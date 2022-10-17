ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Muskegon-area teenager honored by University of Michigan marching band

MUSKEGON – Dametrius “Meechie” Walker has become an extended member of the Michigan football family this season and received a special gesture from the University’s band this past weekend prior to kickoff against Penn State. The Muskegon-area teenager had developed into a 3-star prospect as a...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Ann Arbor-area football predictions for regular season finales

ANN ARBOR – It wasn’t a good week overall for Ann Arbor-area football teams last week as only three teams – Dexter, Ann Arbor Huron and Ypsilanti – secured wins. While those three will be looking to keep their momentum going, the rest of the area teams will be aiming at closing the regular season on a high note whether it’s to prepare for the postseason or get a head start for next year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Check out which Jackson-area football teams are trending up

JACKSON -- And now there is one week left to go. The playoffs start soon, and for some teams that will mean a chance to keep going, while for others the season will end on Friday. Here are the teams in the Jackson area who have things pointed in the...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Cast a vote for Jackson-area Athlete of the Week

JACKSON -- Here is a chance to cast a vote for the athlete who had the biggest performance in the Jackson area for the past week. Voting will run through Monday morning with a winner announced soon after. Results will in no way impact post-season honors. If you cannot see the poll, click here.
JACKSON, MI

