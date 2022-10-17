ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10. Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit) They were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox8live.com

UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert

Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.
WILLIS, TX
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home

ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
ROSENBERG, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS

Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had previously been arrested by Harris County and put on a $888,888.00 bond. The Harris County District Attorney had requested it be lowered to a $50,000 bond. At the same time, the Public Defender requested a $20,000 bond. The magistrate set the bond at $25,000. His last court appearance was on July 31, 2020, in which the Judge reset the case for September 3, 2020. Buczek never showed up and has been on the run since. During the time he was out on bond, on September 20, 2019, fled from a Precinct 4 Harris County Deputy but was captured. The Judge gave him 3-days in jail. Two of those were as he waited to go to court.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said

The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
SPRING, TX
Houston Chronicle

Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park

A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
TOMBALL, TX

