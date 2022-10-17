ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows

The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research

The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
u.today

Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA

Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation

Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Benzinga

Pool: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pool POOL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pool beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $4.78 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was up $204.00 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Around $60 Million Bet On DICE Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy