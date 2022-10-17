Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO