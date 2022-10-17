Read full article on original website
rosevilletoday.com
Rainbow Fentanyl raises concerns in Roseville and throughout region
Roseville, Calif.- The Placer County District Attorney’s Office major narcotics unit is reporting on rainbow-colored batches of fentanyl making its way into the county, seemingly designed to market to minors. “To be clear, all fentanyl purchased on the street is deadly, no matter the color, shape, size, or form,”...
goldcountrymedia.com
Still a housing shortage so supply, demand in play
What happens when mortgage interest rates more than double — from the 3 percent range to more than 6 percent — in less than a year?. Inventory is growing and prices are softening but there’s still a housing shortage so supply and demand are still in play, Placer County Association of Realtors President Bill Evans said this week.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir is final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
riolindamessenger.com
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
abc10.com
Placer DA files murder charges in Auburn fentanyl death
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges in connection with an Auburn fentanyl death from August. The district attorney's office amended a criminal complaint Wednesday for 24-year-old Aaron Dare of Fair Oaks to include murder. Dare is accused of selling illicit fentanyl which resulted in a person's death. The person who died has not been identified since it is an ongoing investigation.
KMPH.com
EDD is reminding Californians to watch out for Identity Theft Scams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is reminding people to be aware of scams from people claiming to work for EDD or Bank of America. Many of the fake scams will try to trick people to give up personal information through text messages or telephone.
rosevilletoday.com
Placer County shifting universal public benefits system to BenefitsCal.com
System for food, healthcare, employment assistance. Auburn, Calif. – On October 31, Placer will join dozens of other California counties in transitioning to a new, easy-to-use universal public benefits system. With this change, the current MyBenefits CalWIN (MyBCW) public portal will change to a new website: BenefitsCal.com. This will...
kalw.org
Sutter Health to pay multi-million settlement in federal suit
Federal law enforcement officials from various agencies announced the deal with the Sacramento-based health care provider Monday in San Francisco. U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, Stephanie M. Hinds said, in a statement, that Sutter Health agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations that it billed government health programs for lab tests performed by others.
A Grateful Heart
Don DeVorss knew he didn’t have long to live. Struggling to breathe, he walked alone at Folsom Point State Park in January 2019, looking out at the setting sun reflecting on Folsom Lake. “I was thinking, ‘I can’t see myself making it much longer.’ I took a picture of the sunset over the dam,” says […] The post A Grateful Heart appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
Sacramento grocery store Corti Brothers finds new way to ensure holiday favorites are on shelves
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento grocery store is finding a new way to ensure its holiday items are on shelves in time. Experts anticipate supply chain issues and increase in costs will impact grocery stores big and small throughout the holiday season.Holiday shoppers will likely have less to choose from and pay more for holiday items this year. Analysts say prices at major grocery stores may increase this holiday season and certain items may be in short supply due to transportation costs. While there may not be acute production-based shortages, transportation disruptions will be reflected on prices."This small company actually has more resources...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
riolindamessenger.com
US Department of Labor Recovers $216,000 from Rio Linda Manufacturer
Martinez Pallets illegally allowed minors to operate forklifts, powered woodworking machines. A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has recovered $216,674 in unpaid overtime wages and liquidated damages from a Rio Linda pallet manufacturer after the employer denied required overtime pay to 31 employees. The department’s Wage and Hour Division found...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville watering schedule moves to one day per week beginning in November
Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m. Roseville, Calif.- Beginning November 1, 2022, Roseville residents and business will be switching their water days to one day per week. According to the City of Roseville, “Both commercial and residential customers can water on Mondays before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.”
Fox40
Destination California: Roseville, Sacramento, Half Moon Bay, and Reno
Gary and Scott are off again on today’s Studio 40 Live special. Heading out to get their car from the Roseville Toyota Automall and getting the wheels in top performance at Big O’ Tires. Afterwards, they’ll be driving down to Oceano Half Moon Bay and then to the Grand Sierra Resort.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Turn restriction pilot program in Meyers to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The citizen-developed right turn restriction pilot program has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it will expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists...
Group of adults attacked high school student in classroom, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are working to identify people who went into a California high school on Thursday and attacked a student inside a classroom. Six people, most of whom — if not all — were adults, went onto the campus just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, KCRA reported. Once on the campus, at least two members of the group went into a classroom and are accused of attacking a female student using pepper spray.
Contra Costa Herald
Sutter Health agrees to pay $13 Million to settle False Claims Act allegations of improper billing for lab tests
SAN FRANCISCO – Sutter Health, a Sacramento-based health care services provider, and its affiliate Sutter Bay Hospitals, the successor to Sutter East Bay Hospitals dba Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (collectively Sutter Health), agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle allegations that it violated the federal False Claims Act by billing the United States for toxicology screening tests performed by outside labs, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds; Federal Bureau of Investigation San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp; Office of Personnel Management Office of Inspector General (OPM OIG) Special Agent in Charge Amy K. Parker; Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) Special Agent in Charge Steven J. Ryan; Department of Defense Office of Inspector General, Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS) Western Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryan D. Denny; and the Defense Health Agency (DHA). Sutter Health DOJ Settlement Agrmt 10.17.2022.
Three missing children found in a house that contained drugs, sheriff says
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three children who were reported missing in San Joaquin County in mid-October were found on Tuesday and their parents were taken into custody, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had started the search for the children after their mother did not surrender them to Child Protective […]
