation of their successful tour with the “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” featuring, very special guest Toto. Journey, Diamond-selling Rock...
The royal roots of Bennett High
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
John Ford Coley at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den in Niagara Falls Jan 20th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the fancy new John Ford Coley presale code! Anyone with a presale info will have the opportunity to get tickets in advance of they are put up for sale for everybody else!!!. You may not get another chance to watch John Ford Coley’s show in Niagara Falls so...
'A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald' at Brickyard Brewing Company
At 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, the Lewiston Council on the Arts will present the ninth annual "A Tribute to the Edmund Fitzgerald" fundraiser at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 436 Center St. This multisensory and multimedia tribute will be hosted by artist and Edmund Fitzgerald enthusiast Thomas Paul Asklar, who will commemorate the 47th anniversary of the disaster.
Fall Festival of fun at Canalside in Buffalo
It's a celebration of the season here in Western New York. It's fun, but also educational for you and your children.
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
Holiday lights set to shine once again in Lancaster neighborhood
Stony Brook Legendary Lights, formerly known as Stony Brook Shines for Others, will light up a Lancaster neighborhood this holiday season to benefit the Evan Wood Fund.
Artpark & Company shares record-breaking results from 2022 season
Artpark & Company on Tuesday announced its recently concluded 2022 season was “one of its strongest and programmatically rich” in recent history. Since May, 271 events/workshops and programs have served close to 150,000 visitors, a 156% increase from 2021. Artpark & Company also employed 362 staff, who, along with 74 volunteers, supported 967 artists and their touring teams throughout the season. The estimated economic impact is $10 million.
"Thank you for giving me my life back": North Tonawanda couple searching for good Samaritan
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four times a week, bus 25D picks Wendy Ribbeck up from work in downtown Buffalo and takes her home to North Tonawanda. On September 15, time skipped a beat for her. "I just remember leaving work, going to the bus stop and getting on the bus....
Niagara Power Vista 'Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular'
√ Pose for photos with Lloyd, Niagara County’s SPCA dog battling terminal illness & inspiring Western New York community. The New York Power Authority will host its annual “Hallow-GREEN Spooktacular” on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road.
'Big R': Banquet tickets available beginning Oct. 19
Tickets for the 2022 Ransomville Speedway awards banquet will be available beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The awards banquet will take place Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Lewiston No. 2 Firehall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with dinner served at 6 p.m. catered by Donna...
Grief, anguish after Tyler Lewis, 19, is stabbed to death at University of Buffalo
BALDWIN, N.Y. - The promising life of a Long Island college student ended after he was stabbed to death outside a dorm at the University at Buffalo. Witnesses say they saw a group of young men fighting when one suddenly fell to the ground. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, there's grief and anguish inside an elegant Tudor-style home in Baldwin. College student Tyler Lewis, 19, was the only child of Terrence and Roquishia. The parents are inconsolable, surrounded by relatives who are asking "Why?" "We want justice for Tyler. This was his freedom," said aunt Tiffany Walker. "Education was key. He came from a...
This Fell From the Sky in Buffalo and Nobody Has Ever Heard of It
The weather was less than ideal in Western New York on Wednesday. Actually, it's been downright miserable since Monday morning. Temperatures haven't escaped the 40's and we have seen lows in the 30's across Western New York this week. We have one more bad day ahead of us, Thursday, before the weather turns for the better this weekend.
Hot Light: Could Buffalo Be Getting A Krispy Kreme Soon?
If you're a fan of Krispy Kreme Donuts, there is some potentially good news for you. Buffalo could soon have access to Krispy Kreme again. It's been around 14 years since Buffalo had a Krispy Kreme of its own. The Krispy Kreme location at 1250 Niagara Falls Blvd. shut its doors on August 13, 2022. That location, franchised by Chris D'Angelo of Dynamic Doughnuts, had been open for six years. The only remaining location at the time, also run by Dynamic Doughnuts, shut the doors of its store at 2021 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga in 2008.
West Seneca Is Getting A New Goodwill Store
Bargain hunters and vintage lovers in West Seneca will have a new store to shop at. Goodwill is opening a new store. The 12,000-foot Goodwill Retail Store and Donation is in Southgate Plaza, located at Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224. The grand opening is Friday, October 21st, 2022. The grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting are at 8:45 am and the store will open to customers at 9 am.
Closing reveals sale price, buyer of Cole Beasley's Orchard Park home
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially closed on the deal to sell his Orchard Park house, selling it for 16.3% more than what he paid for it three years ago. According to Oct. 17 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Kenneth...
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to raping 3 women in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty to raping three women in Buffalo. 22-year-old Daquawn Mike pleaded guilty Tuesday morning before the State Supreme Court. Mike pleaded guilty to three counts of rape in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies). The rape incidents date...
