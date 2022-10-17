ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Early voting starts today. Here’s where you can cast a ballot.

By Evan Moore
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 6 days ago

Starting today, Mecklenburg County voters will be able to cast their ballots early at 24 locations for the 2022 general election.

In-person early voting begins today and ends at 3 p.m., November 5.

Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Election Day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote was Oct. 14. But people who vote in-person during early voting can register and vote on the same day.

The early voting locations in Mecklenburg County are:

  • Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library: 2412 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

  • Bank of America Stadium: 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Bette Rae Thomas Recreation Center: 2921 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208

  • Cornelius Town Hall: 21445 Catawba Ave., Cornelius, NC 28031

  • David B. Waymer Recreation Center: 14008 Holbrooks Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078

  • Eastway Regional Recreation Center: 3150 Eastway Park Dr., Charlotte, NC 28213

  • Elon Recreation Center: 11401 Ardrey Kell Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Hal Marshall Anex: 618 N. College St., Charlotte, NC 28202

  • Hornets Nest Pavilion: 6301 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216

  • Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Dr., Charlotte, NC 28212

  • Marion Diehl Center: 2219 Tyvola Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210

  • Matthews Library: 230 Matthews Station St., Matthews, NC 28105

  • Mint Hill Library: 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Rd., Charlotte, NC 28227

  • Mt. Island Library: 4420 Hoyt Galvin Way, Charlotte, NC 28214

  • North County Regional Library: 16500 Holly Crest Ln., Huntersville, NC 28078

  • South Boulevard Library: 4429 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

  • South Charlotte: 6611 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226

  • South County Regional Library: 5801 Rea Rd., Charlotte, NC 28277

  • Southpark Area Site 2: 4415 Sharon Rd., Charlotte, NC 28211

  • Southpark Regional Library: 7015 Carnegie Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28211

  • Steele Creek Area: 13230 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28273

  • UNC Charlotte Cone Center: 9025 University Rd., Charlotte, NC 28223

  • University Area: 9315 N. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28262

  • West Boulevard Library: 2157 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208

Charlotte Observer reporter Will Wright contributed to this story.

