KTVZ
Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after former prime minister describes Season 5 scenes as ‘barrel-load of nonsense’
Netflix has defended its hit show “The Crown” as a “fictional dramatisation,” after former British Prime Minister John Major slammed its depictions of his time in office as “damaging and malicious fiction” and a “barrel-load of nonsense.”. Major, who was prime minister from...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Hoping to See Jax Teller Again Get Good News From Charlie Hunnam
Sons of Anarchy fans who are missing Jax Teller may just be in luck. Series star Charlie Hunnam recently said he would love to reprise his SoA role as Jax in the future — and even has a plan for how to do that, despite Jax's death in the series finale. The Shantaram actor, 42, confirmed he would be down to return to his role as the outlaw biker in a recent interview with Access.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ star Lucas Black explains why he left hit series: ‘Enough was enough’
Lucas Black was one of the original cast members of the “NCIS” spinoff "NCIS: New Orleans." He played agent Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until he was killed in Season 6.
TV Fanatic
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Casts Michael Rady
When Magnum P.I. jumps to NBC later this season, Michael Rady will be along for the ride. TV Line reported Monday that the Timeless, Melrose Place, and Chicago Med veteran would be a part of the highly-anticipated fifth season. The outlet states that he will play Detective Childs of the...
TVOvermind
CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl Explains Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled
Back in 2018, it was reported that CBS was rebooting a 1980’s series, Magnum P.I., which turned Tom Selleck into an A-list star thanks to the American Crime drama. The show lasted eight seasons, With Selleck winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1984. Plus, the series was a rating juggernaut, so it makes sense why CBS opted to bring back the show for the new generation. This time, a Latino lead was spearheading the cast, as Jay Hernandez – who notably played El Diablo in Suicide Squad – was chosen to play Thomas Magnum.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Angela Lansbury’s Kids: Meet The Late Actress’ 3 Children Anthony, Deirdre & David
Angela Lansbury was a British-American actress known for her role as Jessica Fletcher in the hit CBS series Murder, She Wrote. She starred in the show from 1984 to 1996. She was also the mother to three kids, including one stepson. The icon was married to actor Peter Shaw until...
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor forcible touching charge in April Cuba Gooding Jr. won't serve jail time after pleading guilty to one count of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City rooftop bar back in 2018. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney spokesperson Emily Tuttle said the actor, 54, has met the conditions of his plea agreement, avoiding time behind bars, CNN reported. Tuttle did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Gooding pled guilty to the charge, a misdemeanor, in April. With the deal,...
Is Director Vance Leaving 'NCIS'? Fans Think Rocky Carroll Is Exiting in Season 20
It's not classified to say that NCIS is going through some personnel changes. The hit CBS drama said goodbye to its leading man Mark Harmon during Season 19 (though Harmon remains as an executive producer off-screen), and viewers have also been freaking out about the status of Wilmer Valderrama's character, Nick Torres.
digitalspy.com
Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
‘A Friend of the Family’: Fact-Checking the New Peacock Drama
If you’re watching Peacock’s new limited series “A Friend of the Family,” you’re undoubtedly doing so in disbelief. Following the lives of the Brobergs, an Idaho family whose eldest daughter, Jan, is twice kidnapped by a family friend, the series is heartbreaking and wild. So wild, in fact, that the real-life Jan Broberg introduces the premiere episode, seemingly in part to dispel claims the story is heavily fictionalized. It’s easy to see why if you’re familiar with the 2017 documentary “Abducted in Plain Sight,” which detailed the same story. “Abducted in Plain Sight” tells the story in a far more matter-of-fact...
Collider
'Fire Country,' 'East New York' and 'So Help Me Todd' Receive Full Season Orders at CBS
CBS has rewarded its top three most-watched new shows of the year with full-season orders. Fire Country, East New York, and So Help Me Todd scored massively impressive viewership numbers, becoming the three most-watched scripted shows not only at CBS but across the major broadcast networks. All three shows recently premiered on the network less than a month ago, with each airing not more than three episodes so far; regardless, their impressive numbers have been enough to convince the brass at CBS that they are deserving of a long-term investment.
Shonda Rhimes teases Colin-Penelope romance in Inside Bridgerton behind-the-scenes book
Lady Whistledown may have all the tea on the ton, but when it comes to behind-the-scenes tidbits of Bridgerton, you really want to go to Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The Shondaland executive producers are corralling all their insider knowledge of the Netflix hit and sharing it with fans via a new book, Inside Bridgerton.
KTVZ
Lawyer: Cardi B ‘humiliated’ man with racy image on mixtape
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California. Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness. Cardi B, who was in court and is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.
KTVZ
An antitrust battle over GIFs could be a wake-up call for Silicon Valley
GIFs — those short, animated images that were a staple of internet memes and culture in the 1990s and 2000s — may be going out of fashion now as social media users have largely moved on to emojis and video. But a long-running legal battle over who can...
‘The Goldbergs’ Exclusive Photos: Erica & Geoff Introduce Their Baby To The Family
The October 19 episode of The Goldbergs will usher in a new chapter for the family. Erica gives birth to her baby in the highly-anticipated episode. Erica and Geoff are surrounded by their loved ones as they introduce their newborn to the world in our EXCLUSIVE photos. Of course, Beverly...
