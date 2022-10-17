Read full article on original website
Related
Play Mechanix is the Winner of the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- The National Football League (NFL) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today revealed that Play Mechanix won the NFL & Skillz Game Developer Challenge. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, competing developers had the opportunity to create innovative NFL-inspired and branded mobile games powered by the Skillz esports platform. Play Mechanix was selected out of nearly 200 developers for their high-quality graphics, NFL brand representation, and fun and challenging game play that is expected to appeal to current NFL fans and others who may be experiencing the fun of the NFL for the first time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005237/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
East Texas Women: Longview native’s journey from Rangerette to Cowboys Cheerleader
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — From Kilgore College Rangerette to Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Kelee Norris of Longview started her second season cheering for the DCC. Becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader takes more than just talent, and this East Texan can attest to that, as she just made it back for a second season on the NFL […]
Comments / 0