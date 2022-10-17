Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
KFOX 14
Senator John Cornyn holds mental health roundtable in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. senator John Cornyn was in El Paso on Tuesday to participate in a roundtable to discuss mental health. The Republican senator joined El Paso law enforcement and mental health providers to discuss his Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Reauthorization Act. The bill reauthorizes...
Dallas Veteran Facility to Receive $442 Million in Upgrades
The funds will help expand the Dallas facility into a long-term spinal cord injury treatment center.RK/Unsplash. President Joe Biden recently signed into law a bipartisan bill that directs more than $400 million in upgrades to Veteran Affairs health care facilities in Dallas and El Paso. Rep. Colin Allred and Jake Ellzey Ellzey are both members of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs. The Texas Tribune reports that the improvements will pay for include a new long-term care facility for spinal cord injuries in Dallas and a new health care facility in El Paso.
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
A fentanyl courier moving enough to kill millions got busted, then slipped the DEA
Federal drug agents and prosecutors in Colorado held a news conference in July to tout their work taking fentanyl off the streets amid a string of highly publicized overdose deaths. “I wanted to give you guys something different today — not just a doom and gloom story,” Brian Besser, the...
Ted Cruz booed by Texas crowd for saying more police needed to make schools safer
The junior senator was met with boos after claiming that the Uvalde gunman was successful because an officer wasn't there to stop him from entering the school.
Gov. Greg Abbott used $1 billion in COVID-19 aid to pay for border mission, report says
The governor allegedly swapped state agencies' general revenues with pandemic relief funds and used departments' funds to pay for Operation Lone Star, according to a report published by The Nation.
Boy, 9, drowns taking shower in Texas
Texas police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old boy who drowned while taking a shower at a home in Houston.First responders were called after the youngster was found unresponsive in a bathtub by his grandfather, reported local news outlet KSN. Authorities told the outlet that the boy was seemingly taking a shower at the time of the incident in the southwest area of the city.When police arrived at the scene, they reportedly found the grandfather performing CPR on the boy. The boy was then rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital.Officials told KSN that despite efforts to save him the boy...
Officials: Texas prison warden, his brother allegedly shot, killed migrant, injured another
AUSTIN, Texas — A warden at a Texas detention center and his brother have been arrested in Texas for allegedly shooting and killing a migrant. Another migrant was injured, officials say. According to court records obtained by The Associated Press, two brothers, Michael Sheppard, 60, and Mark Sheppard, 60,...
Two Texas Men Are Accused of Killing a Migrant. Their Governor Blames Joe Biden.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, two West Texas men—one of whom was a former warden of a migrant detention center—were arrested and charged with manslaughter in the death of a Mexican national who had recently crossed over the border. An affidavit filed by a Texas Ranger alleged that Michael Sheppard, the now-former warden, and his brother Mark, came across a group of 13 Mexican migrants drinking from a reservoir on Tuesday, while driving their truck through a sparsely inhabited area south of the town of Sierra Blanca. When the Sheppards saw the group, the affidavit alleged, “The driver leaned on the hood of the vehicle and fired two shots from a firearm at the group,” and then “re-entered the vehicle and fled the scene.”
Denton police end search for critical missing teen
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Denton police have ended their search for a critical missing teen. A 13-year-old named Naomi was last seen with her 15-year-old sister in the area of Allegra Vista at about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Denton police posted on Twitter at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday saying she was found safe with her sister.Police did not say what Naomi was last seen wearing. If you have information about Naomi or her whereabouts, call 940-349-8181.
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Texan charged with smuggling undocumented migrants, 1 day after 19 were caught
WESLACO, Texas — Multiple agencies uncovered and foiled an attempt to transport undocumented immigrants on Sunday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety reported. Texas DPS and Homeland Security Investigations authorities during "Operation Lone Star" saw two vehicles arrive at the Mid Valley Airport and drop off several individuals, who subsequently entered a Raytheon plane.
Willie Nelson Delivers Emotional Message To Uvalde Victim's Parents
The music legend spoke out at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.
Beto O'Rourke was Called Out of Step With Texans
Beto O'Rourke on the Jimmy Kimmel ShowScreenshot from YouTube. Last week, Beto O’Rourke made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show hosted in Hollywood California as he looks to spread more word about his campaign for Texas governor in the November 8 election against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
Gov. Greg Abbott boasts about stopping fentanyl. Critics say he's failed on multiple fronts.
The Republican governor's focus on fentanyl as he faces a tough reelection fight is understandable, but under his watch, the state has shown little appetite for fostering efforts to prevent overdose deaths.
thecentersquare.com
VIDEO: Texas DPS, Texas National Guard apprehend human smugglers, gang members at border
(The Center Square) – Law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to interdict criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including apprehending human smugglers and gang members. Members of Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to apprehend single young men of military...
El Paso flying migrants to California, Arizona for processing
Overwhelmed by the continuous arrival of migrants deemed ineligible for expulsion, federal authorities in El Paso are flying hundreds to other cities daily for processing.
Black students in Fort Worth face suspension disproportionately. Could this plan help?
It’s an approach Dallas ISD started using last year.
