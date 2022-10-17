MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. October 20 (Thursday) – October 21 (Friday) each night from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM crews will be shifting the traffic. Once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift into the I-55 southbound lanes until the fall of 2023. There will be one lane in each direction. While traffic is shifted into the SB lanes the remaining portion of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished. The following closures are still in place.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO