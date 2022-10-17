The Brownwood Lady Lions came up short against the District 6-4A front-running Stephenville Honeybees, 25-16, 26-7, 25-11 in their next-to-last match of the regular season Tuesday night at Warren Gym. Despite the loss, the Lady Lions (4-22, 0-7) still have an opportunity to extend their season when they host Mineral Wells at 5 p.m. Friday in the home and regular season finale. With a victory, the Lady Lions would draw even with Mineral Wells for fourth place and thus force a play-in match to determine District 6-4A’s final postseason berth.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO