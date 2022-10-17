Read full article on original website
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
PASADENA, Texas — A new job posting in Pasadena is turning heads -- making some people laugh and others scowl. The owner of Pets Gone Wild Resort said he put up the hiring sign Tuesday morning. It says "Now hiring non-stupid people." Driving west down Crenshaw Road in the...
At Yoyo's Hotdog stand, lines wrap around the block for the hottest dog in town!
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Royal Caribbean International's appetite for a "zero energy" cruise terminal in Galveston. The $125 million terminal is slated to open on Nov. 9, strengthening Royal Caribbean's presence in the Lone Star State's cruise market with a larger building and increased capacity for bigger ships. The Allure of the Seas, a 225,000 gross-ton Oasis Class ship, will take up residence there for the winter and summer 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Florida.
The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) – The Sugar Land Space Cowboys today placed tickets on sale for the ninth-annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights, presented by Houston Methodist, beginning on Nov. 18 at Constellation Field. The holiday festival, which will run through Jan. 1, features over 3 million lights, light shows, 10...
KIAH (CW39) – Bike Around the Bay is happening this weekend October 22 – 23, 2022. Traffic may be a little higher along the coast as riders start their route at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at Houston Raceway – 2525 FM 565, in Baytown, TX. The distance is a whopping 97.5 miles for day 1 riders.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
HOUSTON – In response to some deplorable living conditions in rental housing in Harris County, Commissioner Rodney Ellis announced a newly approved Tenant Protection Policy on Wednesday. Commissioner Ellis will be joined by Dr. Adrienne Holloway, Community Services Department Executive Director, Michael Depland, Texas Housers Communications Manager, and Oscar...
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Southern Smoke Festival is back this year, after a nearly three-year absence. Due to the COVID pandemic, the fall charity festival from Chris Shepherd's Southern Smoke Foundation was last held in 2019. This year, its organizers have chosen to make the foodie fest's return bigger and better and longer than ever before.
A house in Houston just hit the market and it looks like it's straight out of "Star Wars." Whether you are a die-hard fan or just a lover of contemporary architecture, this Houston, Texas property is really unique. The luxurious 7,000-square-foot “Darth Vader House” might be your ticket to coming to the dark side.
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.
