Bardstown, KY

WTVQ

FBI search at Bardstown farm will go into a 4th day

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The investigation continues into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, the 35-year-old, mother of 5, who was last seen at the Houck family farm in 2015. The farm belongs to Rosemary Houck, the mother of Brooks Houck, Crystal Rogers boyfriend at the time of her...
BARDSTOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Timeline: The Disappearance of Crystal Rogers

BARDSTOWN,Ky — It’s been 2,664 days since Crystal Rogers was reported missing. More than seven years later the case has not been closed. This week, the FBI honed in on a property south of Bardstown, a farm owned by the Houck family on Pascal Ballard Lane. Brooks Hauck,...
BARDSTOWN, KY
TheDailyBeast

Feds Raid Farm Tied to Key Suspect in Crystal Rogers’ Disappearance

More than a year after their last search, FBI agents descended on a Kentucky farm before sunrise Monday as part of their long-running investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The farm in Bardstown is owned by the family of Rogers’ ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck, who was the last person to see her alive. The farm was also the last place Rogers was seen alive more than seven years ago. Last year, the feds searched a subdivision in Woodlawn Springs where a dozen homes were built by a company owned by Houck. They took “multiple items of interest” after zeroing in on one particular driveway. The year before, Houck’s home was searched, too. Houck said Rogers disappeared after they had gone to bed together in 2015; cops say he’s the main suspect but he has never been charged. Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard, was fatally shot a year after Rogers’ disappearance while out hunting but no arrests have been made.Read it at WDRB
BARDSTOWN, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

FBI agent continue search on Bardstown farm

One family is coming forward to share their loved one’s story for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. ‘Social Anxiety Kyle’ talks to local students about their own social anxiety. Updated: 6 hours ago. Mental health professionals say even before the COVID-19 pandemic, anxiety and depression among teens was on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Autopsy results for Serenity McKinney released

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The autopsy results for 4-year-old Serenity McKinney have been released. We do want to warn you that some of the details may be disturbing. The autopsy report by the Bullitt County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office said the 4-year-old was found in a suitcase wrapped in plastic. Her right wrist and her right leg were broken.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Casey County Missing Person

LIBERTY, KY (October 18, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) requests assistance in their on-going investigation of locating a missing person. Dennis Keith Davis, age 37 of Dunnville, KY, was last seen at his home in Casey County at approximately 1:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022.
CASEY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigate after child sustains shooting-related injury to the face

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a child sustained a shooting-related injury to the face Tuesday afternoon. It happened in the Portland neighborhood just after 4 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said. Officers were called to respond to a shooting at Griffiths Avenue and North 29th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Duo accused in deadly 2021 Fern Creek home invasion plead guilty to lesser charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman accused in a deadly home invasion in 2021 pleaded guilty to amended charges in court Tuesday. Facing a judge, Tony Johnson and Juanisha Rippy plead guilty to lesser charges than they were originally faced with after a botched home invasion on June 18, 2021, on Shibley Drive in Fern Creek left Michael Bright, 53, dead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
