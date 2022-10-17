Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had previously been arrested by Harris County and put on a $888,888.00 bond. The Harris County District Attorney had requested it be lowered to a $50,000 bond. At the same time, the Public Defender requested a $20,000 bond. The magistrate set the bond at $25,000. His last court appearance was on July 31, 2020, in which the Judge reset the case for September 3, 2020. Buczek never showed up and has been on the run since. During the time he was out on bond, on September 20, 2019, fled from a Precinct 4 Harris County Deputy but was captured. The Judge gave him 3-days in jail. Two of those were as he waited to go to court.

