Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after former prime minister describes Season 5 scenes as ‘barrel-load of nonsense’

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Variety

Audie Cornish to Host Weekly CNN Podcast on Culture Debates: ‘Nothing Is Off-Limits’

Audie Cornish’s forthcoming podcast for CNN Audio, “The Assignment With Audie Cornish,” will premiere Thursday, Nov. 17. In this candid weekly show, the CNN anchor and correspondent will have conversations with everyday people “at the center of debates that are rocking the culture.” Topics in the weekly show will span the arts, education, politics, business and sports. According to CNN, the podcast will present stories from inside communities and cultures “shaping what we experience.” “The Assignment With Audie Cornish” will release new episodes every Thursday and will be available to stream on CNN Audio, as well as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and...
KTVZ

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton details past struggle with alcoholism in new memoir

Actor Tom Felton opens up about his experience with alcoholism in a new book. The actor, who is most known for his portrayal of antagonist Draco Malfoy in the “Harry Potter” film franchise, discusses in his new memoir “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard” some of his darker moments following his success as a child actor.
The Independent

Tim Allen mocked for viral social media post about ‘the face of woke’

Toy Story star Tim Allen has been mocked for a viral social media post discussing the “face of woke”. The right-wing actor, who once compared Hollywood liberals to Nazis in 1930s Germany, posted on Twitter on Monday (17 October).“Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do wokees have a club house in someone’s backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?”The tweet was subsequently “liked” more than 40,000 times, prompting thousands of replies – many of which were mocking the peculiar phrasing and sentiment of Allen’s post.“Woke” is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as the state of...

