Long Beach, CA

Homeless man arrested in Long Beach stabbing spree that killed 1, injured 3 others

By Gene Kang, Tony Kurzweil, Carlos Saucedo
 2 days ago

A man has been arrested and faces charges for murder after he allegedly went on a multi-victim stabbing spree in Long Beach Monday morning.

Officers were initially called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue around 5:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing report, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

A woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to her upper body and transported to a local hospital. The unidentified victim later died at the hospital, police said.

Police then responded to two additional scenes after three people were attacked in other areas of Long Beach.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Olive Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed in the upper body, the Police Department stated. He was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive.

Then, about 30 minutes later, two male victims reported being stabbed in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 4th Place.

One was taken to a local hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The second victim was treated at the scene by responding officers, according to police.

Police said a man believed to be experiencing homelessness, who was in possession of a knife, was arrested near the scene.

He’s been identified as 21-year-old Yohance Sharp of Long Beach. Investigators believe Sharp is responsible for all of the attacks.

The motive for the stabbings is unclear, but detectives believe each was unprovoked and Sharp did not know any of the victims.

Sharp has since been booked into jail to await charges for murder and is being held on $2 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

As with all homicide investigations, this case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

