ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas: FBI crime data

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUwGz_0icGKQq700

(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?

Where is the cheapest place to live in Texas? We ranked 18 cities to find out

To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information.

As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above 2,500 residents and below 300,000 were included. You can find the full methodology here . A September study by Smart Asset also used FBI data for its list of America’s 10 Safest Cities (though criteria for this were wider), determining at least two of SmartWise’s top 50 rank among the safest in the country — those are McKinney (No. 2) and Frisco (No. 1).

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas , according to SafeWise’s analysis. Asterisks indicate cities that are new to the rankings.

50. Coppell (Dallas County)

49. Cedar Park (Williamson, Travis counties)

48. Lakeway (Travis County)

47. McKinney (Collin County)

46. Whitehouse (Smith County)

45. Woodway (McLennan County)

44. Mansfield (Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis counties)

REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know

43. Sanger* (Denton County)

42. Prosper (Collin, Denton counties)

41. Graham (Young County)

40. Anna (Collin County)

39. Cibolo (Guadalupe, Bexar counties)

38. Allen (Collin County)

37. Socorro (El Paso County)

36. Frisco (Collin, Denton counties)

35. Hewitt (McLennan County)

34. Midlothian* (Ellis County)

33. Leander (Williamson, Travis counties)

32. Sugar Land* (Fort Bend County)

31. Fredericksburg (Gillespie County)

30. Celina (Collin, Denton counties)

Whataburger, James Avery release ketchup charms

29. Helotes (Bexar County)

28. Canyon (Randall County)

27. Corinth (Denton County)

26. Manvel (Brazoria County)

25. Little Elm* (Denton County)

24. Fair Oaks Ranch (Bexar, Comal and Kendall counties)

23. Hutto* (Williamson County)

22. Keller (Tarrant County)

21. Melissa (Collin County)

20. Wylie (Collin, Dallas and Rockwall counties)

19. Friendswood (Galveston, Harris counties)

18. San Elizario (El Paso County)

17. West University Place (Harris County)

16. Horizon City (El Paso County)

15. Murphy (Collin County)

14. Flower Mound (Denton, Tarrant counties)

13. University Park (Dallas County)

Not in Europe: These Texas cities share some international names

12. Crystal City (Zavala County)

11. Heath (Rockwall, Kaufman counties)

10. Sachse (Collin, Dallas counties)

9. Southlake (Tarrant, Denton counties)

8. Fate (Rockwall County)

7. Highland Village (Denton County)

6. Elgin (Bastrop, Travis counties)

5. Memorial Villages (Harris County)

4. Colleyville (Tarrant County)

3. Fairview (Collin County)

2. Fulshear (Fort Bend County)

1. Trophy Club (Denton, Tarrant counties)

SafeWise underlines that its use of “safe” and “dangerous” terms “refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data — no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.”

The FBI also notes that rankings of its crime statistics are not a way of measuring law enforcement effectiveness in any given area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Harris County elections under scrutiny from Texas Republicans

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County elections are coming under scrutiny again from statewide elected Republicans. A task force from the Texas Attorney General’s Office will accompany Secretary of State inspectors to monitor voting in one of the nation’s largest counties. The Secretary of State claims during...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Streaming lawsuit cities request move to Texas court

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a streaming-related lawsuit involving a number of Texas cities, including Amarillo, was moved to Dallas Federal Court, the 25 Texas cities involved in the case are asking that it be moved back to the jurisdiction of the state court. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the legal team representing the […]
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Governor Abbott launches ‘One Pill Kills’ statewide campaign

Governor Greg Abbott on Monday announced the launch of the State of Texas’ coordinated “One Pill Kills” campaign to combat the growing national fentanyl crisis plaguing Texas and the United States. This announcement comes after Governor Abbott directed state agencies to ramp up efforts to combat the deadly fentanyl crisis last month.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Don't stack rocks at Texas State Parks. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Parks and Wildlife officials are reminding visitors to not stack rocks at state parks. The phrase "leave no trail" is literal at any state park in Texas. The Dinosaur Valley State Park in North Texas shared a reminder on Facebook to remind visitors to not stack rocks while hiking the trails.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Gardening 101: Hackberry leafrollers invade North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — I start this story with a startling fact; the hackberry tree - which comes in two varieties - is very common in North Texas. The tree is infamously found along stretches of powerlines, where birds eat the seeds off the tree and "disperse" them later where they rest until the time is right for growing. With such an efficient distribution program making use of the birds' free labor, hackberries are found just about in every picture of trees in North Texas. They make up an amazing 20% of the total canopy; about one in five trees is...
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

‘Dry hole’ wells can leak contaminants, but they aren’t being cleaned up by the state

About 8,000 defunct oil and gas wells sit abandoned across Texas, waiting to be plugged and cleaned up by regulators. But that’s just part of the total number of inactive wells. In addition to that backlog is another category: so-called “dry hole wells” that have the potential to pollute farmland and groundwater. Energy companies originally drilled the wells looking for oil and gas, and when they didn’t find any, turned them over to landowners as “water wells.” According to reporting from climate news outlet Floodlight, there’s little information on exactly how many of those types of wells exist. What’s more – it’s unclear who’s responsibility it is to clean them up.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust

FAIRLAND, Okla. – An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents, county and local law enforcement officers seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-half-hour raid at the rural Fairland residence on Wednesday. Dean said […]
FAIRLAND, OK
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy