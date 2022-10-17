More than a year after their last search, FBI agents descended on a Kentucky farm before sunrise Monday as part of their long-running investigation into the mysterious disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The farm in Bardstown is owned by the family of Rogers’ ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck, who was the last person to see her alive. The farm was also the last place Rogers was seen alive more than seven years ago. Last year, the feds searched a subdivision in Woodlawn Springs where a dozen homes were built by a company owned by Houck. They took “multiple items of interest” after zeroing in on one particular driveway. The year before, Houck’s home was searched, too. Houck said Rogers disappeared after they had gone to bed together in 2015; cops say he’s the main suspect but he has never been charged. Rogers’ father, Tommy Ballard, was fatally shot a year after Rogers’ disappearance while out hunting but no arrests have been made.Read it at WDRB

