Surfside Beach, TX

Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean goes off the grid in Galveston with its new terminal

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Royal Caribbean International's appetite for a "zero energy" cruise terminal in Galveston. The $125 million terminal is slated to open on Nov. 9, strengthening Royal Caribbean's presence in the Lone Star State's cruise market with a larger building and increased capacity for bigger ships. The Allure of the Seas, a 225,000 gross-ton Oasis Class ship, will take up residence there for the winter and summer 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Florida.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said

The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
SPRING, TX
milb.com

Sugar Land Holiday Lights Tickets Go on Sale

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
SUGAR LAND, TX
cw39.com

Bike around the Bay route and road closures this weekend

KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
BAYTOWN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis announces new Tenant Protection Policy in response to deplorable living conditions at some rental properties

HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood

Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Houston Press

Southern Smoke Festival 2022: Three Days of Food and Fun

Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Iconic ‘Darth Vader House' Hits the Market in Houston

A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Massive sales dip continues to hit local markets

The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
HOUSTON, TX
