Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Study: Louisiana is one of the deadliest states to drive in. See the top 10 here.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Wherever you are, there is always a risk when you get behind the wheel. A study conducted by personal injury lawyers We Win broke down the top 10 deadliest states to drive in and Louisiana was on it. According to the study, Louisiana ranks as...
ktalnews.com
Gov. Abbott launches ‘One Pill Kills’ fentanyl awareness campaign
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a continuing fight against fentanyl, Gov. Greg Abbott launched an awareness campaign called “One Pill Kills.” The governor held a roundtable discussion with state and local law enforcement Monday outlining actions state officials have taken against the deadly drug so far. Abbott also...
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Chief of Police shares the latest crime statistics. Jurors in Taylor Parker capital murder trial hear …. Jail calls played in court Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial revealed that Parker has continued to show no remorse and has not owned up to all of the lies and schemes she orchestrated in the months and weeks leading up to the murders of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage.
ktalnews.com
Overcoming language barriers: Teacher tutors Hispanic students
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local public school teacher is working to help Spanish-speaking students get the most out of their education as they learn English at the same time. As we wrap up National Hispanic Heritage Month highlighting local Hispanic Americans who are making a difference in the...
ktalnews.com
How to prepare your home for winter
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With Texas winters being so unpredictable, we wanted to get some information to help you prepare your home for this winter season. To start with, make sure your windows are insulated and check the condition of your roof. When inspecting your roof, look for things like rust, cracks, or other damage. It’s also important to inspect your fireplace by removing anything that doesn’t belong there and replacing the sealant if necessary. When you crank up the heat for the first time this year, you may notice a burning smell.
ktalnews.com
Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp debate in Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and his Democratic rival Stacey Abrams faced off on Monday in their first debate since they competed for the governor’s mansion in 2018. The debate quickly became a policy-heavy affair, with the candidates hammering each other over everything from education to crime to election laws. What’s more, it unfolded on the first day of the state’s early voting period, offering Abrams and Kemp a key chance to make their cases to undecided voters before they cast their ballots.
Comments / 0