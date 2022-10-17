Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly’s obesity drug: ‘this is the Holy Grail’
FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for the treatment of obesity. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". UBS sees another 10% upside in Eli Lilly from its current stock price. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) is in focus on Thursday after the pharmaceutical...
Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
iheart.com
FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall. The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand." Tevas spokesperson...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
CNBC
Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?
Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Aurora Rolls Out An Extensive Line Of Medical & Recreational Cannabis Products
Aurora Cannabis ACB ACB launched a new fall lineup of cannabis products. Glitches – chewable extract, delivering 10mg THC per piece. Available in two flavors: Pomegranate Berry (10 x 10mg) and Pineapple Coconut (5 x 10mg). Ultra Grape Kush (3.5g flower) – A mix of MK Ultra and Elite...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
CNBC
CDC recommends Novavax's Covid shots as mix-and-match first booster to Pfizer or Moderna
The CDC has recommended a booster of Novavax's Covid vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. People who received Pfizer, Moderna or J&J as their primary series can also receive Novavax as their first booster if they want. Novavax's third shot was developed against the original strain of Covid that...
New Data Reinforce Benefits Of Bristol Myers's Opdivo In Earlier Stages Of Melanoma
Bristol Myers Squibb Co BMY announced results from the Phase 3 CheckMate -76K trial evaluating adjuvant Opdivo (nivolumab) for up to 12 months versus placebo in 790 patients with completely resected stage IIB or IIC melanoma. Opdivo as an adjuvant therapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit in...
FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug Makena from market
There are new concerns over a pill used to decrease the risk of pre-term births. The FDA approved the drug Makena in 2011, but now are pushing to take the drug off the market. NBC News’ medical reporter Berkeley Lovelace has the details. Oct. 18, 2022.
Cancer vaccine could be ready for use by 2030, say BioNTech founders
According to Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the founders of the German company BioNTech, mRNA vaccines that can help target cancer could be ready for use before the end of this decade, The Guardian has reported. The duo made this remark during their interview with BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
DEA Wants To Boost Production Of Cannabis & Psychedelics For Research In 2023
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is proposing a significant increase in the amount of research cannabis allowed to be cultivated in 2023. According to a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the agency is also looking to boost the aggregate production quota of certain psychedelics like LSD, psilocin, and mescaline, first reported Marijuana Moment.
neurologylive.com
FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen
In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
neurologylive.com
PTC Therapeutics Pauses Phase 2 Study of PCT518 in Huntington Disease
After a successful phase 1 study in which PTC518 reduced huntingtin protein by 30% to 50%, the company is pausing the US enrollment of its phase 2 study until additional data is provided to the FDA. US enrollment for the phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial (NCT05358717) assessing PTC Therapeutics investigational agent...
raps.org
FDA issues final guidance on AML drug development, two oncology draft guidances
The US Food and Drug Administration has published a final guidance and two draft guidances that detail its thinking on developing certain types of new cancer drugs. The guidances are meant to provide advice to sponsors on developing drugs to treat acute amyloid leukemia (AML), reporting certain clinical trial adverse events and developing tissue-agnostic cancer drugs.
FDA Gives Emergency Nod To Novavax's Adjuvanted COVID-19 Booster Dose
The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 Vaccine to provide a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination. The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the Phase 3 Prevent-19 clinical trial and the U.K.-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. Following a...
endpts.com
UPDATED: Milestone Pharma claims PhIII redemption for its once-failed heart drug, putting it on a path to the FDA
More than two years after Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ stock got hammered after their lead heart drug flopped in a crucial Phase III study, the biotech is looking for some redemption now that its redesigned Phase III pivotal has come through with positive results. Milestone went public $MIST back in 2019...
Coronavirus: FDA authorizes Novavax vaccine as booster shot
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 shot developed by Novavax as a first booster dose for adults at least six months after completion of a primary vaccination series. The vaccines are authorized for people aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination against COVID-19 and...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
100K+
Followers
175K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0