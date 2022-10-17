ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Florence's LaNorris Sellers voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week

By Gary Adornato
 3 days ago

Congratulations to South Florence football player LaNorris Sellers, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Sellers, a Syracuse commit, threw for 425 yards and eight touchdowns in one half, as his future college coach watched from the sidelines. For the effort, he received 60.54% of our state-wide vote for this award.

Voting is now open for this week's SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week. Click here to see the candidates and cast your vote.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Oct. 3-Oct. 9:

Carmello McDaniel, Hartsville, Football

Talk about getting it done. The junior running back had a huge game, carrying 21 times for 338 yards and 6 touchdowns in Hartsville’s 82-42 rout of Myrtle Beach.

Darden Tate, A.C. Flora, Swimming

Tate won two state champions, taking the gold in the 50 free and 100 breast. There’s no better way to end a season.

Jonah Norris, Lexington, Football

There’s just no stopping this guy. Norris rumbled for 259 yards and 4 touchdowns as Lexington took a 48-21 win over River Bluff.

J’Shawn Anderson, Hartsville, Football

There was enough offense to go around for two big-time performances from the same team in the same game. Anderson had 23 carries for 278 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Kennedy Martin, Nation Ford, Volleyball

The 6-foot-6 Florida commit pounded 18 kills in a 3-0 win over Blythewood and 20 more in a 3-0 sweep of Rock Hill.

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney, Football

This is what you call clutch. Loftis, a Duke commit, threw for 232 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Indians’ thrilling 26-20 overtime win over fellow Upstate heavyweight Spartanburg.

Cooper Johns, River Bluff, Football

There were two big-time performances by a running back in the same game. Johns ran for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Darren Lloyd, West Florence, Football

Lloyd had another big game, tallying five touchdowns as West Florence remained undefeated with a 41-17 win over North Myrtle Beach.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, Football

The star running back was humming with 150 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Silver Foxes’ 52-0 thumping of White Knoll.

