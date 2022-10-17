Read full article on original website
Tributes pour in for longtime San Antonio radio host Russell Rush
The 96.1 NOW host celebrated his 44 birthday this past August.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Journey to bring its Freedom Tour to Austin, San Antonio
TEXAS — Journey is bringing its Freedom Tour to Texas next year. The “Don’t Stop Believin’” rock band will be playing at the Moody Center on Feb. 22, 2023, with special guest TOTO. They will keep the show moving to San Antonio at the AT&T Center on Tuesday, April 4.
San Marcos film festival features documentary on origin of Chicano Soul music
The four-day film festival starts on Thursday.
Puptopia Festival will take over Austin's Mueller Lake Park this month
The canine celebration is a mix between Disneyland and ACL for dogs.
Blastin’ the Badass Disco Tunes, This H-E-B is the Most Jammin’ in Texas
This H-E-B jams the oldies from the 70s and customers are loving it. According to KENS-TV, customers at the H-E-B in Olmos Park on the northside of San Antonio get to party like it's 1979 while grocery shopping. "Our music here is what's called the seventies hits," said Thomas Dunnam.
Podcast: San Antonio couple wore sun costumes to Bad Bunny’s concert
Mission accomplished for project solesitos!
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Bad Takes: San Antonio radio host's defense of Herschel Walker is disingenuous flatulence
KTSA talk jock Jack Riccardi's defense of U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker truly takes the cake.
Annual Balloon Fest takes to the skies this weekend
The fifth annual RE/MAX Skylight Balloon Fest takes place Oct. 21-23 at River City Community Church grounds, 16765 Lookout Road in Selma, adjacent to the Retama Park Race Track.
KVUE
Sound issues plague start of Red Hot Chili Peppers' ACL Fest Weekend 2 set
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2019, 10 years after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers to explore solo projects and electronic music, guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band. The Chili Peppers’ first studio album with Frusciante in 16 years, “Unlimited Love,” was released in April of this year.
mySanAntonio.com
