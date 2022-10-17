At the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event on November 5, Roman Reigns is scheduled to make his next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Logan Paul. Vince Russo said during his Writing With Russo show with Sportskeeda Wrestling that he believes Jey Uso needs the moment of being a champion more than someone like Sami Zayn to get over. Russo said WWE should not only revisit the storyline between Reigns and Jey, but have Jey be the one to ultimately defeat Roman Reigns.

2 DAYS AGO