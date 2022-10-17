ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Elm Street in Cortland to close this week

Cortland mayor Scott Steve announced recently that Elm Street in the city will be closed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday this week. The closure is due to New York Susquehanna and Western Railway crews slated to replace the rail crossing, as well install a new switch track.
CORTLAND, NY
whcuradio.com

Bridge near Cornell set to close for inspection

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A bridge closure near Cornell University. The lower Forest Home Bridge will close tomorrow during the day for inspection. No traffic will be permitted to cross from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It’s expected to reopen fully in the afternoon.
ITHACA, NY
WKTV

Plans in the works to open Five Below at former JCPenney location in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The former JCPenney location in Rome may soon be home to a new Five Below after sitting vacant for more than two years. Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo says DCL Management, which operates Freedom Plaza, has submitted to the city plans to approve a sign that says “Five Below Coming Soon.”
ROME, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
WIBX 950

Terrified Mother and Daughter Have Haunted Syracuse Road For Over a Century

A terrified mother has been running with her daughter on a road in Central New York for over a century. Seneca Hill, on Route 57 in Oswego, is home to a young woman and her 6-year-old daughter who many believe are the ghosts of William Cooper's family. Legend has it, Cooper came home drunk in the spring of 1898. He shot at his wife during an argument but missed. She grabbed her daughter and ran to a nearby home, according to Seeks Ghosts. Cooper tracked his wife down, shot the neighbor, Charles Smedley, missed his wife, and then committed suicide.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Valley DOT hiring 48 full-time positions

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica and the surrounding area is no stranger to Central New York’s harsh winter weather. And with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, the State Department of Transportation (DOT) needs plow drivers. In the Mohawk Valley there are usually about 350 employees who help...
UTICA, NY
wskg.org

Ithaca could cut funding from several long-vacant police officer positions

The City of Ithaca may temporarily cut funding from seven vacant police officer positions in next year’s budget. There are currently 15 police officer positions that are funded but unfilled, some for over a year. When the city funds a police officer position, it must budget for 10 years of salary for that officer.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Historic & Elegant Church Up For Sale In Utica New York After 40 Years

An iconic location for worship is up for sale in Central New York, creating a wonderful opportunity for new growth. After so many years of serving Central New Yorkers, the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Utica is officially up for sale. What's only listed at 68,000 square feet is actually more than doubled when you include the church and the basement of the building.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Man shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday Morning

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police say a man in his 40's was shot on North Townsend Street in Syracuse Tuesday morning. Police say the man was shot in the midsection. He was taken to Upstate Hospital and there has been no word on his condition at this time. The...
SYRACUSE, NY

