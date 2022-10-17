Read full article on original website
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
Cardano: Community Makes Stunning Prediction on Network Growth in Next Bull Cycle
Whales Grabbing DOGE Frantically as Its Trading Volume Spikes
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
SHIB Trading Volume Jumps 30% as Price Grapples with Key Level
Mark Mobius Says Interest Rates May Shoot Up To 9% If Inflation Persists — Has This Warning For Commodity Investors
Emerging markets expert and founder of Mobius Capital Partners, Mark Mobius, has reportedly warned that if inflation continues to persist, interest rates may have to be raised to 9%. “If inflation is 8%, the playbook says you’ve got to raise rates higher than inflation, which means 9%,” Mobius told Bloomberg...
What 25 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About NVIDIA
Over the past 3 months, 25 analysts have published their opinion on NVIDIA NVDA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
2 Equity REITs Touting Double-Digit Yields To Fight Inflation
Equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) have outperformed mortgage REITs, as mortgage real estate investment trusts have posted annualized returns of 8.2% over the past 10 years. While rising interest rates are not necessarily a catalyst for REITs, the average lease term of the underlying property is the key driver...
Pool: Q3 Earnings Insights
Pool POOL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pool beat estimated earnings by 3.69%, reporting an EPS of $4.78 versus an estimate of $4.61. Revenue was up $204.00 million from the same period last...
Around $60 Million Bet On DICE Therapeutics? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
