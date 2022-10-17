Read full article on original website
Adam Profenno
2d ago
The numbers are going up because employers are back to testing their workers when they get the sniffles with inaccurate pcr tests. This nightmare will only end when we stop complying
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
Boothbay region voters to decide if water department can continue adding fluoride
BOOTHBAY, Maine — Anna Christina Rogers is a dog owner and massage therapist, and she is leading the charge to remove fluoride from her town's local water source. Rogers said fluoride is a medication that residents have no choice but to drink. "People should have a choice, and it...
foxbangor.com
Maine could become a “Right to Repair” state
STATEWIDE– A new referendum could be on next year’s ballot, asking voters if they’d like Maine to become a “Right to Repair” state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says signatures are now being collected to add the question to the 2023 ballot. “We just issued...
What led to a Mainer with a mullet and a US congressman to 'shotgun' beers at UMaine
ORONO, Maine — Shotgunning beer is often a communal act. For that reason, there's a level of vulnerability involved. Nobody wants to mess it up and be the person whose shirt is covered in beer. That vulnerability increases when you're running for United States Congress and you're shotgunning in...
2,919 Maine Businesses to Receive One-time Utility Credit Funded by Governor Mills Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan
Maine Governor Janet Mills announced today that 2,919 Maine small businesses and non-profits will be receiving a one-time credit for their electric utility accounts. The program responsible for this came from the Maine Legislature with the bill LD 2010 "Resolve, To Help Certain Businesses With Electricity Costs" The bill was sponsored by Senate President Troy Jackson, a Democrat from Aroostook, and signed into law by Governor Mills in April 2022. “Increases in the cost of energy are hurting Maine small businesses, and we are stepping up to help,” said Governor Mills.
Does Alaska's canceled snow crab season impact Maine lobsters?
MAINE, USA — Lobster is synonymous with Maine, but after reading the news that Alaska canceled its snow crab season last week, some people might have questions about the potential impacts on lobsters in the Gulf of Maine. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game canceled the snow crab...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Towns To Live in Maine
Many of you are searching for a new home in the state of Maine, and maybe you are finding it a bit of a headache. Or maybe you're full-blown stressed the hell out. Housing is a different kind of monster right now. So, I was curious to see which towns...
Court agrees to expedite Maine fishermen's case against whale rule
MAINE, USA — A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales. The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge's rejection of the lawsuit to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so on Tuesday.
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
wabi.tv
572 newly recorded COVID cases
Maine (WABI) - There are 572 newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC. This data reflects case gathering since Saturday. There are also two COVID related deaths.
Maine DHHS sued over child case file access
AUGUSTA, Maine — By an 8-1 Wednesday vote, the state's joint government oversight committee moved to sue the Maine Department of Health and Human Services for full access to the files of four children who allegedly died at the hands of a parent last summer after the department defied a subpoena to hand over the files, something the department argues it can't legally do.
Maine implements nationwide initiative to help curb homelessness
MAINE, USA — Across some communities in Maine, it's common to see people and families living without a roof over their heads. It's something the state is working to reduce by joining a national initiative, Built For Zero. Part of the idea is to move to a real-time data...
Fall foliage is coming to an end in Maine
MAINE, USA — As Halloween rapidly approaches, peak foliage in Maine is coming to an end. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry released its final Foliage Report of the season on Wednesday, bidding farewell to this year's "spectacular" fall foliage. As of Wednesday, all foliage zones in...
observer-me.com
Maine is near top of nation in new COVID cases and hospitalizations
Maine is near the top of the nation in a COVID-19 resurgence that comes as weather turns colder and the cold and flu season begins, even though the state boasts one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. The Pine Tree State has the fourth-highest rate of new coronavirus...
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
These Are the Most Common Last Names in Maine; Is One Yours?
As the famous Destiny's Child sang to all of us, "Say My Name, Say My Name." If you don't know what a surname is, I will tell you. a hereditary name common to all members of a family, as distinct from a given name. When I moved to Maine from...
mainepublic.org
While Governor, LePage cut state revenue sharing with towns. Maine Dems warn it could happen again
Inflation, energy prices, and women's healthcare are among the top issues in Maine's gubernatorial race. But Democrats are highlighting municipal budgets as another important concern. While previously serving as governor, Republican Paul LePage made cuts to a state program that shares revenue with towns and cities. It's a policy that Democrats say forced municipalities to reduce services and raise property taxes — and they warn it could happen again if LePage is elected.
'Swift-footed lizard' named Massachusetts state dinosaur
BOSTON — A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state's official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker. Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60 percent of the roughly 35,000 votes cast in...
