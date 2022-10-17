Read full article on original website
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report October 18, 2022
12:14am: An Officer was called to a residence in the 800 block of S. Chestnut St. in regards to an activated Carbon Monoxide alarm. The Officer stayed with the residents until Alliant Energy arrived and took control of the situation. 4:04pm: An Officer was advised of dog running at large...
KCCI.com
Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Police’s Archer Promoted to Assistant Chief
The Perry Police Department recently underwent some administrative changes. Chief Eric Vaughn says Jim Archer was promoted to assistant chief, a position that’s been vacant for a few years. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he couldn’t think of anyone better to have as assistant police chief. “Jim is...
2 injured in early morning West Des Moines crash Wednesday, police asy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two drivers were injured in an early Wednesday morning crash in West Des Moines. Police officers and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Vine Street in West Des Moines around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. An SUV and a passenger car...
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
KCCI.com
Man charged with murder after stabbing death of Norwalk woman
NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Antonio Lewis, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-oldKarisa Shendelman. On Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Knoll Drive in Norwalk. Officers found Lewis...
KCCI.com
Hit-and-run victim in serious condition in hospital
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lonny Kirschbaum of Lucas is in the hospital in serious condition after a hit-and-run. Kirschbaum was hit around 2:14 a.m. Sunday at the 5200 block of Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. The car drove off, leaving Kirschbaum lying by the side of the road.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson City Council to Discuss Adding ATVs to City Ordinance
An ordinance in Jefferson will be discussed by the City Council at their meeting next week. During the street committee meeting this past Tuesday, the topic about adding all-terrain vehicles to the city’s existing ordinance, to mirror the new state law, was discussed. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger provided an update from the law enforcement committee that he, Police Chief Mark Clouse, Mayor Matt Gordon and Council member Pat Zmolek serve on.
KCCI.com
Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records
LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let’s Talk Greene County (10/18/2022)-Boone/Greene County Probation Services Director Diane Hinderaker Pt 2
The Director of Boone and Greene County Probation Services Diane Hinderaker finishes the second of our two part series.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report
10-10-22 4:36 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center. 8:13 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Bayard. 12:06 pm Guthrie Co Deputy performed a case follow up in Casey. 1:01 pm Stuart Ambulance & Police responded to a medical call in Stuart. 2:14...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Hold Two Public Hearings
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The Board held two public hearings. The first one was for the final plat for Livingston Estates that were rezoned to residential and separated into 21 lots, which the Supervisors approved the resolution following the hearing. The second hearing was for amending the Chapter 40 floodplain development ordinance, which added more area but didn’t impact any housing structures. The Supervisors approved the second reading and waived the third reading for final adoption following the public hearing.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project
The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
1380kcim.com
County Attorney, John Werden, Warns Carroll County Is Not Insulated From Fentanyl Epidemic
According to County Attorney John Werden, the biggest threat to Carroll County currently is the influx of powerful and potentially lethal narcotics into area communities. Carroll County is fortunate to have a very low violent crime rate compared to the rest of the nation, but Werden says a different type of danger is on the rise.
kscj.com
IDA GROVE MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH
ONE DRIVER SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON HIGHWAY 59 NEAR IDA GROVE. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK THE DRIVERS SIDE OF AN ONCOMING F-350 PICKUP PULLING. A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.
