FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
MLive.com
Michigan State true freshmen tracker: Redshirts already burned and who is close
EAST LANSING – Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting class was coach Mel Tucker’s second after taking over the program. However, after pandemic restrictions limited Tucker and his staff to recruiting almost completely virtually the previous cycle, it was the first group he was able to bring to campus on official visits.
MLive.com
Michigan football is 7-0 again, and the numbers are even more impressive
ANN ARBOR -- For the second straight season, Michigan will enter its game against Michigan State with a 7-0 record. The Wolverines hope for a different result in the rivalry this time. Statistics indicate they are performing even better than last year. Compared to 2021, the Wolverines are averaging the...
MLive.com
Michigan State tightens defense with changes to scheme, personnel
EAST LANSING – Wisconsin drove inside Michigan State’s red zone on its opening possession of the game but the Spartans had a chance to get a stop. Simeon Barrow made a tackle for loss and Brandon Wright came up with a sack, leading to third-and-18 for the Badgers.
MLive.com
Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band
MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MLive.com
The meaning behind the Michigan football team’s ‘Sack the Stigma’ shirts
ANN ARBOR -- Earlier this season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said his players have “big hearts” and “really care about others.” Their latest cause is another example. Several Wolverines have been wearing “Sack the Stigma” apparel on the field during pregame warmups, in press conferences,...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball among six Big Ten teams ranked in preseason top-25 poll
Michigan was voted 25th in the Associated Press preseason women’s basketball top-25 poll released on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Wolverines were ranked every week of last season and the season before, making this the 39th straight poll in which they appeared. The rankings indicate it will be tough sledding...
MLive.com
Former Michigan softball player Lauren Esman off to fast start at Alabama
RICHLAND, MI – Lauren Esman packed her bags and made an 800-mile trip south over the summer after transferring from the University of Michigan to the Alabama softball team. Through three games of fall ball, the Southwest Michigan native appears to be adjusting quite well to her new home.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales
ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
MLive.com
A sibling rivalry comes to Michigan basketball, and dad has a front-row seat
ANN ARBOR -- When Jace Howard wants to get under Jett Howard’s skin during practice -- and he occasionally does, because Jett is his younger brother -- he knows what to say. He whispers it, so Michigan’s coaches don’t hear.
MLive.com
Check out which Jackson-area football teams are trending up
JACKSON -- And now there is one week left to go. The playoffs start soon, and for some teams that will mean a chance to keep going, while for others the season will end on Friday. Here are the teams in the Jackson area who have things pointed in the...
MLive.com
Check out the Ann Arbor-area football teams trending up heading into regular season finale
ANN ARBOR – The final week of the regular season is upon us and there are a couple Ann Arbor-area football teams who are in good shape entering Week 9. See which teams are heading in the right direction and check out the power rankings at the bottom of the story.
MLive.com
Here is how Jackson-area football teams stand in the race for playoff points
JACKSON -- There is one week left in the high school football regular season in Michigan, one week left for teams to state their case for inclusion in the playoff field. Here is where teams in the Jackson area stand in the race for playoff points with one week to go.
MLive.com
Second-half goal lifts Gull Lake to soccer district title over Parma Western
MIDDLEVILLE – One goal in the second half and a dominating control of possession lifted the Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Parma Western in the district final Wednesday at Thornapple Kellogg’s Bob White Stadium. It was scoreless until the 52nd minute when the...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the athlete who had the biggest performance in the Jackson area for the past week. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
MLive.com
Onsted relentless attack sinks Columbia Central in district soccer semifinal
ONSTED – Relentless pressure from the Onsted offense eventually broke down Columbia Central’s back line in a Division 3 district semifinal on Monday. The Wildcats enjoyed an overwhelming edge in possession and scoring chances en route to a 5-0 win. Onsted (11-10) broke through in the 12th minute...
