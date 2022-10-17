Titans releasing WR Josh Gordon from practice squad

The Tennessee Titans’ Josh Gordon experiment is reportedly over, as the team is set to release the wide receiver from its practice squad.

The news comes from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who confirmed a tweet from the veteran wideout on Monday morning that first made us aware this was coming.

“However brief, appreciate you Nashville,” Gordon tweeted on Monday morning prior to Rapoport’s report.

While Gordon’s arrival in Nashville brought some level of excitement as it usually does when 2013 receiving yards leader goes someplace new, his tenure with the Titans was a dud overall.

Gordon appeared in two games but didn’t record any stats. He played just 24 offensive snaps in those contests and saw just one target — and that was with Tennessee having major issues in its receiving corps.

The writing was on the wall that Gordon wasn’t long for this team after the Titans didn’t elevate him in Week 5 despite being even more short-handed at the position in the wake of wideout Treylon Burks landing on injured reserve.

Instead of bringing Gordon up, the Titans opted to go with Dez Fitzpatrick, which was a damning statement on the veteran wideout.

Gordon will now look to latch on with another team, but chances are if it didn’t work out in Tennessee with all the issues this team has at wide receiver, it won’t work anywhere else.