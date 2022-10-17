Kendall Jenner flew to Las Vegas to promote her 818 Tequila on the Oct. 20 episode of The Kardashians. Her sister, Kylie Jenner, was supposed to make the trip with her, but cancelled at the last minute to be home with her newborn baby. Although Kendall was still surrounded by friends, she admittedly had anxiety going into the trip. “I know I’m here for work and there’s part of me that’s enjoying myself and part of me that’s anxious because I don’t always love big crowds,” Kendall admitted. “For probably some obvious reasons, and also just, I feel like anything I do…anything…gets hate. I could be walking down the street doing absolutely nothing and somebody always has something bad to say. I think the narrative has gotten so out of hand with me and my family and there’s just no changing it anymore.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO