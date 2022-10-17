ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

MLive

7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race

KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
BYRON CENTER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

School board member, healthcare consultant compete for county board seat in Southeast Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Grand Rapids school board member and a healthcare consultant will square off Nov. 8 in the race for the Kent County board’s 17th District. Democrat and longtime Grand Rapids Board of Education member Tony Baker faces Republican Jason Gillikin in the race for the seat representing a large portion of Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. The district is largely defined by the boundaries of Wealthy Street to the north and Alger Street to the south.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Meet the 8 candidates seeking 3 open seats on Hudsonville school board

HUDSONVILLE, MI – Two incumbent candidates and six newcomers are competing for three open seats on the Hudsonville Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats available this November. Trustee Larry Kapenga will step down when his term expires this year, guaranteeing one newcomer on the board.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board

KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
LOWELL, MI
MLive

Kent County commissioner faces challenger in race for 16th District

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Kent County commissioner will defend her seat against a challenger Nov. 8 in a race to represent the county board’s 16th District. Democrat incumbent Melissa LaGrand will square off against Republican John Brooks Twist in the November general election in a race for the board seat representing a portion of Grand Rapids.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces 2 challengers in race for Georgetown Township, Zeeland state House seat

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, faces two challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the state House’s 85th District. The Republican incumbent will face Democrat Todd Avery and Libertarian Greg Parlmer II in the general election for the seat. The district encompasses the I-196 corridor in Ottawa County and includes Georgetown Township, Hudsonville and Zeeland.
ZEELAND, MI
MLive

Seven candidates to appear on ballot for Portage School Board election

PORTAGE, MI-- There are three school board seats on the ballot this year for the Nov. 8 Portage Public Schools election. Seven candidates will be vying for the open seats. Emily Crawford, 45, is a national account talent manager with a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and restaurant management and an associate degree in culinary arts from the New England Culinary Institute. She is a mother of four children, two of whom are Portage Public Schools graduates, and has over 10 years of experience in human resources and management and over five years in training, facilitating and developing training programs for national corporations.
PORTAGE, MI
TheDailyBeast

Book Ban Vote Unleashes Mayhem at Michigan School Board Meeting

A Michigan school board meeting over the fate of a controversial library book went off-the-rails Monday evening, with impassioned speakers airing their outrage and pushing political agendas.The raucous crowd became so wild that board members were forced to abruptly end the discussion—after voting to severely restrict students’ access to the book, Gender Queer: A Memoir.The Spring Lake School Board held a meeting Monday to discuss students’ access to the graphic novel by Maia Kobabe, superintendent Dennis Furton told The Daily Beast. The book has notoriously been banned in schools around the country, with many parents and community members claiming its...
SPRING LAKE, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

See how Grand Rapids residents chose to spend $2 million in their neighborhoods

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The public has spoken on how they’d like to spend $2 million across the city’s three wards. Grand Rapids officials on Tuesday, Oct. 18, unveiled the results of the voting portion of the city’s participatory budgeting pilot, where city leaders set aside $2 million to be spent on projects pitched by the public and selected by residents.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

3 compete for Wyoming-area state House seat

WYOMING, MI – A Wyoming city councilmember, a construction company vice president and a truck driver are facing off Nov. 8 for the state House’s 83rd District seat. Democrat John Fitzgerald, Republican Lisa DeKryger and Libertarian Alex Avery are all in the running for the state House seat representing the majority of Wyoming as well as Grand Rapids’ Southwest Side and a portion of Cutlerville.
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

‘Extra work’ - Controversy over new Michigan election law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - House bill 4491 became law on October 7, allowing city clerks two days to pre-process absentee ballots. When it passed, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum was disappointed. Byrum said, “most of the local Clerks in Ingham county will not even be taking advantage of this opportunity.”...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

