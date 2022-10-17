PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Chronicle editorial board recommend voting for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documentshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200khoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Black Conservatives Hope to "Take Back The Senate" in Upcoming 2022 ElectionTiana AllenHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Meet the family behind Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture
HOUSTON – Two local businesses have been part of the Houston community for more than four decades. What started as a wholesale furniture and mattress business in East Downtown has now grown into a thriving retail business with six locations. Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture have helped...
travelawaits.com
10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998
Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
cw39.com
International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
Gatsby's Prime Seafood among first openings at new mixed-use district at Waugh Drive
Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Raydon Creative) Gatsby’s Prime Seafood opened Oct. 11 within the former site of a trio of Italian restaurants run by Tony Mandola at 1212 Waugh Drive, Houston.
Yoyo's draws long late-night lines for its loaded hot dogs!
At Yoyo's Hotdog stand, lines wrap around the block for the hottest dog in town!
Click2Houston.com
Suburbs sinking at a substantial rate in The Woodlands, Spring, Katy and Mont Belvieu, study shows
HOUSTON – The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston’s suburban neighborhoods. According to a study led by Shuhab Kahn, professor of geology at the University of Houston, published in the academic journal Remote Sensing alongside some UH grad students, found that subsidence is happening at a significant rate.
Click2Houston.com
Space Center Houston launches new vision, brand identity
HOUSTON – Space Center Houston unveiled a new vision and brand identity during a press conference Tuesday. According to a news release, Space Center Houston presented a “future vision to support the future of space exploration, our new brand identity and celebrate our 30-year legacy of bringing people and space closer together.”
Eater
11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day
Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
seniorresource.com
Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!
At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
theleadernews.com
Massive sales dip continues to hit local markets
The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
Eater
Oxtail Is a Cultural Delicacy — This Houston Festival Will Celebrate It in a Major Way
Recalling her Jamaican stepfather cooking oxtails over an open fire in the backyard, restaurant consultant Shakti Baum has fond memories of what she calls “a cut of meat for the people.”. Used in comforting African American soul food, in saucy Caribbean dishes, and in rich soups in Asian and...
houstoniamag.com
10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants
From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
Rescue underway after 2 people trapped in hole at construction site in Montrose area
HOUSTON — A rescue is underway after two people got trapped in a hole at a construction site in the Montrose area, according to Houston firefighters. This is an active scene happening on Bomar Street and Montrose Boulevard. Air 11 flew over the scene and saw at least one...
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon
Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood
Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
texasstandard.org
Why some Houston suburbs are sinking
A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
travelweekly.com
Royal Caribbean goes off the grid in Galveston with its new terminal
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Royal Caribbean International's appetite for a "zero energy" cruise terminal in Galveston. The $125 million terminal is slated to open on Nov. 9, strengthening Royal Caribbean's presence in the Lone Star State's cruise market with a larger building and increased capacity for bigger ships. The Allure of the Seas, a 225,000 gross-ton Oasis Class ship, will take up residence there for the winter and summer 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Florida.
Click2Houston.com
United relaunches nonstop service to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport
HOUSTON – Welcome back to the ‘land down under!’ United Airlines will relaunch direct, nonstop flights to Sydney, Australia from Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport later this month. In a news release, service between Houston and Sydney will begin Friday, Oct. 28, and will operate every Sunday,...
