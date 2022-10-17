ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
invezz.com

FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly’s obesity drug: ‘this is the Holy Grail’

FDA fast tracks Eli Lilly's Mounjaro for the treatment of obesity. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". UBS sees another 10% upside in Eli Lilly from its current stock price. Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) is in focus on Thursday after the pharmaceutical...
Reuters

Eli Lilly gets FDA's speedy review for obesity drug

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had agreed to a quick review of its diabetes drug Mounjaro to treat obesity, months after a study showed it helped people lose more than 20% of their weight.
TheStreet

FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug

On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
iheart.com

FDA Confirms Nationwide Shortage Of ADHD Drug Adderall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall. The agency said that Teva Pharmaceuticals, the leading manufacturer of the drug, is "experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays" and that other producers are unable to "meet U.S. market demand." Tevas spokesperson...
Benzinga

Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels

Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
CNBC

Pfizer or Moderna: Which new omicron-specific Covid booster should you get?

Americans have two options for a new omicron-specific Covid booster shot: Pfizer or Moderna. Which one should you get?. The short answer: It mostly depends on what you're eligible for. Pfizer's booster is cleared for anyone 12 and older, while Moderna's booster is for people 18 and older. To get...
Vice

FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
NBC News

FDA pushes to remove pregnancy drug Makena from market

There are new concerns over a pill used to decrease the risk of pre-term births. The FDA approved the drug Makena in 2011, but now are pushing to take the drug off the market. NBC News’ medical reporter Berkeley Lovelace has the details. Oct. 18, 2022.
Benzinga

DEA Wants To Boost Production Of Cannabis & Psychedelics For Research In 2023

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is proposing a significant increase in the amount of research cannabis allowed to be cultivated in 2023. According to a notice scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, the agency is also looking to boost the aggregate production quota of certain psychedelics like LSD, psilocin, and mescaline, first reported Marijuana Moment.
neurologylive.com

FDA Extends Review Date for ALS Treatment Tofersen

In an open-label extension trial, tofersen showed significant reductions in SOD1 protein and neurofilament light over a 12-month period. It is now expected to be reviewed by the FDA by early Q2 2023. After originally scheduling a PDUFA date of January 25, 2023, the FDA announced it has extended its...
neurologylive.com

PTC Therapeutics Pauses Phase 2 Study of PCT518 in Huntington Disease

After a successful phase 1 study in which PTC518 reduced huntingtin protein by 30% to 50%, the company is pausing the US enrollment of its phase 2 study until additional data is provided to the FDA. US enrollment for the phase 2 PIVOT-HD trial (NCT05358717) assessing PTC Therapeutics investigational agent...
raps.org

FDA issues final guidance on AML drug development, two oncology draft guidances

The US Food and Drug Administration has published a final guidance and two draft guidances that detail its thinking on developing certain types of new cancer drugs. The guidances are meant to provide advice to sponsors on developing drugs to treat acute amyloid leukemia (AML), reporting certain clinical trial adverse events and developing tissue-agnostic cancer drugs.
Benzinga

FDA Gives Emergency Nod To Novavax's Adjuvanted COVID-19 Booster Dose

The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to Novavax Inc's NVAX COVID-19 Vaccine to provide a first booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination. The FDA EUA decision was based on data from the Phase 3 Prevent-19 clinical trial and the U.K.-sponsored COV-BOOST trial. Following a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Coronavirus: FDA authorizes Novavax vaccine as booster shot

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized the COVID-19 shot developed by Novavax as a first booster dose for adults at least six months after completion of a primary vaccination series. The vaccines are authorized for people aged 18 and older who have completed primary vaccination against COVID-19 and...
