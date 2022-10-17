Read full article on original website
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Off The Rails! Madonna Passionately Tongue Kisses Tokischa & Provocatively Smokes Cigarettes In New Music Video
On Thursday, September 22, the 64-year-old took to Instagram with seductive photos of herself tongue kissing Tokischa and smoking cigarettes during the filming of the duo's new music video for their recently released single, "Hung Up On Tokischa." Article continues below advertisement. Madonna provocatively posed in risqué clothing while she...
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Kourtney Kardashian Preps for Travis Barker's Blink-182 in Black Fishnet Dress: 'Ready to Mosh'
"Rockstar world tour wife," Kourtney Kardashian labeled herself in the caption of Friday's Instagram post, in which she wore head-to-toe black and showed off her Blink-182 tour look Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker's biggest groupie. The Kardashians star, 43, prepared to support her man's band Blink-182 on the road as she shared one of her head-to-toe black tour looks Saturday on Instagram, featuring an oversized Boohoo hoodie printed with the band's name. She layered the hoodie over an avant-garde, ankle-length fishnet dress with black leather combat boots...
Gwen Stefani Shows Off Stunning Ring In Throwback Pic With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani shared a romantic snapshot with her husband, “No Body” singer Blake Shelton, as she reflects on the day they got engaged. Stefani posted on Instagram that it’s “2 years ago today” that she and Shelton got engaged. The sweet photo shows the two superstar artists sharing a kiss as Stefani holds up her hand to give a glimpse of the stunning ring.
Jamie Foxx Denied Entry Into Cardi B’s Birthday Party – Watch
Jamie Foxx was turned away at the door for Cardi B's 30th birthday party last night, and the incident was captured on camera. On Tuesday night (Oct. 11), Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood, Calif. The stars were out for the event, which was attended by Offset, Tyga, GloRilla, Chance The Rapper, Wale, DDG, O.T. Genasis and others. Jamie Foxx also showed up to the place to be, but he was denied entry into the event. TMZ captured footage of the strange incident.
Harry Styles Gets Revenge on Fan Who Sprayed Him With Water During Concert
Harry Styles proved that one way or another he's going to get you after a fan sprayed him with water at one of his concerts. The event took place at his show in Austin, Texas on October 3 during his residency at the Moody Center - which ran from Sept. 25-Oct. 3.
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Hold Hands As She Rocks Latex LBD On Date Night: Photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went out for a sweet date night on Thursday, October 13. The reality star, 25, and rapper, 31, held hands as they arrived for dinner at Craig’s. Travis kept it casual, but Kylie was absolutely gorgeous in a tiny, black, latex dress, which appeared to have a rose design in the center. The pair were greeted by photographers, as they got out of their car and headed into the restaurant.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Hold Hands As They Join Kourtney & Travis For Landon Barker Concert: Photos
Date night! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked like they were ready for a romantic evening as they held hands on their way to Landon Barker‘s birthday concert on Sunday, October 16. The pop-punk star, 32, and Transformers actress, 36, looked ready to hang out with their pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, as they celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s son.
Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV
Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind. Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Billie Eilish confirms romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on PDA
Billie Eilish has confirmed her romance with Jesse Rutherford by putting on a very public display of affection with the musician. The 20-year-old singer kissed, hugged and held hands with The Neighbourhood rocker, 31, after they shared dinner at La Mirch restaurant on Tuesday night. (18.10.22)
‘The Kardashians’: Kendall Jenner Shuts Down ‘Misconception’ That She’s A ‘Mean Girl’
Kendall Jenner flew to Las Vegas to promote her 818 Tequila on the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was supposed to make the trip with her, but cancelled at the last minute to be home with her newborn baby. Although Kendall was still surrounded by friends, she admittedly had anxiety going into the trip. “I know I’m here for work and there’s part of me that’s enjoying myself and part of me that’s anxious because I don’t always love big crowds,” Kendall admitted. “For probably some obvious reasons, and also just, I feel like anything I do…anything…gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say. I think the narrative has gotten so out of hand with me and my family and there’s just no changing it anymore.”
Sabrina Carpenter switched up 'Nonsense's' lyrics to confirm it's about rumored ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett
There are emails Sabrina Carpenter can't send, but there are rumors she will address in person. The former Disney Channel star added a twist to the lyrics of her song "Nonsense" at her Oct. 15 concert in Los Angeles to seemingly reference her past rumored romance with Joshua Bassett. Sabrina, clad in a sparkly halter top and matching mini skirt with knee-high black boots, played off the song's catchy tune to deliver a message that needs no decoding.
How Taylor Swift mastered the singer-songwriter blueprint
“Haters gonna hate...” but Taylor Swift’s influence over pop is undeniable. From her staggering back-catalogue to the public reclamation of her master recordings, the Grammy-winning US artist has, at 32, achieved an extraordinary level of success. Her songs have been compared to the revered works of artists as far apart as Beyoncé, Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan. And as she prepares to release her 10th studio album, Midnights, it seems as though she’s yet to reach the pinnacle of her songwriting prowess. So how does she do it? Since the beginning of her career, she’s demonstrated her ability to balance...
Taylor Swift Reveals New Lyrics in Nashville (See Images)
First, it was New York City now it’s Music City. Yes, Taylor Swift is leaving a trail of new lyrics for excited fans and her latest breadcrumbs were dropped in Nashville, Tennessee Tuesday night (October 18). Spotify and Swift revealed the following lyrics on a billboard in Nashville: “Did...
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Six Jesse Rutherford Facts You Must Know as He Is Linked to Billie Eilish
The two singers have been spotted hanging out on several occasions. This week they were photographed kissing outside a restaurant in Studio City, California.
Katy Perry Joins Thomas Rhett In 'Dream World' For 'Where We Started' Music Video [WATCH]
Katy Perry is taking on a different genre as she joined country singer Thomas Rhett for his new song "Where We Started," released on Oct. 18. The lyrics goes "Those days when you're brokenhearted / And you're getting knocked down and you're saying / Don't know how far we're gonna go, just / Look at that road and think about where we started."
Cat women unite: Taylor Swift tapped Zoë Kravitz for ‘Midnights’ collab
Hear ye, Swifties, hear ye! It looks like Miss Americana, aka the music industry herself, is giving her fans their dream collab album with Midnights, and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz is one of the lucky ones to be featured in it as a songwriter. The long-time member of...
