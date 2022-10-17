Read full article on original website
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
Five candidates seeking four seats on the Comstock Park Board of Education
KENT COUNTY, MI - A former Comstock Park Board of Education member is looking to upset an incumbent in the November election to return to the board. Four members of the seven-member Comstock Park Board of Education with terms expiring this year are seeking reelection to a four-year term: Deirda Blazon, Michael Brown, Roman Rodriguez and Ted Spangenberg.
Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board
HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District
KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board
KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election
PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting
A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
Grand Haven street closing 6 days for sewer work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A street in southeast Grand Haven will be closed to through traffic for several days starting Thursday. Moreland Street/164th Avenue will close, between Mercury Drive/Waverly Avenue and Dykhouse Avenue, at 8 a.m. Oct. 20, according to a notice from the City of Grand Haven. The...
The Diatribe has big plans for affordable housing in Grand Rapids’ Southeast side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Diatribe is on a mission to create a space where people on the Southeast side can live, work and play within the community. Since 2021, the arts and culture nonprofit has been a space where community stakeholders can collaborate on changing the perception of the city’s Southeast side through large-scale murals and youth programming.
See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
Last Call! Your Favorite Local Drive-In Diners Will Soon Close for the Season
Brace yourself: now that the Upper Peninsula has seen its first snowfall of the season, it's only a matter of time before we see that white fluffy stuff down here in southwest Michigan. Winter's imminent arrival means some of our favorite activities will go away until spring which includes making...
75 percent of Kent County trash could be recycled, study finds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Under the right market conditions, approximately 75 percent of the commercial trash and municipal garbage thrown away in Kent County could be recycled or composted if the right facilities existed. That’s the conclusion of a waste characterization study by Gershman, Brickner & Bratton (GBB), a...
3 compete for Wyoming-area state House seat
WYOMING, MI – A Wyoming city councilmember, a construction company vice president and a truck driver are facing off Nov. 8 for the state House’s 83rd District seat. Democrat John Fitzgerald, Republican Lisa DeKryger and Libertarian Alex Avery are all in the running for the state House seat representing the majority of Wyoming as well as Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side and a portion of Cutlerville.
Democrat lawmaker faces Republican challenger in Michigan House District 40 race
Democrat Christine Morse is running for reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett. Michigan House District 40 contains Portage, Texas Township and parts of Oshtemo Township and the city of Kalamazoo. The district was created in recent redistricting across Michigan. The winner in the Nov....
WILX-TV
‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
