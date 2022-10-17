Read full article on original website
Bardstown City Council Members Failed To Attend Debate With Public Questions Co-moderated by Don Thrasher & Kenny FogleNelson County News-Sentinel
Bardstown City Council Repeals Mayor's Pay Increase After Gaye Ballard (Council Candidate) Asks For InvestigationNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
Bardstown Business Owner Fighting City's Double Standard on SignsNelson County News-SentinelBardstown, KY
wdrb.com
Search for evidence on Bardstown farm in Crystal Rogers case could wrap up soon
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Day three of the search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers continues in Bardstown. FBI agents said the search could wrap up Wednesday or Thursday. Agents began searching before sunrise Monday at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane that's owned by the Houck family....
FBI: Search on Houck family farm will continue for fourth day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — On Wednesday, the latest search for evidence in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers went into its third day. The FBI said it plans to return again on Thursday. Earlier this week, the FBI returned to a farm in Bardstown owned by the mother of Rogers' former...
WTVQ
FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
spectrumnews1.com
Timeline: The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers
BARDSTOWN,Ky — It’s been 2,664 days since Crystal Rogers was reported missing. More than seven years later the case has not been closed. This week, the FBI honed in on a property south of Bardstown, a farm owned by the Houck family on Pascal Ballard Lane. Brooks Hauck,...
Feds Raid Farm Tied to Key Suspect in Crystal Rogers’ Disappearance
More than a year after their last search, FBI agents descended on a Kentucky farm before sunrise Monday as part of their long-running investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The farm in Bardstown is owned by the family of Rogers’ ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck, who was the last person to see her alive. The farm was also the last place Rogers was seen alive more than seven years ago. Last year, the feds searched a subdivision in Woodlawn Springs where a dozen homes were built by a company owned by Houck. They took “multiple items of interest” after zeroing in on one particular driveway. The year before, Houck’s home was searched, too. Houck said Rogers disappeared after they had gone to bed together in 2015; cops say he’s the main suspect but he has never been charged. Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard, was fatally shot a year after Rogers’ disappearance while out hunting but no arrests have been made.Read it at WDRB
wpsdlocal6.com
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015
BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
Wave 3
FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm
One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
WKYT 27
Mystery of Lexington teen’s disappearance still haunts family decades later
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been 25 years since 14-year-old Lydia Perkins disappeared in Lexington. Her mother and brother have received a few tips over the years but nothing that points to what happened or why. A mystery that’s haunted them for two and a half decades. The...
WHAS 11
Crystal Rogers' mother 'praying for answers' as FBI investigates Bardstown farm
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. Agents were first spotted on Paschal Ballard Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The agency confirmed to WHAS11 they are executing a search warrant on the property.
Crystal Rogers case: FBI conducting search on Bardstown farm
Federal agents are in Bardstown Monday conducting a search related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
WKYT 27
Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
WHAS 11
Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing Bail Project of contributing to Louisville teen's death
Madelynn Troutt was killed in a head-on car crash in 2021. In 2022, her family sued the group that bonded the suspect out of jail, prior to Troutt's death.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person
LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
Former LMPD officer sentenced to prison for throwing drinks at citizens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville Metro Police Officer was sentenced on federal charges Wednesday. Bryan Wilson, 36, pleaded guilty to violating the rights of Louisville pedestrians through arbitrary use of force. In court, Wilson admitted to throwing drinks on people from a police car while driving randomly around...
Wave 3
LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
WLKY.com
Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
Missing 4-year-old girl’s remains were found wrapped in plastic inside suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A coroner's report reveals the gruesome findings of a months-long investigation into a 4-year-old's murder. According to the document WHAS11 obtained through an Open Records Request, Serenity McKinney’s skeletal remains were found wrapped in plastic, inside a green suitcase. The autopsy also found fractures in...
