Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
The Watcher ending explained: Breaking down that twisty, spine-tingling finale
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. If you know the real-life story of The Watcher, you know that the case of uncovering the identity of the stalker who sent anonymous, threatening letters to a wealthy New Jersey family remains unsolved. Ryan Murphy's Netflix series inspired by the shocking ordeal offers some form of unsettling closure — albeit as an entirely fictional concoction — to the terrifying story, but more so for the psyche of the characters involved versus definitive justice for the heinous acts committed against them.
Olivia Wilde Posts Cryptic Pic as Ex-Nanny Returns to Dish More Dirt
Oh, you thought the storm had passed? The more fool you—the nanny’s back, and she hasn’t finished salting the earth beneath the feet of her former employers, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. And this time, it’s pawsonal.Without warning, the Daily Mail published what it touted as the second part of its exclusive interview with the disgruntled (and still unnamed) ex-employee on Tuesday, with fresh allegations surrounding Wilde’s behavior in the weeks after she left Sudeikis for British singer Harry Styles, “special salad dressing” and all, in November 2020. The nanny claimed that a head-over-heels Wilde didn’t just ditch her partner...
Watch Bobby Pickett Perform ’Monster Mash’ on ’American Bandstand’
Bobby Pickett didn't sport a lab coat or a hunchback, but his animated performance makes up for his deceptively normal appearance.
A Brief History of Board Games
When is losing together more fun than winning by yourself? In this premiere episode of Mental Floss’s new series, The History of Fun, we look for an answer. Matt Leacock, one of the world’s preeminent collaborative board game designers, weighs in. So does self-described board game nerd—and Mental Floss producer/host—Justin Dodd.
Mental_Floss
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0