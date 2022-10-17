Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Catherine Leann Webb~Baker, 53, of Cross Plains
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away on October 17 into her Savior’s arms. Catherine Leann Webb~Baker was 53 years old. She was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Those privileged to know her were treated to lots of love and laughter.
koxe.com
Betty Sue Barnes, 85
Betty Sue Barnes passed away peacefully on October 17,2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 85. Betty was born on December 05, 1936, to ZB Inglet and Lola Inglet (Owens) in May, Texas. She was married to Bernie Barnes for 62 years. Betty resided in Eastland County for 75...
koxe.com
Connie Jones, 63
Connie Jones, 63, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on October 16, 2022, in Goldthwaite, TX. Connie Jones was born on June 12, 1959, in Fort Worth, TX, to Harold Jones and Jessie Jones. Connie was a member of Western Heritage and New Beginnings Fellowship Church. She enjoyed...
koxe.com
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94
Margaret Jane Landreth Wilson, 94, passed away peacefully at 8 AM on Sunday morning October 16 at Hendricks Hospital in Brownwood, TX. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19 at 4 PM at Heartland Funeral Home – 303 Early Blvd. in Early. There will be a brief tribute at 5:30 pm at the end of the visitation.
koxe.com
Carol Ann Blackerby, 73, of Brownwood
Carol Ann Blackerby, age 73, of Brownwood passed away on Friday, October 14, 2002, at a local nursing facility. A Celebration of Life for Carol will be held at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Austin Avenue Church of Christ Family Life Center with J. Tom Washburn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Danny Atchison, 67, of North Lake Brownwood
Danny Atchison, age 67, of North Lake Brownwood peacefully passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. A Celebration of Life for Danny will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel; a private family interment will be held at a later date in Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Linda Wells, 77, of Early
Linda Wells, age 77, of Early went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. Graveside Service for Linda will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Jenkins Springs Cemetery with Brian Hall officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
koxe.com
Michael Head, 46
Michael Head, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 10th, 2022. Michael was born on Tuesday, April 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas to Robert and Linda Head. When he was 4 years old, his family moved to Durango, Colorado to get away from city life and enjoy the outdoors. While attending Durango Senior High School his hobbies included skateboarding, reading comics, and listening to punk rock music. He graduated from Durango Senior High School in 1994, and soon afterwards Mike and his family moved back to Texas.
koxe.com
VFW Post to Host Dance Friday Night
The Brownwood VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary invites everyone to join them for a night of music and dancing with the Ramblin’ Rose Band. The dance is Friday, October 21, at the VFW Post, 2300 Stephen F. Austin, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There will also be a...
koxe.com
Jeff Reed, 49, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Jeff Reed, age 49, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Austin Avenue Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 until 6:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Two Receive Quarterly First Responder Recognition
A member of the Brown County Sheriff’s Department and member of the Brownwood Fire Department received the Quarterly First Responder Award on Monday morning during a meeting of Commissioners Court. Saydie Bradley is a deputy at the Brown County Sheriff’s Office where she has diligently served her community for...
koxe.com
Brownwood Chamber luncheon scheduled for October 21st
The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon is on Friday, October 21st. The luncheon will be held at the Brownwood Country Club. Buffet lunch opens at 11:30 AM and the program will begin at noon. This month, there will be a School Board Candidate Forum presented by AccelHealth....
Hidden Gems: New owners of Santa Anna motel, RV park work to improve & preserve history
SANTA ANNA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Ranger Motel and RV Park in Santa Anna now has a new set of owners, who want to let others know about the history of this location and even let them experience it for themselves. New owners, Todd and Vicki Virden, said they drove by the site at […]
koxe.com
Four in Custody After Wednesday Morning Shooting
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 am the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller stated that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 Block of Ave A. When officers arrived in the area, there were...
koxe.com
Danny Wayne Crowder, 60, of Coleman
Danny Wayne Crowder, age 60 of Coleman, Texas passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 1:54 pm at his home. Services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Emmanuel Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Schultz officiating. Interment will be at the Coleman City Cemetery. Services under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home Staff.
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs Volleyball Teams Drop Matches
The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short against the District 6-4A front-running Stephenville Honeybees, 25-16, 26-7, 25-11 in their next-to-last match of the regular season Tuesday night at Warren Gym. Despite the loss, the Lady Lions (4-22, 0-7) still have an opportunity to extend their season when they host Mineral Wells at 5 p.m. Friday in the home and regular season finale. With a victory, the Lady Lions would draw even with Mineral Wells for fourth place and thus force a play-in match to determine District 6-4A’s final postseason berth.
koxe.com
Smith Enjoys Performance-Based Education Model at TSTC
Robert Smith enjoys the way he is able to study Computer Networking and Systems Administration at Texas State Technical College. Smith is taking advantage of TSTC’s performance-based education model to get ahead in his studies. He is also taking the time to visit the Brownwood campus to have instructor Renee Blackshear grade his progress in each assessment.
ketk.com
1 killed in 3-car crash on US 59 in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – One person has died after a fatal three-car crash in Nacogdoches, according to police. Officials said the crash happened around 9 a.m. and has blocked all lanes from State Highway 7 at South Fredonia to FM 225 at Durst Street in Nacogdoches, according to TxDOT.
koxe.com
Nov. 8 General Election Early Voting Period Starts Oct. 24
Early voting in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election begins Monday, Oct. 24 with all early voting in Brown County taking place at the Elections Administration Office, located at 613 N. Fisk St., Suite 200. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-28; 8 a.m.to...
HAPPENING NOW: Prison bus crashes in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A prison bus crashed in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 36 about 25 miles west of Cross Plains sometime around 3:00 p.m. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, which involved a small, white car and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice bus. Witnesses say there […]
Comments / 0