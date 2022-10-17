Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 2 missing girls, ages 10, 11
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing 10 and 11-year-old girl who were last seen on Tuesday evening. Authorities are looking for Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amirah Perryman, 10. Kamiah Perryman (left) and Amirah Perryman (right) (Source: Houston Police Department Missing Person's Unit) They were...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Wanted men accused of trying to steal snake in armed robbery set-up in southeast Houston
The victim told police the armed suspects didn't interact with the woman she was there to meet. Police believe she may have been the one who set up the robbery.
fox26houston.com
16-year-old twins escape from Tomball home allegedly handcuffed, leads to Amber Alert for 5 children
CYPRESS, Texas - A regional Amber Alert for five missing children out of Tomball has been lifted. According to deputies, the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said the children were found at a relatives house and...
cw39.com
HPD: Woman found choked to death in southeast Houston home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Bay Area Boulevard on Tuesday night. Officers arrived at the 500 block of Bay Area Boulevard at 10:30 p.m. after calls surrounding an argument between the victim and a man in their 20s around 8:30 p.m.
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
fox26houston.com
Suspects behind AMBER ALERT issued for 5 children in Cypress captured by Louisiana State Police
CYPRESS, Texas - UPDATE: Constable Deputies are reporting the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Deputies said only one of the five children were found with the suspects. The suspects stated to authorities that the other children were dropped...
fox8live.com
UPDATE: 1 child found, suspects identified in Cypress AMBER Alert
Houston, Tx (KPLC) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in the Cypress, Tx area on Tuesday morning. One child has been found, according to Louisiana State Police. Harris County Police have identified two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and Jova Terrell, 27. Duncan...
Click2Houston.com
Student hit by vehicle near Pasadena High School taken to hospital via Life Flight, police say
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena High School student was reportedly hit near campus on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Pasadena police say the incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. across the street from the high school in the westbound lanes of Frontage Road near the 200 block of SH 225.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX -- On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s...
fox26houston.com
40-year-old mother of twins, found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress, has criminal past of injury to child
CYPRESS, Texas - The twins are seen on a doorbell video with a 16-year-old girl holding a pair of handcuffs. They tell the homeowners, who are away in Dallas, they need a place to be for the night. The homeowner says, no we can't do that, and the pair go to ring Saheed Olaiya's doorbell.
fox26houston.com
Human remains found inside abandoned truck in Willis
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found inside a pickup truck on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, deputes responded to the report of the remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 pickup truck in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
KSAT 12
Babysitter of 5-year-old killed at Texas park said she reported abuse to CPS, report says
HARRIS COUNTY – Warning: The following story contains graphic details. A Texas woman accused of stabbing and strangling her 5-year-old daughter is due in court Tuesday as disturbing details about the case emerge. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Melissa White Towne, 37, admitted to killing her daughter...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS
Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had previously been arrested by Harris County and put on a $888,888.00 bond. The Harris County District Attorney had requested it be lowered to a $50,000 bond. At the same time, the Public Defender requested a $20,000 bond. The magistrate set the bond at $25,000. His last court appearance was on July 31, 2020, in which the Judge reset the case for September 3, 2020. Buczek never showed up and has been on the run since. During the time he was out on bond, on September 20, 2019, fled from a Precinct 4 Harris County Deputy but was captured. The Judge gave him 3-days in jail. Two of those were as he waited to go to court.
Click2Houston.com
27 dogs rescued from elderly person’s home in Spring, officials said
The Houston Humane Society rescued 27 dogs from a home in Spring on Tuesday. The shelter, along with the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables Office, recovered the animals who were living in a home with an elderly owner who became overwhelmed and could no longer care for the dogs. Officials...
cw39.com
Shooting after car crash in southeast Houston leaves several injured, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting over the weekend in southeast Houston leaves several people injured. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Rainbow Drive near Marlo Street. Police responded to a shooting call, and when officers arrived, they found three men in their...
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
Houston Chronicle
Texas mother reportedly fatally stabs child at Houston-area park
A 5-year-old child died after her mother allegedly fatally stabbed her while at a Texas park on Sunday, October 16, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The 35-year-old woman told police that the incident occurred at Spring Creek Park in Tomball, which is about 40 minutes away from Houston.
Comments / 3