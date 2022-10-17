Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Elm Street in Cortland to close this week
Cortland mayor Scott Steve announced recently that Elm Street in the city will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday this week. The closure is due to New York Susquehanna and Western Railway crews slated to replace the rail crossing, as well install a new switch track.
Plainville fire department makes costly repairs after building was vandalized
LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Plainville Fire Department has a new coat of paint. This facelift wasn’t what they budgeted for, it was out of necessity after racist graffiti against those who are Jewish and African American was spray painted on the building back in February. “It hurts, It hurts, this is our place,” said […]
whcuradio.com
Bridge near Cornell set to close for inspection
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge closure near Cornell University. The lower Forest Home Bridge will close tomorrow during the day for inspection. No traffic will be permitted to cross from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s expected to reopen fully in the afternoon.
Former Oneida City Chamberlain arrested, stealing over $78,000 in city funds
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Oneida City Chamberlain Nancy Andrews was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 from the city over the past 14 years, according to New York State Police, State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, and Madison County District Attorney William G. Gabor. 77-year-old Nancy Andrews is charged with allegedly stealing $78,881.55 in […]
WKTV
Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
cnyhomepage.com
Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
Village of Endicott Drills for Water Near Former IBM Country Club
An urgent quest for more drinking water for Endicott and other town of Union residents has led to sites around the old IBM Country Club. A drilling team from western New York has been working in recent days to find a potential location for a well that would supply the system operated by the village.
Would an Oakdale Commons Chick-fil-A Cause Serious Traffic Jams?
Johnson City officials are grappling with the potential traffic headaches that could develop if a Chick-fil-A restaurant opens at the Oakdale Commons. Although the Georgia-based chain and the new owners of the former Oakdale Mall have made no announcement, word has been circulating in recent months that a Chick-fil-A unit is part of redevelopment plans.
Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century
A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
East Syracuse home cookie business Salt City Sugar shows attention to detail
EAST SYRACUSE — Back when Sarah Germain was involved in the news business, it tended to be unpredictable what slate of stories would come her way day to day. But […]
WKTV
Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
Suspect evades police in Binghamton vehicle pursuit
This morning, at around 1:50 a.m., Broome County Sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a white Jeep Cherokee after it failed to stop for a red light at South Washington Street and Vestal Avenue.
wskg.org
Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions
The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years
An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
26 new businesses in Central New York include an event decorator and karate instruction
New business listings dipped this week when only 26 new businesses filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14. The new businesses include an event decorator and karate instruction.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Highway Committee Approves Dropping Tipping Fees at Landfill for Cortland County IDA
During their meeting on Tuesday, October 11th the Cortland County Highway Committee voted unanimously to absolve the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency from tipping fees from the APEX site cleanup. The vote, which would remove the tipping fee to the Cortland County IDA that accumulated to $381,706.10. Hours of operation...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica and is Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
cnycentral.com
Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
localsyr.com
Micron has Oswego County preparing for new companies, home construction and population growth
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Months before Micron committed to Northern Onondaga County, a property in Southern Oswego County was being expanded for development. Operation Oswego County bought almost 200 acres near the intersection of Route 264 and Route 481 in Schroeppel to more than double the size of the Oswego County Industrial Park.
