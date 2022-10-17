ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KFOX 14

Senator John Cornyn holds mental health roundtable in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. senator John Cornyn was in El Paso on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable to discuss mental health. The Republican senator joined El Paso law enforcement and mental health providers to discuss his Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Reauthorization Act. The bill reauthorizes...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades

The funds will help expand the Dallas facility into a long-term spinal cord injury treatment center.RK/Unsplash. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan bill that directs more than $400 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Rep. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey Ellzey are both members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Texas Tribune reports that the improvements will pay for include a new long-term care facility for spinal cord injuries in Dallas and a new health care facility in El Paso.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas

Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
HOUSTON, TX
Mother Jones

Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
SIERRA BLANCA, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police end search for critical missing teen

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
DENTON, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught

WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans

Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE

