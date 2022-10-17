ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

PHOTOS: Tony Buzbee’s mansion is still on the market, price decreased to $20M; Take a look inside at the stunning, traditional space

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
travelawaits.com

10 Best Houston Airbnbs For Under $150 Per Night

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. If you live in an area of the world where the cooler air is slowly moving in, your mind might start to wander as you dream of the warm sunshine. You might be wishing there was still enough warmth in the air to enjoy a day outside or maybe even next to the pool. Great news: you still can! As an area that tends to stay warmer a little later into the year, there are lots of great places in Houston, Texas, available on Airbnb that are quite affordable — many of which are under $150 per night!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Family-owned Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants Barcenas Mexican Kitchen serve Bay Area since 1998

Tacos al Carbon - $16.50 2 chicken or beef fajita tacos, served with rice, beans and guacamole, from the lunch menu. (Photos by Daniel Weeks/Community Impact) After being in business for 24 years, family-owned Barcenas Mexican Restaurant opened its third location May 26, bringing its Mexican and traditional Tex-Mex food to League City at 2508 S. Gulf Freeway. Pepe Barcenas, general manager of the new location and part of the family that owns the business, said the restaurant and bar is off to a “great start” and that he expects the store to see further success in the winter months.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
cw39.com

International Space Station zips over Houston | When and how to see it

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Skies remain clear over Houston for a few more days, making for ideal conditions to see the International Space Station over Space City. The ISS travels over Houston with multiple viewing opportunities this week, but you’ll need to set your alarm pretty early. Thu, Oct...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Space Center Houston launches new vision, brand identity

HOUSTON – Space Center Houston unveiled a new vision and brand identity during a press conference Tuesday. According to a news release, Space Center Houston presented a “future vision to support the future of space exploration, our new brand identity and celebrate our 30-year legacy of bringing people and space closer together.”
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

11 Houston Restaurants That Are Perfect for a Rainy Day

Hurricane in Houston season is upon us, meaning plenty of soggy days ahead, which can be a bummer for many residents. Some prefer to cancel plans and hunker down for the night rather than watch the rain wash through the city. But for those still seeking a dining experience and...
HOUSTON, TX
seniorresource.com

Assisted Living Near Houston: Our Top Ten Recommendations!

At SeniorResource.com, we believe knowledge is power. But we also recognize that time is precious and fleeting. Nobody wants to waste time on yet another internet search, and that’s where we come in! We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 highest-rated assisted living communities near Houston. Keep reading to find out more about these great facilities!
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Massive sales dip continues to hit local markets

The rough sales trends for local markets continued last month, according to the most recent report from the Houston Association of Realtors. All six local zip codes (77018, 77091, 77092, 77008, 77009, and 77007) experienced year-over-year September sales declines last month ranging from a little over 8 percent to nearly 40 percent according to HAR. As a result, only one area market (77091) is still ahead of its sales pace from 2021 according to the data.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

10 of Houston's Best Soul Food Restaurants

From smothered pork chops to okra to meatloaf, these Houston-area restaurants are serving up the city's best soul food. There's not a dish in the city of Houston that brings a wider smile to my face than the chicken and dumplings at Micheaux's Southern Cooking. (Okay, maybe a bowl of gumbo at The Greasy Spoon...or the Cajun fried catfish at Alfreda's.) Classic flavors like baked chicken smothered in a hearty brown gravy or the sweet and savory combination of mac and cheese and candied yams are like a warm hug. That's the magic of soul food—it provides a sense of comfort, even if you're far from home.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Multiple transportation projects in League City set to make progress soon

Work on the intersection of FM 518 and I-45 began Sept. 16 and will conclude by the end of the year. (Courtesy city of League City) The city of League City has been the headquarters for multiple transportation projects happening soon in the Bay Area. Read down below for more information on when they will be completed, how much they will cost and who is funding them.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Discount retailer Ollie's Bargain Outlet now open in Friendswood

Ollie's Bargain Outlet held its grand opening in Friendswood on Sept. 7. (Courtesy Unsplash) Ollie's Bargain Outlet, a national retailer, held its grand opening on Sept. 7 for its new location at 18182 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, the previous location of Babies ‘R’ Us. The retail store touts itself for selling closeout merchandise and excess inventory, including various brands that range from housewares, sporting goods, flooring products and even food items. 717-657-2300. www.ollies.us/home.html.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
texasstandard.org

Why some Houston suburbs are sinking

A new study by researchers at the University of Houston shows that some of Houston’s suburbs are sinking at “a significant rate.” Groundwater demands and a growing population have helped compress the soil underneath places such as Katy, Spring, The Woodlands and Fresno. Shuhab Khan, a geology...
HOUSTON, TX
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean goes off the grid in Galveston with its new terminal

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Royal Caribbean International's appetite for a "zero energy" cruise terminal in Galveston. The $125 million terminal is slated to open on Nov. 9, strengthening Royal Caribbean's presence in the Lone Star State's cruise market with a larger building and increased capacity for bigger ships. The Allure of the Seas, a 225,000 gross-ton Oasis Class ship, will take up residence there for the winter and summer 2022-2023 seasons before returning to Florida.
GALVESTON, TX

