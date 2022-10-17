Read full article on original website
Tennessee Local Development Authority Board Meeting
Tennessee Local Development Authority will meet on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:15 p.m. or immediately following The Tennessee State School Bond Authority meeting, whichever is later. The meeting will be held in the Volunteer Conference Center on the second floor, in the Cordell Hull Building and will allow member participation by electronic means. The public may attend in-person or virtually via the Teams link or call-in number below.
Free Webinar on Tennessee State Single Article Sales Tax
NASHVILLE - Join the Department of Revenue on October 25 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss Tennessee state single article sales tax. Participants will learn about Tennessee's single article tax: what it is, reporting state and local single article taxes, and how it applies to situations such as lease/rental of tangible personal property, software, boats, trailers, vehicles, and more. Register for the webinar here.
Tennesseans Make Earthquake Preparedness a Priority with Annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee will be among 14 central and southern U.S. states on Thursday, Oct., 20, 2022, coordinating the annual Great Central U.S. ShakeOut drill to raise awareness about the importance of catastrophic earthquake preparedness. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working to register businesses, communities, individuals,...
Lane Closures and Traffic Shifts for I-55 and Crump Boulevard
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews are gearing up for long-term lane closures and traffic shifts along Interstate 55. October 20 (Thursday) – October 21 (Friday) each night from 8:00 PM – 6:00 AM crews will be shifting the traffic. Once complete, all I-55 north and southbound traffic will shift into the I-55 southbound lanes until the fall of 2023. There will be one lane in each direction. While traffic is shifted into the SB lanes the remaining portion of the Wisconsin Street bridge and pedestrian bridge will be demolished. The following closures are still in place.
Tennessee Higher Education Commission Announces FAFSA Challenge to Kick-Start Momentum-Building Year for College Enrollment
NASHVILLE, TN - The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) officially opened on Friday, October 1, 2022, for students who plan to attend college. Students who complete the FAFSA are more likely to enroll in higher education, persist in their college coursework and obtain a degree. The Tennessee...
Tennessee National Guard aircrew rescues hiker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew responded to an emergency air evacuation mission for a hiker with a suspected broken leg in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, Oct. 14. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency...
