Greene County, IA

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report October 18, 2022

12:14am: An Officer was called to a residence in the 800 block of S. Chestnut St. in regards to an activated Carbon Monoxide alarm. The Officer stayed with the residents until Alliant Energy arrived and took control of the situation. 4:04pm: An Officer was advised of dog running at large...
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Driver arrested after police chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Des Moines on Wednesday. Police say they were stopping a car near Hickman Road and Martin Luther King Parkway when the driver, 26-year-old Eric Brooks, took off. Brooks stopped near Glendale Cemetery. He abandoned the...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested after chase and crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a chase before crashing his car and leaving a passenger behind. According to police, officers attempted to stop a car driven by Anthony John Formaro. Police attempted to pull Formaro over for traffic...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Police’s Archer Promoted to Assistant Chief

The Perry Police Department recently underwent some administrative changes. Chief Eric Vaughn says Jim Archer was promoted to assistant chief, a position that’s been vacant for a few years. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he couldn’t think of anyone better to have as assistant police chief. “Jim is...
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges

A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
URBANDALE, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll

Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged with murder after stabbing death of Norwalk woman

NORWALK, Iowa — The Norwalk police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have charged Antonio Lewis, 38, with first-degree murder in the death of 31-year-oldKarisa Shendelman. On Sept. 15, at 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Knoll Drive in Norwalk. Officers found Lewis...
NORWALK, IA
KCCI.com

Hit-and-run victim in serious condition in hospital

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Lonny Kirschbaum of Lucas is in the hospital in serious condition after a hit-and-run. Kirschbaum was hit around 2:14 a.m. Sunday at the 5200 block of Ashworth Road in West Des Moines. The car drove off, leaving Kirschbaum lying by the side of the road.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council to Discuss Adding ATVs to City Ordinance

An ordinance in Jefferson will be discussed by the City Council at their meeting next week. During the street committee meeting this past Tuesday, the topic about adding all-terrain vehicles to the city’s existing ordinance, to mirror the new state law, was discussed. Jefferson Police Captain Jason Kroeger provided an update from the law enforcement committee that he, Police Chief Mark Clouse, Mayor Matt Gordon and Council member Pat Zmolek serve on.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

Former Lake City police officer pleads guilty to tampering with records

LAKE CITY, Iowa — A former Lake City police officer charged with felonious misconduct in office has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Aaron Alspach pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with records. Another former police officer, Anthony Snyder, and Lake City city administrator Eric Wood were also...
LAKE CITY, IA
We Are Iowa

Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Report

10-10-22 4:36 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Guthrie Center. 8:13 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in Bayard. 12:06 pm Guthrie Co Deputy performed a case follow up in Casey. 1:01 pm Stuart Ambulance & Police responded to a medical call in Stuart. 2:14...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Dallas County Supervisors Hold Two Public Hearings

The Dallas County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. The Board held two public hearings. The first one was for the final plat for Livingston Estates that were rezoned to residential and separated into 21 lots, which the Supervisors approved the resolution following the hearing. The second hearing was for amending the Chapter 40 floodplain development ordinance, which added more area but didn’t impact any housing structures. The Supervisors approved the second reading and waived the third reading for final adoption following the public hearing.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Consider Fairgrounds Project

The Guthrie County Supervisors met on Tuesday. The Board will consider for approval using the American Rescue Funds on the Guthrie County Fairgrounds Sewer project and then they will review the weed commissioners report and a Samuels Group Pay application. The Board will also get an update from the County...
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Looking for Missing Person

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
ADEL, IA
kscj.com

IDA GROVE MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

ONE DRIVER SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON HIGHWAY 59 NEAR IDA GROVE. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK THE DRIVERS SIDE OF AN ONCOMING F-350 PICKUP PULLING. A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.
IDA GROVE, IA

